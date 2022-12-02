Football spotlight: Cardinal Ritter's defense eager to dominate once more in Class 3 state final

For three months the Cardinal Ritter football team’s defense was an iron curtain. In 11 games it hung six shutouts, held another three opponents to single digits and allowed 48 total points.
The Lions were impenetrable.
“When it’s all clicking together there’s nothing you can do,” junior defensive end Joseph Reed said. “You can’t stop it.”
The last two weeks, however, cracks were exposed. Park Hills Central and Pleasant Hill scored a combined 57 points on Ritter. Pleasant Hill went off for 35 points by itself. It’s the most points the Lions have allowed this season and eight more than their first seven opponents combined.
What changed?
“Hats off to Pleasant Hill. When you’re in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, you can’t make mistakes and that’s what we did,” Ritter coach Brennan Spain said. “This is the ultimate team sport. Offense came through for us.”
People are also reading…
Ritter’s outrageously talented offense delivered 54 points as the Lions punched their ticket to the Class 3 state championship game. The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Ritter (13-0) faces Reeds Spring (11-2) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri. It’s the third title game appearance for the Lions since 2008 and their first since 2018. They have finished as runner-up both times.
Ritter believes this year will be different.
“We just have to win it,” Reed said.
This year is already different in that the Lions have pushed past the semifinal round. After being eliminated in the season’s penultimate game two years in a row they finally broke through. That may have been on their minds when they took the field at Pleasant Hill this past Saturday. Ghosts of the past can rear their heads at the most inopportune times.
“We know the past couple of years how short we came,” senior running back and safety Marvin Burks Jr. said. “A lot of people’s minds were everywhere.”
Pleasant Hill nearly put Ritter in a strange place as it took a 15-14 lead late in the first half. It would have held a lead going into halftime if not for a spectacular kick return by senior receiver and defensive back Fredrick Moore. The Michigan-bound Moore ripped off a 75-yard touchdown and crossed into the end zone as the horn sounded to give the Lions a 22-15 lead the break. It was one of five touchdowns on the day for Moore.
Once given the chance to collect itself Ritter’s defense returned after halftime and resembled the unit that spent much of the season making its opponents miserable.
“We started out shaky in the first half,” junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn said. “After halftime we started to dominate more.”
The 6-foot and 220-pound Clayborn has been rock solid as he’s racked up 83 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards (6-0, 235) has made 73 tackles and eight sacks. Senior safety Lawrence McConnell leads the team with 88 tackles to go along with three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Reed (6-0, 210) has made 65 tackles and recovered two fumbles of his own. A Mississippi recruit, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Burks has 75 tackles, too.
“Those guys have done everything,” Spain said. “I tell them all the time we have to eliminate big plays and stop the run. Those guys have been doing exactly that. Their ability to stop the run has been huge for us.”
The Lions defense spent the entire season believing it’s the best in the state. It still believes that despite the past two weeks. Ritter is eager to get back on the field and remind everyone just how good it can be when everything is clicking.
“Nobody can match our energy when we’re all running to the ball and feeding off each other,” Edwards said. “We’re the best defense in the state, to me, when we’re feeding off each other’s energy and flying to the ball and swarming all the time.”
If the pattern of playing progressively better opponents throughout the postseason holds then Reeds Spring should present Ritter with its toughest yet. The Wolves are in the midst of a historic season. According to the Ozark Sports Zone, the football team will be the first Reeds Spring boys team in any sport to play for a state title. Last week was just the second state semifinal appearance for the program since 1980. The Wolves had hopes this season but certainly not the sky-high expectations the Lions carried with them after losing in the semifinals to St. Pius X–Kansas City by one point last season.
“I see a team that’s disciplined. I see a team that won’t make many mistakes. I see a team that executes very well,” Spain said of Reeds Spring. “What we have to do is what we’ve been doing all along. We can’t be anybody but ourselves. We’ve been able to be productive all year long. We’ve been able to make not only key stops but timely stops all year long so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Ritter opened the year with a 46-0 win over McCluer. It would love nothing more than to bookend the season with another shutout. That would be the ideal outcome. But all the Lions really care about is finishing the season with a win. Ritter would be the first team from the north side of St. Louis to win a title since Sumner won the 1991 Class 4A state championship, the last of legendary coach Larry Walls' tenure.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” Clayborn said. “We’ve always been a team that’s not worried about being 14-0. We’re just trying to get to state and win.”
Football state championship breakdowns
Francis Howell Vikings vs. Fort Osage Indians
What: Class 5 state championship game.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: Francis Howell 13-0; Fort Osage 11-2
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Fort Osage, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: Francis Howell 1 (2012); Fort Osage 4 (2018, 2015, 2012, 2009).
Last week: Francis Howell 35, Carthage 13; Fort Osage 56, Cape Central 20.
On Francis Howell: Makes first title game appearance since 2012, when it finished as Class 6 runner-up to Blue Springs. … Faces Fort Osage for first time. … Held Carthage to its lowest scoring output this season. … Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior Kendall Gurley rushed twice against Carthage for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gurley has scored 11 total touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,856 yards, 24 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. He’s rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has caught 23 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has caught 27 passes for 584 yards and scored eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At cornerback James has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
On Fort Osage: Makes fifth title game appearance since 2009. Won 2015 state championship by beating Chaminade 63-28 at Edward Jones Dome. Has finished as runner-up to Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009). … Advanced to semifinals last season, losing 31-14 to Holt. … Senior quarterback Greg Menne has passed for 1,547 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Ryver Peppers has rushed for 1,443 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s caught 18 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Larenzo Fenner has 61 receptions for 854 yards and eight touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Anthony Thompson has made 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Roman Tillmon has made 131 tackles and four interceptions. He’s also blocked two punts.
St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Dominic Crusaders
What: Class 4 state championship game.
When, where: 11 a.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: St. Mary’s 11-2; St. Dominic 8-5.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: St. Mary’s 1 (2021); St. Dominic makes debut.
Last week: St. Mary’s 37, Smithville 23; St. Dominic 42, West Plains 14.
On St. Mary’s: Makes second championship game appearance in school history. Won Class 3 state championship last season with a 56-0 victory over St. Pius X–Kansas City for the state record for largest margin of victory in a championship game. … Won five games in a row and nine of the last 10. … Has posted a 38-8 record since 2019. … Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Won five in a row over St. Dominic, including a 49-10 victory on Sept. 30 in a Archdiocesan Athletics Association game. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,810 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 881 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,448 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 35 passes for 831 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 102 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 98 tackles and nine interceptions. Junior defensive end Zamier Collins has made 66 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Derron Perkins has made 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
On St. Dominic: Makes first state championship game appearance. … Had not won a district championship until last season. … On a five-game win streak after losing four in a row and five of six in September and October. … Lost its previous meeting with St. Mary’s 49-10 on Sept. 30. … Senior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 1,376 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Pulliam has rushed for 939 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior running back Jackson Overton returned from a preseason injury two weeks ago and has rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,042 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior defensive back Matt Povich has made 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Will Maloney has made 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Cardinal Ritter Lions vs. Reeds Spring Wolves
What: Class 3 state championship game.
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 13-0; Reeds Spring 11-2.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Reeds Spring, No. 10 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: Cardinal Ritter 2 (2018, 2008); Reeds Spring makes debut.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 54, Pleasant Hill 35; Reeds Spring 49, Sullivan 20.
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes third state championship game appearance and second since 2018, when it finished as runner-up to Trinity. … Faces Reeds Spring for the first time in school history. … Lost in semifinals in 2020 and 2021. … Gave up a season-high 35 points in last week’s semifinal at Pleasant Hill. No other opponent scored more than 22 points. … Shut out six opponents this season, including three in a row and five in a six-game stretch. … Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has 59 receptions for 1,347 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Scored five times in the semifinal. Senior running back and Mississippi recruit Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 1,599 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 51 passes for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has passed for 1,561 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has passed for 1,377 yards, 26 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 550 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 88 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. …Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 83 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards has made 73 tackles and eight sacks. At safety Burks has made 75 tackles and one interception.
On Reeds Spring: Played in a state semifinal for first time since 1980 and is first boys team in school history to play for a state championship. … Has won seven games in a row and 10 of its last 11. … Two losses this season were at Nevada on Sept. 2 and at home to Seneca on Sept. 30. … Faces Cardinal Ritter for first time. ... Set school record for wins in a season. … According to the Branson Tri-Lake News, junior Blandy Burall is first quarterback in school history to pass for more than 2,000 yards. In the semifinal, Burall passed for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver James Dowdy caught seven passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and scored an 80-yard touchdown on a kickoff return. He also had an interception to seal the win. …Sullivan was the first postseason opponent to score more than seven points.