Football spotlight: Crystal City turns the tables on Chaffee, starts 1-0 for first time in 11 years

CRYSTAL CITY — The duck calls were the last straw.

Camden Mayes heard them through the walls.

The Crystal City boys basketball team was in the locker room at halftime of its game at Chaffee in February. All the Hornets could hear was the home town fans quacking away with glee.

“When we were in our locker room our coach was trying to teach us up at halftime and they started doing duck calls right outside the door,” Mayes said.

Chaffee won that night 43-39 and during the game its fans chanted, “Just like football.”

Because it was.

For six consecutive seasons Chaffee handed Crystal City a loss in Week 1. Some years the Red Devils turned on the mercy-rule running clock. Last season they stormed back in the second half to erase a two-touchdown deficit and win 20-14.

Over the past three seasons Chaffee is a combined 3-25. All three of its wins in that time came against Crystal City. No matter how good the Red Devils were, they were always better than the Hornets.

Until last Friday.

With those ducks calls ringing in its memory, Crystal City went to Chaffee and dominated for a 43-0 victory.

“Chaffee beats us every year so being able to beat them for the first time in a long time feels really good,” senior quarterback Cyle Schaumburg said.

Not only did the Hornets bury a bitter rival under an avalanche of touchdowns, they opened the season 1-0 for the first time since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Crystal City coach Dan Fox, who’s now in his fifth season. When he took the reins of the program he restarted a weight training program complete with a new weight room. In his second season he established more stringent expectations around the program and in the process struggled to keep the numbers up.

“In year two we raised expectations and only had about 15 to 17 kids come out,” Fox said.

Since that low point there has been a slow but steady rise, which has been aided by a middle school weightlifting program.

“In 2019, our eighth-grade year, we had around 13 kids finish the year for high school,” junior fullback and defensive end Caden Raftery said. “Now we’re double that number.”

This season Crystal City, which competes in Class 1, is at a high-water mark of 26 players.

Fox doesn’t know what to do with this kind of depth.

“It’s a great problem to have,” he said with a laugh.

Giggles aside, having more players means there’s more competition at practice. More competition at practice means more players have to perform or they’re not going to get to play. When the roster is so small a team can’t scrimmage against itself, the threat of being benched carries little weight. That’s no longer the case.

“It definitely helps people work harder at practice knowing that if you don’t do your job there is someone there to replace you,” junior right guard and linebacker Luke Holdinghausen said. “It makes you want to go 100 percent more often.”

Even the smallest amount of depth can pay off in a game and especially in a season. As Fox and his coaching staff rotated players in Friday night they were greeted by an unexpected reaction.

The Hornets were mad they were coming off the field.

“Some of these kids aren’t used to coming out of the game,” Fox said. “When you do take them out they want to argue with you a little bit because they want to be out there.”

Crystal City’s new-found depth was apparent on both sides of the ball. Six different players scored touchdowns including Mayes, a junior receiver, who returned a punt 70 yards for a score to turn on the mercy-rule running clock in the second half.

“I was cramping after the touchdown. It hurt a lot,” Mayes said with a smile. “Everyone was running towards me and they were happy I scored. Everyone was blocking for me. It was exciting.”

The Hornets defense came up with the shutout as it made 10 tackles for loss and didn’t allow Chaffee to get anywhere near the red zone. Fox gave the credit to his new defensive coordinator Brantley Lohkamp. Fox has been the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator at different times in his tenure. Running the defense is something he enjoys immensely, but he was willing to let Lohkamp put his own stamp on it this season. So far, so good.

“We’re on the same page and I have trust with him,” Fox said. “It allows me to process things and help with the team as the game goes on as opposed to watching the field the whole time.”

After every game the Hornets award an old sledgehammer to their player of the game. Fox found it in the school’s boiler room a few years back. It had seen better days as rust accumulated on it. Fox wrapped it up good and tight with duct tape and some stickers and it has become a symbol for the Hornets.

“It’s vintage but strong and sturdy,” Fox said.

After Friday’s victory, senior left tackle and defensive end Hayden Reynolds was awarded the sledge. One of two seniors in the program, Reynolds savored every minute of the nearly two-hour trek home with the hammer sitting next to him. He has no plans on playing football after this year. It was his last Week 1 bus ride, the first one he’s had that ended with a win. He’ll never forget the feeling, especially because it came at Chaffee.