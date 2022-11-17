Football spotlight: De Smet defies odds, makes third semifinal appearance in four seasons

CREVE COEUR — Conventional wisdom says none of this should work.
Three coaches in three years? That’s not ideal.
Blend players from two different schools into one unit? Good luck.
Play a meat grinder of a schedule that leaves more bruises than a 12-round prize fight? Yeah, right.
Yet the De Smet football team is alive and well, preparing for its third Class 6 semifinal in four seasons.
“It’s been a lot of work to get to this point,” first-year De Smet coach John Merritt said. “We’ve had some things go our way and some things go against us. They’ve been resilient and here we are. I’m proud of them.”
The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (7-5) hosts Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the Class 6 championship game at 4 p.m. November 26 at Faurot Field.
It’s going to be as cold as any football game played in the area in recent memory with the wind chill expected to drop the temperature into the upper teens Friday night. There is no minimum temperature requirement on the books at the National Federation of High Schools or the Missouri State High School Activities Association to play in the cold. So bundle up.
Or don’t.
“I wear no sleeves in the cold,” senior defensive tackle Trevon Piggee-Blake said. “I want every opponent to feel me when I hit them.”
There were a lot of weeks it was the Spartans feeling the hits. De Smet took its lumps against reigning Class 6 champion and Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC, reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, No. 1 large school and perennial Illinois Class 6A title contender East St. Louis and national powerhouse IMG Academy. The season started with a hastily arranged Week 1 game against Ohio powerhouse Springfield High. Every one of them bested De Smet.
Combine those defeats with the sky-high expectations the players had for their season, a brand new coaching staff learning its personnel and you have the recipe for a complete and utter implosion.
Only that never happened.
“I think that hard schedule made us become more of a family,” junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd said. “With the hard schedule we lost the majority of our games. The team didn’t separate off of that. It actually came together.”
For all of its regular season struggles, De Smet always had a precious commodity in its back pocket — playoff experience. This year’s class of seniors were freshmen when De Smet won the Class 6 title in 2019 and sophomores when it finished as the runner-up in 2020. These seniors were part of some of the most unique and exhilarating things a high school athlete can experience and have remained focused solely on the end goal of winning the last game of the season.
“You can tell we’ve all got a championship mentality,” senior quarterback Christian Cotton said.
Cotton had his own playoff successes as a freshman when he was the starting quarterback at Trinity High. The Titans ended that season in the Class 3 semifinals. After playing just five games as a sophomore in the fall of 2020 due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Cotton was one of several Titans who enrolled at De Smet after Trinity closed in the spring of 2021. Last season was his first with the Spartans, who were knocked out of the postseason in a district semifinal by CBC.
Merritt was hired in April after nine seasons in the same position at John Burroughs. He guided the Bombers to the 2015 Class 3 state championship. He replaced Carl Reed, who resigned in January after just one season atop the program. Reed followed Robert Steeples, who was a national coach of the year for his efforts turning De Smet from a program that struggled to win games into a state champion.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have experience in different places,” Merritt said. “We’ve got a bunch of coaches that have made this run before in different places and now we’re all in here together and that’s really neat. Everybody is trying to do their job and do their part.”
All the Spartans will have to be at their best Friday night. Lee’s Summit North made the semifinals last season and lost to CBC, 28-21. The Broncos were the only team that made the Cadets sweat on their way to the Class 6 crown. A year later they’re not interested in taking another long, heartbreaking bus ride back to suburban Kansas City.
“They are big, fast, strong and disciplined. They come after you,” Merritt said. “They’ve got a ton of athletes, great players, good coaching and they do everything well. They have a strong running game and a nasty defense. We’ve seen a lot of that all year and we’ll be excited to see that again.”
De Smet has found success in the postseason as a power running team. The Spartans raced out to a 30-0 lead at halftime over Rock Bridge last week despite Cotton completing one of his nine passes. Cotton did rush for 188 yards and two scores to give him 583 yards and 10 touchdowns in three postseason games.
“I’m not always going to have a great passing night, I’m not always going to have a great rushing night,” Cotton said. “Whatever I can do for the team for us to win I’m willing to do it.”
Lee’s Summit North counters the Spartans’ potent rushing attack with one of its own. Senior left tackle Cayden Green (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has verbally committed to Oklahoma and has been a dynamic presence that few opponents can hope to match. Junior running back Tanner Howes has rushed for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns while senior running back Quincey Baker has rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns. Then there’s standout sophomore receiver Isaiah Mozee, who was spectacular in the district title game at Nixa, where he caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
“We know we’re going against a very well-organized team and a very physical team,” Piggee-Blake said.
After playing three consecutive postseason road games, De Smet gets to play at home, which hasn’t been all that advantageous. They won just one of their three regular season games on their own turf. But this isn’t the same team that lost to East St. Louis 40-10 at home in Week 9. The Spartans are closer to playing at their full potential now than at any point this season. They just hope it’s enough to earn them another week of practice and a date in the championship game.
“It’s the same as every other game,” Redd said. “It’s a good team. We know that. I know we’re going to play together.”
Friday football playoff breakdowns
Lee’s Summit North Broncos at De Smet Spartans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 semifinal.
Records: Lee’s Summit North 11-1; De Smet 7-5.
Rankings: Lee’s Summit North, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Lee’s Summit North 24, Nixa 10; De Smet 44, Rock Bridge 21.
Up next: Winner of CBC (11-1) and Liberty North (12-0) in Class 6 state championship game at Faurot Field at 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
On Lee’s Summit North: Won consecutive district championships and makes second successive semifinal appearance. ... Lost at CBC 28-21 last season. … Has won 11 games in a row after losing 17-7 at fellow Class 6 semifinalist Liberty North in Week 1. … Faces De Smet for the first time this century. … Senior left tackle Cayden Green (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has verbally committed to Oklahoma. … Junior defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-5, 245) has 23 NCAA Division I offers and is rated as the top college prospect in the state and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation by 247sports. … Sophomore receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-11, 175) has 20 NCAA Division I offers and is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state by 247sports. … Junior running back Tanner Howes has rushed for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior running back Quincey Baker has rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior quarterback Maxxwell Sharpe-Ford has passed for 916 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior quarterback Elijah Leonard has passed for 739 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Kade Williams has made 120 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks. Nwaneri has made 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior defensive back Yasir Winston has made five interceptions.
On De Smet: Won its third district championship in four seasons. … Won its previous two semifinal appearances in 2019 and 2020. … Faces Lee’s Summit North for first time in school history. … Plays at home for first time this postseason after winning at Ritenour, Troy Buchanan and Rock Bridge during the district tournament. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has passed for 1,616 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Has rushed for 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 28 passes for 639 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. Junior linebacker Caleb Redd has made 58 tackles, six tackles for loss and a school record 20 sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Quincy Byas has made 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake has made 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior cornerback and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 27 tackles and three interceptions. As a unit the defense has made 20 interceptions.
Francis Howell Vikings at Timberland Wolves
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
Records: Francis Howell 11-0; Timberland 9-3.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 42, Ft. Zumwalt North 7; Timberland 41, Helias 24.
Up next: Winner of Carthage (10-1) and Lebanon (11-1) in Class 5 semifinals.
On Francis Howell: Won first district championship since 2014, when it advanced to the Class 6 semifinals. … Won 13 consecutive meetings with GAC South rival Timberland since 2010, including a 49-14 win on Oct. 7. … Has not allowed any opponent to score more than 21 points. Has scored fewer than 41 points just once this season in a 35-19 win over Troy Buchanan. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,709 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 4-6 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 932 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has 23 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has 21 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 111 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. At cornerback James has made 93 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive back Kendall Gurley has made four interceptions.
On Timberland: Won first district championship since 2009. … Last two postseason wins came on the road at Holt and at Helias. … Has never beaten Francis Howell in any of its previous 13 meetings since 2010 including this season’s 49-14 defeat at Howell on Oct. 7. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has passed for 2,845 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 603 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Tank Billings has 1,215 combined yards rushing and receiving and scored a total of 15 touchdowns. Senior receiver Creighton Ervin has made 48 receptions for 837 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has made 43 receptions for 449 yards and 10 touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Ethan Wasson has made 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jayden Weinhardt has made 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Nathan Davidson has made 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. At safety Raines has made four interceptions and 22 tackles over the past three games.
St. Charles West Warriors at Sullivan Eagles
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
Records: St. Charles West 9-2; Sullivan 10-2.
Last week: St. Charles West 24, Lutheran North 7; Sullivan 14, St. Clair 13.
Up next: Winner of Booneville (8-4) and Reeds Spring (9-2) in Class 3 semifinals.
On St. Charles West: Won first district championship since 2014. … Faces Sullivan for first time this century. … Lutheran North is the only team the Warriors beat so far this season to finish with a record better than .500. … Senior running back Jacob Kirt has rushed for 1,738 yards and 21 touchdowns. Junior running back Jack Anzalone has rushed for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Dane Taylor has passed for 970 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted 11 times. Sophomore tight end Kyle Cotton has 38 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Morgan Regot has made 116 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 52 tackles and nine sacks. Senior defensive back Kyle Quinn has made 25 tackles and four interceptions.
On Sullivan: Won first district title since 2012 when it held out St. Clair’s two-point conversion attempt in the final 18 seconds of regulation. … Avenged one of two regular season losses with win over St. Clair. … Has won eight games in a row. … Has posted five shutouts and held nine opponents to 14 or fewer points. … Junior running back Franky Erxleben has rushed for 1,042 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gabe Dace has passed for 1,184 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 595 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tight end Sam Summers has caught 13 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Five receivers have between 13 and 15 receptions. … At linebacker Erxleben has 90 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Senior Gavin Dace has made 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles. Junior defensive back Dominic Ransom has made 43 tackles and five interceptions.