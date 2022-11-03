Football spotlight: Challenging schedule set up Duchesne for run in Class 1

ST. CHARLES — The Duchesne football team is ready to pick on someone its own size.
It can’t wait to see what happens.
The No. 1 seed, Duchesne (5-4) opens up postseason play when it hosts No. 4 seed St. Pius X (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1 District 2 semifinal.
After taking on some of the state's small-school heavy hitters in the regular season the Pioneers finally get to tussle with an opponent in their own classification.
“It made us see where we actually were. We competed with teams outside of our bracket,” senior linebacker and running back Jamond Mathis said. “It made us stronger. We see that we are competitors. We’re not the underdogs. We can get up and do it.”
On the docket this year were showdowns with reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, Class 3 No. 1 Cardinal Ritter and Class 5 state-ranked MICDS. Duchesne started the season against a Lift For Life team that has hopes of making its own run in Class 2. None of those games went the Pioneers way, but they took plenty with them when they walked off the field.
“We won’t see teams that are like Cardinal Ritter or St. Mary’s (in Class 1),” senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays said. “I think it gave us a physical advantage.”
The Pioneers are primed to do something special. The senior core of the team has been at the heart of Duchesne’s best four-year run in 15 years. In their time — so far — the Pioneers are 30-12. They have finished better than .500 for four consecutive seasons, which hadn’t happened since 2002-05. As sophomores they won the program’s first district title since 2012 when they eked out a 16-13 win over Lutheran St. Charles and advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals. Last season they reached the district final again only to lose to the Cougars, who went on to claim the Class 2 state championship.
“They’re a unique group of kids and a special senior class,” first-year Duchesne coach Vince Morris said.
And they’ve been successful despite several talented players transferring out. Twin brothers Antwon Hayden and Keshawn Hayden left for East St. Louis after their sophomore season. Now seniors, Antwon has verbally committed to Illinois and Keshawn has pledged to Central Michigan. Terrell Peete and Taron Peete, also brothers, combined for 76 tackles and five interceptions on defense while accounting for 18 touchdowns last season. They transferred to Vashon prior to this season.
“They’re doing their thing,” senior athlete Amorion Oliphant said. “We’re happy for them to do good at another school.”
The remaining Pioneers haven’t missed a beat. The 5-foot-10 Oliphant has been a dynamic two-way presence. He’s racked up 550 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns, four of which came on kick, punt and interception returns. At cornerback he’s made 37 tackles and two interceptions.
“He does so many things for us,” Morris said.
Mathis has been the heart and soul of the defense. The 6-foot-3 and 235-pound Mathis is a force of nature on the field. He’s made 50 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season. He’s the program’s all-time leader in sacks with 21, 15 of which he racked up as a sophomore. He hasn’t put up those kinds of eye-popping individual numbers this season but he’s the cornerstone on which Duchesne’s defense is built.
“Jamond is a generational talent,” Morris said. “If we lined him up at outside linebacker (opponents) just check and run the ball the other way. I don’t blame them, I would too. Moving him to inside linebacker, that’s opened him up to be a playmaker (they can’t run from).”
Mathis leads the team with 433 yards rushing and six touchdowns. His ability to ground and pound paired with Baker-Mays — who’s passed for 1,410 yards and 16 touchdowns — makes the Pioneers’ offense hard to stop.
“Offensively, a 240-pound running back, that’s a hammer,” Morris said. “The fact we can throw the ball and run the ball the way we can is exciting.”
Morris, 29, is looking forward to seeing what this team can do in the postseason, his first at the helm of the program. He took over after longtime coach Charlie Elmendorf retired in the spring. A St. Charles institution, Elmendorf was the face of Duchesne football for more than two decades. It’s never easy being the next coach in that situation, but Morris has found his comfort zone.
“You have to win the hearts and minds of the seniors first and everything else kind of falls in line,” Morris said. “As a new head coach you almost never walk into a situation that’s good and I walked into a situation that’s second to none. Coach Elmendorf left us a great program.”
A program that believes it’s on the cusp of history. Duchesne has never won a state championship and has one state final appearance to its name. It lost the 1982 Class 3A title game to Maryville, 22-0. This core of seniors is out to change that as they begin their last postseason ride together.
“Knowing that it’s our last year it’s kind of hard, but at the same time I love playing with these boys,” senior left guard Kahlek Jackson said.
He’s not ready for it to end any time soon and neither are his teammates. They’ll put their careers on the line when they take the field against St. Pius and see if they have what it takes to play into December.
“We take every game like it’s a state championship game,” Mathis said. “We don’t look past nobody. We’re going to go in hungry and ready to win.”
Week 11 high school football games to watch
De Smet Spartans at Troy Buchanan Trojans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 De Smet 5-5; No. 1 Troy 8-2.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; Troy, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 56, Ritenour 35; Troy 70, Hazelwood West 0.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rock Bridge and No. 6 Hazelwood Central.
On De Smet: Faces Troy for the first time this century. … Has won back-to-back games once this season when it faced Chaminade and Vianney in successive weeks. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 98 of 162 passes for 1,440 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 533 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 27 passes for 614 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior safety and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 22 tackles and two interceptions. Defense has made a total of 17 interceptions and 46 sacks.
On Troy: Won five games in a row and has scored 44 or more points in all of them. Did not break 20 points in both losses this season. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 63 of 110 passes for 1,043 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Has rushed for 829 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 727 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Nick Bova has rushed for 373 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Junior receiver Shane Hopmann has caught 20 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has made 15 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Bova has made 97 tackles and Smith has made 89 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has made 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit defense has made 11 interceptions and 22 sacks.
Kirkwood Pioneers at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 Kirkwood 6-3; No. 1 CBC 9-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kirkwood 52, Lindbergh 10; CBC 57, Vianney 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette and No. 3 Seckman.
On Kirkwood: Faces CBC for second time this century and first time since the 2014 Class 6 semifinals. … Won four games in a row. Three losses this season to Vashon, Eureka and Marquette came by a combined five points. … Senior running back and Eastern Michigan recruit Deion Brown has rushed for 1,411 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s cemented himself as the top running back in program history. Junior quarterback Creighton Wise has completed 51 of 89 passes for 735 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 35 passes for 438 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Larry Robinson has caught 25 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 53 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has made 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Khalil Webb has made 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion has won eight games in a row. Defeated Kirkwood 55-10 in 2014 Class 6 semifinals in only previous meeting this century. … Junior quarterback Cole McKey has completed 81 of 118 passes for 1,257 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running backs Dylan Van, Ralph Dixon and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love have combined to rush for 2,007 yards and score 34 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 44 passes for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 60 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit Tyler Gant has made 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
Seckman Jaguars at Marquette Mustangs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 Seckman 9-1; No. 2 Marquette 9-1.
Rankings: Seckman, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media; Marquette, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Seckman 50, SLUH 41; Marquette 54, Northwest 0.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 CBC and No. 4 Kirkwood.
On Seckman: Won nine games in a row since season-opening loss at Valle. Defeated a private school for the first time with last week’s win over SLUH. … Senior quarterback and Southeast Missouri State recruit Cole Ruble rushed for 323 yards and seven touchdowns last week to give him 2,306 yards rushing and 43 touchdowns. Has completed 40 of 67 passes for 764 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior running back Tommy Gibbar has rushed for 591 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Anthony Westervelt has caught 21 passes for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Jaydon Ashlock has made 116 tackles and four sacks. Senior linebacker Michael Stivers has made 84 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive end Noah Isaia has made 29 tackles and 13 sacks.
On Marquette: Won six in a row since losing to Eureka on Sept. 16. Faces Seckman for the first time in school history. Only opponent this season that scored more than 22 points was Eureka. …Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 98 of 176 passes for 1,730 yards, 21 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 373 yards and nine touchdowns, too. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Connor Griebenow has rushed for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 49 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyree Bonnett has caught 18 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Brian Fitzmaurice has made 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive end and Illinois recruit Alex Bray has made 50 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Junior Caleb Syfert has made 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
Lutheran North Crusaders at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 3 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 Lutheran North 6-4; No. 2 Lutheran St. Charles 6-3.
Rankings: Lutheran North, 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 3 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran North 41, Orchard Farm 0; Lutheran St. Charles had a bye.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 St. Charles West and No. 5 Wright City.
On Lutheran North: Lost regular season game 20-18 at Lutheran St. Charles on Oct. 14 after it gave up two touchdowns in the final minute. Snapped two game losing streak with win over Orchard Farm. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 1,034 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis has completed 108 of 195 passes for 1,481 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Senior receiver Vance Gross has caught 43 passes for 482 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. No other receiver has more than 14 receptions. … Junior defensive end Demetrius Jones has made 79 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Marvin Stringfellow has made 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has made 78 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a unit the defense has made 51 sacks.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Reigning Class 2 champion. Has won three in a row after losses to Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and Rock Bridge. … Scored two touchdowns in the final minute to beat Lutheran North 20-18 on Oct. 14. … Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has 81 of 158 passes for 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 697 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has 1,007 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 27 passes for 519 yards and eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Harris has made 157 tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Jayshawn Richmond has made 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jamar Cross Jr. has made 88 tackles.
Union Wildcats at Summit Falcons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Union 10-0; Summit 9-1.
Rankings: Union, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 4 Missouri Media; Summit, No. 8 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Union 57, Affton 15; Summit 68, Pacific 14.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 St. Mary’s and No. 4 Gateway STEM.
On Union: First meeting with Summit since 2009. … Allowed a season-high 28 points to Washington in Week 1. None of its next eight opponents scored more than 15 points. … Senior quarterback Liam Hughes has completed 104 of 174 passes for 1,849 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for six touchdowns. Junior Wyatt Birke has rushed for 734 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Hayden Parmenter has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Hayden Burke has caught 30 passes for 564 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Ryan Rapert has caught 22 passes for 430 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Senior Colton Morrow has made 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Luke Koch has made 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Rapert has made 21 tackles and four interceptions.
On Summit: Won eight in a row since losing at Marquette 14-2 in Week 2. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has completed 137 of 213 passes for 1,860 yards, 29 touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has 1,246 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyler Mertz has made 30 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Samuel Vu has made 26 tackles for 384 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Javeion Tiller has made 23 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 75 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior safety Kaden Wallace has made 61 tackles and four interceptions.