Football spotlight: De Smet defies odds, makes third semifinal appearance in four seasons

CREVE COEUR — Conventional wisdom says none of this should work.

Three coaches in three years? That’s not ideal.

Blend players from two different schools into one unit? Good luck.

Play a meat grinder of a schedule that leaves more bruises than a 12-round prize fight? Yeah, right.

Yet the De Smet football team is alive and well, preparing for its third Class 6 semifinal in four seasons.

“It’s been a lot of work to get to this point,” first-year De Smet coach John Merritt said. “We’ve had some things go our way and some things go against us. They’ve been resilient and here we are. I’m proud of them.”

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (7-5) hosts Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the Class 6 championship game at 4 p.m. November 26 at Faurot Field.

It’s going to be as cold as any football game played in the area in recent memory with the wind chill expected to drop the temperature into the upper teens Friday night. There is no minimum temperature requirement on the books at the National Federation of High Schools or the Missouri State High School Activities Association to play in the cold. So bundle up.

Or don’t.

“I wear no sleeves in the cold,” senior defensive tackle Trevon Piggee-Blake said. “I want every opponent to feel me when I hit them.”

There were a lot of weeks it was the Spartans feeling the hits. De Smet took its lumps against reigning Class 6 champion and Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC, reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, No. 1 large school and perennial Illinois Class 6A title contender East St. Louis and national powerhouse IMG Academy. The season started with a hastily arranged Week 1 game against Ohio powerhouse Springfield High. Every one of them bested De Smet.

Combine those defeats with the sky-high expectations the players had for their season, a brand new coaching staff learning its personnel and you have the recipe for a complete and utter implosion.

Only that never happened.

“I think that hard schedule made us become more of a family,” junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd said. “With the hard schedule we lost the majority of our games. The team didn’t separate off of that. It actually came together.”

For all of its regular season struggles, De Smet always had a precious commodity in its back pocket — playoff experience. This year’s class of seniors were freshmen when De Smet won the Class 6 title in 2019 and sophomores when it finished as the runner-up in 2020. These seniors were part of some of the most unique and exhilarating things a high school athlete can experience and have remained focused solely on the end goal of winning the last game of the season.

“You can tell we’ve all got a championship mentality,” senior quarterback Christian Cotton said.

Cotton had his own playoff successes as a freshman when he was the starting quarterback at Trinity High. The Titans ended that season in the Class 3 semifinals. After playing just five games as a sophomore in the fall of 2020 due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cotton was one of several Titans who enrolled at De Smet after Trinity closed in the spring of 2021. Last season was his first with the Spartans, who were knocked out of the postseason in a district semifinal by CBC.

Merritt was hired in April after nine seasons in the same position at John Burroughs. He guided the Bombers to the 2015 Class 3 state championship. He replaced Carl Reed, who resigned in January after just one season atop the program. Reed followed Robert Steeples, who was a national coach of the year for his efforts turning De Smet from a program that struggled to win games into a state champion.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have experience in different places,” Merritt said. “We’ve got a bunch of coaches that have made this run before in different places and now we’re all in here together and that’s really neat. Everybody is trying to do their job and do their part.”

All the Spartans will have to be at their best Friday night. Lee’s Summit North made the semifinals last season and lost to CBC, 28-21. The Broncos were the only team that made the Cadets sweat on their way to the Class 6 crown. A year later they’re not interested in taking another long, heartbreaking bus ride back to suburban Kansas City.

“They are big, fast, strong and disciplined. They come after you,” Merritt said. “They’ve got a ton of athletes, great players, good coaching and they do everything well. They have a strong running game and a nasty defense. We’ve seen a lot of that all year and we’ll be excited to see that again.”

De Smet has found success in the postseason as a power running team. The Spartans raced out to a 30-0 lead at halftime over Rock Bridge last week despite Cotton completing one of his nine passes. Cotton did rush for 188 yards and two scores to give him 583 yards and 10 touchdowns in three postseason games.

“I’m not always going to have a great passing night, I’m not always going to have a great rushing night,” Cotton said. “Whatever I can do for the team for us to win I’m willing to do it.”

Lee’s Summit North counters the Spartans’ potent rushing attack with one of its own. Senior left tackle Cayden Green (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has verbally committed to Oklahoma and has been a dynamic presence that few opponents can hope to match. Junior running back Tanner Howes has rushed for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns while senior running back Quincey Baker has rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns. Then there’s standout sophomore receiver Isaiah Mozee, who was spectacular in the district title game at Nixa, where he caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

“We know we’re going against a very well-organized team and a very physical team,” Piggee-Blake said.

After playing three consecutive postseason road games, De Smet gets to play at home, which hasn’t been all that advantageous. They won just one of their three regular season games on their own turf. But this isn’t the same team that lost to East St. Louis 40-10 at home in Week 9. The Spartans are closer to playing at their full potential now than at any point this season. They just hope it’s enough to earn them another week of practice and a date in the championship game.

“It’s the same as every other game,” Redd said. “It’s a good team. We know that. I know we’re going to play together.”