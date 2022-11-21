Football spotlight: Cardinal Ritter ready to take the next step after successive semifinal defeats

The Cardinal Ritter football team wants to know what practice feels like in December.

Working the week of Thanksgiving is cool and all, but the best teams play the week after and the Lions want to feel its for themselves.

Last November Ritter walked off St. Pius X’s field a 21-20 tough-luck loser in Kansas City.

Two seasons ago, Blair Oaks showed up at Ritter and jumped on the Lions for 35 points in the first half and held off a furious rally to win 55-46.

Ritter is tired of reaching the Class 3 semifinals only to be vanquished into the offseason.

“Once you keep failing the test you have to get the right answers to the test,” senior receiver Fredrick Moore said. “I feel this is the game we’re going to get the win and get over the hump.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Ritter (12-0) travels to Class 3 No. 3 Pleasant Hill (11-1) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The winner will advance to the state title game at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Faurot Field.

It’s the first time these two will play one. Pleasant Hill won its first seven games of the season and its last four in a row. The only hiccup along the way was a 53-27 loss to Kansas City Center on Oct. 21. Last weekend, the Roosters went on the road and took down perennial powerhouse Maryville, 43-28. They made four interceptions and didn’t blink when the Spoofhounds put them in an early deficit. Pleasant Hill responded in a raucous road environment and is now one win from its first title game appearance since 1974. It has never won a state championship.

Ritter last played for a state championship in 2018 when it was beaten by Trinity. Ten years before that it made its title-game debut and finished as runner-up to Cassville.

The Lions have had their chances to get back the last two years and don’t want to let another one get away.

“Three hundred and sixty five days ago we were upset leaving the field. Now we have an opportunity to redeem ourselves,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “Very seldom in life do you get to get to do things over in that short of time. Sometimes you have to wait four years down the line to have a repeat. We’ve been blessed to have this three consecutive years. We definitely have to take full advantage of this.”

If there was a season things were set up for Ritter to be successful it’s this one. When Blair Oaks beat Ritter in 2020, the Lions had played just three regular season games due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis City Department of Health to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That was Spain’s first season as a head coach after being tabbed to take over the program in December of 2019 and then dealing with all that came in the strange times that was the onset of the pandemic.

Last season Ritter endured a brutal stretch of its schedule where it played Class 5 powerhouse Jackson twice in three weeks. Sandwiched in between was a road game at eventual Class 3 champion St. Mary’s. The Lions lost four in a row and five of six at one point as they struggled to find consistency. This year the Lions have executed at a high level week in and week out.

“Everybody is stepping in one direction and not questioning if we should go the other way,” Spain said. “That’s the biggest difference from this year to last year. The chemistry, the comradery, everybody is locked in.”

Some new additions have made a significant difference, too. Senior wide receiver Ryan Boyd and sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd joined the Lions after spending last season at East St. Louis. A 6-foot and 185-pound receiver, Ryan Boyd gives Ritter another excellent target to pair with the Michigan bound Moore. The pair have combined to catch 84 passes for 1,840 yards and 31 touchdowns.

“It’s very difficult for teams to guard that,” Ryan Boyd said. “It’s the reason why we’re here now.”

Carson Boyd has split time at quarterback with junior Antwon McKay Jr. McKay has passed for 1,179 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Carson Boyd has passed for 1,080 yards, 23 touchdowns and been intercepted three times while rushing for 406 yards and three scores.

Having one quarterback you can trust is a luxury few high school football coaches have. Picking between two of that caliber is rare, but Spain has made it work as he’s alternated between them much of the season.

“I just have a feeling when it’s time to make a move and when it’s not time. So far so good, I haven’t missed yet,” Spain said. “So far everything has worked and we’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing. There’s no need to switch up and be somebody that we’re not. We’re going to live and die with what we do and how we do it.”

Senior standout safety and Mississippi recruit Marvin Burks Jr. shifted into the primary running back position this season and provides a dynamic presence in the backfield as he’s rushed for 1,231 yards and 20 touchdowns. He gives the Lions a presence on the ground opponents have to account for or risk being torched by his fleet feet.

“We have a full team,” Moore said. “Marvin can make plays, Ryan can make plays, Carson can make plays, Twon can make plays, our O-line can make plays.”

After overpowering much of its schedule this season Ritter was tested by Park Hills Central last week. The Lions won 36-22 but it was just the second time this season they didn’t win by more than three touchdowns. The Rebels were the first opponent to crack 14 points on the Lions’ merciless defense.

Despite the challenge Ritter kept right on trucking. The Lions have shown the ability remain focused on the task at hand regardless of what is going on around them. That was not the case last season, which is what Spain feels helped contribute to their narrow loss at St. Pius X-KC.

“All of that was set up by the rollercoaster effect that occurred during the season going up and down,” Spain said. “Anybody that’s been on a rollercoaster knows that at some point when you go up you have to come down. This year wasn’t a rollercoaster it was a train, straight forward and consistent.”

The last two years this week was the last week of practice for the Lions. It hits different when you’re a senior, when pulling on your pads and buckling your helmet again aren’t promised. Moore has no plans on Saturday being the last time he wears a Cardinal Ritter jersey. Not when there’s one game still to be played.

“It feels different knowing you never know when your high school game is going to be,” Moore said. “It’s really a bittersweet moment. I take it in every day and be grateful for what I’ve got and what I receive. I’m making sure that at practice I’m doing my thing, doing my job and on the field I’m making every play I can because I know every rep counts.”