Football spotlight: Dupo's first playoff appearance in a decade hangs in the balance as it heads to Nokomis

DUPO — The field is grass. The benches anchored to its sidelines are wooden and worn. Across the interstate, Columbia Quarry — where limestone is mined and crushed — serves as the backdrop for the east end zone.
There is nothing fancy or flashy about Dupo High’s football stadium. It’s a throwback to harder times.
Not unlike the team that calls it home.
Twenty-four players strong, the Tigers are on the cusp of being playoff eligible for the first time in a decade. For all intents and purposes Dupo (4-4) will play an elimination game when it travels to Nokomis (4-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The winner will receive a coveted fifth victory and the chance to hear its name called on the Illinois High School Association’s playoff pairings show Saturday night. The loser will turn in its gear and enter the long, cold slog of the offseason.
The Tigers have no interest in doing that.
“We’re hoping to get the job done and take care of business at Nokomis,” senior left tackle and defensive end Chance Hunter said.
This class of seniors have been taking care of business since they were sophomores. That season was played in the spring of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers went 3-3, which may not appear all that impressive at first glance but it was incredibly meaningful for a program that has had its share of lean years.
It was the first season the Tigers finished .500 or better since 2012 and just the fourth time since 2000. This season's four wins haven't been exceeded since the 2012 season and the program's last playoff appearance. The spring of 2021 laid the foundation for what was to come.
“Winning those three games meant a lot, but we learned from those seniors how to lead and they kind of showed us a way,” Hunter said. “We’ve learned to fight no matter what in tough games and grind it out.”
Learning from the older players that spring was critical because it was the only time they had extensive experience with the upperclassmen. Dupo played without any seniors last fall, which meant mere months after their first varsity season was complete the juniors were thrust into leadership roles.
They were some growing pains as the Tigers finished 3-5. They lost their season finale at home to Nokomis, 47-0.
Joseph Day resigned his head coaching position after four seasons on the job. It would be months before Zach Klaustermeier would take his place.
Frustrated with how the season turned out and looking to improve, the current senior captains organized offseason workouts on their own.
“We were all under the mindset we had to put in work,” senior right guard and linebacker Conner Smitt said. “We couldn’t take time off because we knew coming into summer we’d be out of shape and behind where we needed to be. We knew it’d be tough to get the guys here because it’s always been coach-led. We had a lot of people come out and it was nice to see who’s dedicated.”
That dedication has made a significant impact. When Klaustermeier was hired in May the Tigers kept right on rolling with their preseason preparations. They didn’t miss a beat as they got into the summer grind.
“It goes to show what the younger guys think of them. They’re showing up,” Klaustermeier said. “I think our weights attendance was pretty high (before he was hired). I know it’s been high since I got here in May. That’s been a spot we’ve grown and progressed.”
Klaustermeier, 26, graduated in 2014 from Civic Memorial, where he was a three-sport athlete. He played two years of football at Northwest Missouri State before hanging up his helmet and pads for good. Upon graduation he returned to his alma mater, where he spent the past four years as an assistant varsity coach and the junior high head coach. He’s all of eight games into his tenure as a varsity head coach and can’t say enough about how this class of seniors have helped him navigate the uncharted waters that come when running your own program for the first time.
“It’s been a blessing having that group and being able to let them do their thing and me being able to learn this first year,” Klaustermeier said.
He didn’t need much instruction on what worked for the Tigers. With four of the six captains on the offensive line and another at running back in senior Logan Stevens, Dupo’s best option is to keep the ball on the ground.
Stevens rushed for 1,000 yards as a junior and has the chance to surpass that number this season as he’s racked up 936 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Credit for that production, he said, goes to the big boys blocking in front of him.
“The past two years they have dominated all over the field,” Stevens said. “I had a lot of yards last season and a lot of yards this season and it wouldn’t have been done without my hogs.”
The defense is led by Smitt, who’s made 63 tackles at linebacker. Senior left guard and nose guard Sam Stoeffel has made 54 tackles and five tackles for loss. At defensive end, Hunter has made 43 tackles while Stevens has 25 tackles and two interceptions at safety.
Dupo has given itself a chance at something special but faces a tall task. Nokomis needs a win to get into the playoffs for the third consecutive season and seventh time since 2011. It’s won three in a row and four of its last five to put itself in this position.
It also has the knowledge that it turned on the mercy-rule running clock at Dupo last season for its fifth consecutive win in the series since it began in 2017.
“It’s not going to be an easy test. Historically we haven’t played well there,” Klaustermeier said. “The biggest hurdle is we’re going into their house and we’ve got to do what we do well.”
Added Stoeffel, "We didn’t have any seniors last year. Everyone returned so I feel that made us stronger as a team. They know who they’re going to face and they know we’re a tough group of kids."
Dupo’s seniors didn’t spend their winter in the weight room so they could have a sad bus ride home Friday night. They got after it to do something that hasn’t been done at their school in a long time. Win or lose, the Tigers are going to give it everything they’ve got until the final horn sounds.
“It’s been our dream since we were freshmen to make the playoffs for our town and our community,” Stevens said. “We had a job to do and we’re here to get it done.”
Week 9 high school football games to watch
East St. Louis Flyers at De Smet Spartans
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: East St. Louis 6-2; De Smet 4-4.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; De Smet, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: East St. Louis 24, Edwardsville 7; De Smet 48, Thornwood 0.
On East St. Louis: Won five in a row and six of its last seven after losing to Georgia’s Creekside High in Week 3. Defeated De Smet 32-17 last season in first meeting between these two this century. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 100 of 175 passes for 1,199 yards, 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver DJ Miller has made 15 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jesse Watson has 17 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 89 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 69 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes has made 43 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 61 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 57 tackles and five sacks.
On De Smet: Wraps up rigorous regular season schedule by facing East St. Louis for the second consecutive year and second time this century. Lost last year’s meeting 32-17 at East Side. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 82 of 138 passes for 1,264 yards, 12 touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 26 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Four other receivers have 12 or more receptions for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas has made 18 tackles and three interceptions. Senior cornerback and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 21 tackles and two interceptions. Senior safety Elijah Thomas has made 30 tackles and one interception.
St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran North Crusaders
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: St. Mary’s 6-2; Lutheran North 5-3.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media; Lutheran North, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Louisville Trinity 34, St. Mary’s 13; Lutheran St. Charles 20, Lutheran North 18.
On St. Mary’s: Lost its second game on the field in a season for the first time since 2019. Split its last two meetings with Lutheran North including last year’s 44-7 victory in Week 1. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,053 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 50 of 98 passes for 887 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 22 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Lutheran North: Faces a reigning state champion for the second consecutive week. Stunned when Lutheran St. Charles scored twice in the final minute last week to eke out a win. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 893 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis has completed 79 of 142 passes for 1,057 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Vance Gross has 34 receptions for 436 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has made 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has made 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Edwardsville Tigers at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Edwardsville 6-2; CBC 7-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: East St. Louis 24, Edwardsville 7; CBC 52, Warren Central (Ind.) 25.
On Edwardsville: Had three-game win streak snapped at East St. Louis last week. Held the high-octane Flyers’ offense to six first-half points and to its lowest point total this season by an area opponent. … Has lost all four of its previous meetings with CBC since the two began playing in 2017. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 88 of 137 passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 203 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back De’Shawn Larson has rushed for 445 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gatson has caught 31 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 27 passes for 395 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 70 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Iose Epenesa has made 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has made 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.
On CBC: Won six in a row after its 64-19 loss in Week 2 at East St. Louis. Has won all four meetings with Edwardsville since the two area powers began playing one another in 2017. Edwardsville is the fifth out-of-state opponent the Cadets have played this season. Their only in-state opponents were fellow members of the Metro Catholic Conference. … Junior quarterback Cole McKey has completed 53 of 82 passes for 849 yards, 11 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley has completed 42 of 74 passes for 781 yards, 12 touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 585 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 533 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 33 receptions for 678 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms has made 19 receptions for 320 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 51 tackles and six tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman and Northwestern recruit has made 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks.
Holt Indians at Timberland Wolves
Records: Holt 7-1; Timberland 6-2.
Rankings: Holt, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Holt 34, Jackson 21; Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21.
On Holt: Riding a seven-game win streak after losing to Troy 34-20 in Week 1. … Has won three in a row over Timberland including last year’s 27-20 thriller. … Senior quarterback Owen Miller has completed 82 of 119 passes for 919 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 677 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Conrad King has rushed for 555 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Ty Williams has caught 53 passes for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Gabe Cunningham has eight receptions for 98 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Mike Burke has made 84 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Senior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Richard Meyer has made 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Caden Duke has made 44 tackles and four interceptions.
On Timberland: Plays third ranked opponent in four weeks. Lost at home to Troy Buchanan and at Francis Howell before defeating Howell North last week. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 136 of 194 passes for 1,964 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Mortimore has rushed for 282 yards and six touchdowns but hasn’t played Sept. 30 against Troy. Senior athlete August “Tank” Billings has caught 38 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has 30 receptions for 316 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Creighton Ervin has caught 35 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns. … Sophomore Jayden Weinhardt has made 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Ethan Wasson has made 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Reeves has made 14 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Parkway North Vikings at Parkway Central Colts
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Parkway North 5-3 overall, 3-1 Suburban Green; Parkway Central 6-2, 3-1.
Last week: Eureka 49, Parkway North 21; Parkway Central 32, Parkway West 26.
On Parkway North: Defeated Parkway Central last season 41-21 and has won three of the last four meetings. … Had two game winning streak ended by Eureka. … Senior quarterback and Miami–Ohio recruit Quaran Williams returned last week after missing three games with an injury. He stepped in for injured sophomore quarterback Sam Boydston. Williams has completed 9 of 33 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 763 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught four passes for 150 yards and a score. Junior running back Zyan Royal has rushed for 628 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Messiah Smith has rushed for 705 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Keylan Mitchell has made 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Anthony Thompson has made 39 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Parkway Central: Has won three in a row and four of its last five games. Six wins this season are the most for the program since it went 12-2 in 2017. A win would give it a sweep of its Parkway rivals after it already beat Parkway South and Parkway West this season. … Junior running back DJ Burgess has rushed for 1,070 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has completed 20 of 45 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Elliot Leong has five receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown. … Senior linebacker Michael Cooper has made 54 tackles and three tackles for loss. At linebacker Leong has made 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Marvell Vails has made 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.