Football spotlight: Challenging schedule set up Duchesne for run in Class 1

ST. CHARLES — The Duchesne football team is ready to pick on someone its own size.

It can’t wait to see what happens.

The No. 1 seed, Duchesne (5-4) opens up postseason play when it hosts No. 4 seed St. Pius X (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1 District 2 semifinal.

After taking on some of the state's small-school heavy hitters in the regular season the Pioneers finally get to tussle with an opponent in their own classification.

“It made us see where we actually were. We competed with teams outside of our bracket,” senior linebacker and running back Jamond Mathis said. “It made us stronger. We see that we are competitors. We’re not the underdogs. We can get up and do it.”

On the docket this year were showdowns with reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, Class 3 No. 1 Cardinal Ritter and Class 5 state-ranked MICDS. Duchesne started the season against a Lift For Life team that has hopes of making its own run in Class 2. None of those games went the Pioneers way, but they took plenty with them when they walked off the field.

“We won’t see teams that are like Cardinal Ritter or St. Mary’s (in Class 1),” senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays said. “I think it gave us a physical advantage.”

The Pioneers are primed to do something special. The senior core of the team has been at the heart of Duchesne’s best four-year run in 15 years. In their time — so far — the Pioneers are 30-12. They have finished better than .500 for four consecutive seasons, which hadn’t happened since 2002-05. As sophomores they won the program’s first district title since 2012 when they eked out a 16-13 win over Lutheran St. Charles and advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals. Last season they reached the district final again only to lose to the Cougars, who went on to claim the Class 2 state championship.

“They’re a unique group of kids and a special senior class,” first-year Duchesne coach Vince Morris said.

And they’ve been successful despite several talented players transferring out. Twin brothers Antwon Hayden and Keshawn Hayden left for East St. Louis after their sophomore season. Now seniors, Antwon has verbally committed to Illinois and Keshawn has pledged to Central Michigan. Terrell Peete and Taron Peete, also brothers, combined for 76 tackles and five interceptions on defense while accounting for 18 touchdowns last season. They transferred to Vashon prior to this season.

“They’re doing their thing,” senior athlete Amorion Oliphant said. “We’re happy for them to do good at another school.”

The remaining Pioneers haven’t missed a beat. The 5-foot-10 Oliphant has been a dynamic two-way presence. He’s racked up 550 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns, four of which came on kick, punt and interception returns. At cornerback he’s made 37 tackles and two interceptions.

“He does so many things for us,” Morris said.

Mathis has been the heart and soul of the defense. The 6-foot-3 and 235-pound Mathis is a force of nature on the field. He’s made 50 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season. He’s the program’s all-time leader in sacks with 21, 15 of which he racked up as a sophomore. He hasn’t put up those kinds of eye-popping individual numbers this season but he’s the cornerstone on which Duchesne’s defense is built.

“Jamond is a generational talent,” Morris said. “If we lined him up at outside linebacker (opponents) just check and run the ball the other way. I don’t blame them, I would too. Moving him to inside linebacker, that’s opened him up to be a playmaker (they can’t run from).”

Mathis leads the team with 433 yards rushing and six touchdowns. His ability to ground and pound paired with Baker-Mays — who’s passed for 1,410 yards and 16 touchdowns — makes the Pioneers’ offense hard to stop.

“Offensively, a 240-pound running back, that’s a hammer,” Morris said. “The fact we can throw the ball and run the ball the way we can is exciting.”

Morris, 29, is looking forward to seeing what this team can do in the postseason, his first at the helm of the program. He took over after longtime coach Charlie Elmendorf retired in the spring. A St. Charles institution, Elmendorf was the face of Duchesne football for more than two decades. It’s never easy being the next coach in that situation, but Morris has found his comfort zone.

“You have to win the hearts and minds of the seniors first and everything else kind of falls in line,” Morris said. “As a new head coach you almost never walk into a situation that’s good and I walked into a situation that’s second to none. Coach Elmendorf left us a great program.”

A program that believes it’s on the cusp of history. Duchesne has never won a state championship and has one state final appearance to its name. It lost the 1982 Class 3A title game to Maryville, 22-0. This core of seniors is out to change that as they begin their last postseason ride together.

“Knowing that it’s our last year it’s kind of hard, but at the same time I love playing with these boys,” senior left guard Kahlek Jackson said.

He’s not ready for it to end any time soon and neither are his teammates. They’ll put their careers on the line when they take the field against St. Pius and see if they have what it takes to play into December.

“We take every game like it’s a state championship game,” Mathis said. “We don’t look past nobody. We’re going to go in hungry and ready to win.”