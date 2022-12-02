Football spotlight: Cardinal Ritter's defense eager to dominate once more in Class 3 state final

For three months the Cardinal Ritter football team’s defense was an iron curtain. In 11 games it hung six shutouts, held another three opponents to single digits and allowed 48 total points.

The Lions were impenetrable.

“When it’s all clicking together there’s nothing you can do,” junior defensive end Joseph Reed said. “You can’t stop it.”

The last two weeks, however, cracks were exposed. Park Hills Central and Pleasant Hill scored a combined 57 points on Ritter. Pleasant Hill went off for 35 points by itself. It’s the most points the Lions have allowed this season and eight more than their first seven opponents combined.

What changed?

“Hats off to Pleasant Hill. When you’re in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, you can’t make mistakes and that’s what we did,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “This is the ultimate team sport. Offense came through for us.”

Ritter’s outrageously talented offense delivered 54 points as the Lions punched their ticket to the Class 3 state championship game. The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Ritter (13-0) faces Reeds Spring (11-2) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri. It’s the third title game appearance for the Lions since 2008 and their first since 2018. They have finished as runner-up both times.

Ritter believes this year will be different.

“We just have to win it,” Reed said.

This year is already different in that the Lions have pushed past the semifinal round. After being eliminated in the season’s penultimate game two years in a row they finally broke through. That may have been on their minds when they took the field at Pleasant Hill this past Saturday. Ghosts of the past can rear their heads at the most inopportune times.

“We know the past couple of years how short we came,” senior running back and safety Marvin Burks Jr. said. “A lot of people’s minds were everywhere.”

Pleasant Hill nearly put Ritter in a strange place as it took a 15-14 lead late in the first half. It would have held a lead going into halftime if not for a spectacular kick return by senior receiver and defensive back Fredrick Moore. The Michigan-bound Moore ripped off a 75-yard touchdown and crossed into the end zone as the horn sounded to give the Lions a 22-15 lead the break. It was one of five touchdowns on the day for Moore.

Once given the chance to collect itself Ritter’s defense returned after halftime and resembled the unit that spent much of the season making its opponents miserable.

“We started out shaky in the first half,” junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn said. “After halftime we started to dominate more.”

The 6-foot and 220-pound Clayborn has been rock solid as he’s racked up 83 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards (6-0, 235) has made 73 tackles and eight sacks. Senior safety Lawrence McConnell leads the team with 88 tackles to go along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Reed (6-0, 210) has made 65 tackles and recovered two fumbles of his own. A Mississippi recruit, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Burks has 75 tackles, too.

“Those guys have done everything,” Spain said. “I tell them all the time we have to eliminate big plays and stop the run. Those guys have been doing exactly that. Their ability to stop the run has been huge for us.”

The Lions defense spent the entire season believing it’s the best in the state. It still believes that despite the past two weeks. Ritter is eager to get back on the field and remind everyone just how good it can be when everything is clicking.

“Nobody can match our energy when we’re all running to the ball and feeding off each other,” Edwards said. “We’re the best defense in the state, to me, when we’re feeding off each other’s energy and flying to the ball and swarming all the time.”

If the pattern of playing progressively better opponents throughout the postseason holds then Reeds Spring should present Ritter with its toughest yet. The Wolves are in the midst of a historic season. According to the Ozark Sports Zone, the football team will be the first Reeds Spring boys team in any sport to play for a state title. Last week was just the second state semifinal appearance for the program since 1980. The Wolves had hopes this season but certainly not the sky-high expectations the Lions carried with them after losing in the semifinals to St. Pius X–Kansas City by one point last season.

“I see a team that’s disciplined. I see a team that won’t make many mistakes. I see a team that executes very well,” Spain said of Reeds Spring. “What we have to do is what we’ve been doing all along. We can’t be anybody but ourselves. We’ve been able to be productive all year long. We’ve been able to make not only key stops but timely stops all year long so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Ritter opened the year with a 46-0 win over McCluer. It would love nothing more than to bookend the season with another shutout. That would be the ideal outcome. But all the Lions really care about is finishing the season with a win. Ritter would be the first team from the north side of St. Louis to win a title since Sumner won the 1991 Class 4A state championship, the last of legendary coach Larry Walls' tenure.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” Clayborn said. “We’ve always been a team that’s not worried about being 14-0. We’re just trying to get to state and win.”