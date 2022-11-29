Football spotlight: Different scheme, same results as St. Mary's plays in second successive state championship

Kaliel Boyd can’t believe the ball still gets thrown his way.

A senior and four-year starter for the St. Mary’s football team, Boyd made the transition from linebacker to safety this offseason. That opposing offenses tested him early in the season is understandable. St. Louis U. High did in Week 1 and he finished that game with two interceptions.

But the tests have kept coming and the 6-foot and 215-pound Boyd keeps acing them. He has nine interceptions this season — second most in the area — as the Dragons are on the cusp of repeating as state champions.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Boyd said. “I just keep staying focused, staying humble and staying blessed up with my teammates.”

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 4 Missouri Media poll, St. Mary’s (11-2) faces Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic (8-5) in the Class 4 state championship game at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

It’s the second consecutive year the Dragons will play for a championship. They won the school’s first state title last season when they beat St. Pius X–Kansas City 56-0 in the Class 3 finale. It’s the largest margin of victory in a championship game in state history.

Moved into Class 4 because of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship factor” multiplier for private and charter schools, St. Mary’s is where it thought it could be when it began offseason work last winter.

“This year we thought we had enough to get back,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said.

This version of the Dragons are much different than the last. A year ago standout wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. was the focal point of the offense and quarterback Caron Spann fired the ball all over the yard. When they graduated, St. Mary’s returned a large and in charge offensive line and standout running back Jamal Roberts. This year’s team is built on its ability to consistently win the line of scrimmage and pound the ball for four quarters as Roberts, a Mizzou recruit, has rushed for 1,810 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. His twin brother and running back John Roberts Jr. has powered his way to 881 yards and 14 touchdowns.

That identity has helped the Dragons survive the last two weeks against a strong Hillsboro team in the quarterfinal round and defending Class 4 champion Smithville in a semifinal. At Smithville the Dragons trailed going into the fourth quarter but scored the last 30 points of the game to win 37-23.

“We wore them down with our run game in the second half,” Turner said. “That’s what we try to do, wear them down with our run game and those big guys up front. It’s a tribute to those guys working hard, getting in the weight room and being able to push through.”

To score 30 unanswered points St. Mary’s needed its defense to rise to the occasion and it did. Senior linebacker Gabe Booker racked up 12 tackles and junior defensive end Zamier Collins had eight tackles and a sack. The defensive unit shook off the hard first half to find its footing when it mattered most. The mental toughness required to remain focused late in the game with the season on the line is not insignificant.

But the Dragons say it’s nothing new for them.

“It was hard, but we’ve been fighting adversity the past two years,” Booker said. “We’ve been through everything as a team. It wasn’t anything different. We’ve got a real tough group of seniors. We all play together and we just ball.”

These seniors had their sophomore season end with a COVID-19 forfeit before the district championship in 2020. In late September the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced its plan to close several schools at the end of this academic year, including St. Mary’s. These kids have had anything but a typical experience in their time but keep moving forward.

“We take it as adversity,” Turner said. “We concentrate on football. These guys are tough. They’ve been through some wars and played some good teams the last few years.”

Now the Dragons get to see a team they know quite well. St. Mary’s has won its last five games against St. Dominic, including a 49-10 win on the road on Sept. 30. But the Crusaders who will take the field Friday won’t look like the team from September.

Two weeks ago St. Dominic senior running back Jackson Overton returned from an injury he sustained in a preseason jamboree. Fast and strong, Overton scored 29 touchdowns and rushed for more than 1,200 yards as a junior. He brings a dynamic presence to an offense that has found its stride since late October. The Dragons will not be lulled to sleep by their prior success.

“We’re staying focused and not underestimating them because we know they’re a different team,” Boyd said. “We respect them. We’re going to give it all we’ve got just like they are.”

The experience of last season should only help the Dragons in their preparations. They’re familiar with the little wrinkles that come when you play in the last game of the season. It won’t be new this time around.

“I think it’ll be much smoother because we’ve been here before,” Collins said. “I think we’re coming in knowing what we have to do to win a state title. We have to play our hearts out, leave it all on the field.”

No matter Friday’s result, St. Mary’s once again has given itself the opportunity to end its season with a win. It’s a chance every team wants but only two get. The Dragons don't take it for granted. They've worked too hard for it.

“It holds more weight because we’re seniors now,” Booker said. “We want to go out on top. That’s what we want and that’s what we’re going to go get.”