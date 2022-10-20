Football spotlight: Dupo's first playoff appearance in a decade hangs in the balance as it heads to Nokomis

DUPO — The field is grass. The benches anchored to its sidelines are wooden and worn. Across the interstate, Columbia Quarry — where limestone is mined and crushed — serves as the backdrop for the east end zone.

There is nothing fancy or flashy about Dupo High’s football stadium. It’s a throwback to harder times.

Not unlike the team that calls it home.

Twenty-four players strong, the Tigers are on the cusp of being playoff eligible for the first time in a decade. For all intents and purposes Dupo (4-4) will play an elimination game when it travels to Nokomis (4-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

The winner will receive a coveted fifth victory and the chance to hear its name called on the Illinois High School Association’s playoff pairings show Saturday night. The loser will turn in its gear and enter the long, cold slog of the offseason.

The Tigers have no interest in doing that.

“We’re hoping to get the job done and take care of business at Nokomis,” senior left tackle and defensive end Chance Hunter said.

This class of seniors have been taking care of business since they were sophomores. That season was played in the spring of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers went 3-3, which may not appear all that impressive at first glance but it was incredibly meaningful for a program that has had its share of lean years.

It was the first season the Tigers finished .500 or better since 2012 and just the fourth time since 2000. This season's four wins haven't been exceeded since the 2012 season and the program's last playoff appearance. The spring of 2021 laid the foundation for what was to come.

“Winning those three games meant a lot, but we learned from those seniors how to lead and they kind of showed us a way,” Hunter said. “We’ve learned to fight no matter what in tough games and grind it out.”

Learning from the older players that spring was critical because it was the only time they had extensive experience with the upperclassmen. Dupo played without any seniors last fall, which meant mere months after their first varsity season was complete the juniors were thrust into leadership roles.

They were some growing pains as the Tigers finished 3-5. They lost their season finale at home to Nokomis, 47-0.

Joseph Day resigned his head coaching position after four seasons on the job. It would be months before Zach Klaustermeier would take his place.

Frustrated with how the season turned out and looking to improve, the current senior captains organized offseason workouts on their own.

“We were all under the mindset we had to put in work,” senior right guard and linebacker Conner Smitt said. “We couldn’t take time off because we knew coming into summer we’d be out of shape and behind where we needed to be. We knew it’d be tough to get the guys here because it’s always been coach-led. We had a lot of people come out and it was nice to see who’s dedicated.”

That dedication has made a significant impact. When Klaustermeier was hired in May the Tigers kept right on rolling with their preseason preparations. They didn’t miss a beat as they got into the summer grind.

“It goes to show what the younger guys think of them. They’re showing up,” Klaustermeier said. “I think our weights attendance was pretty high (before he was hired). I know it’s been high since I got here in May. That’s been a spot we’ve grown and progressed.”

Klaustermeier, 26, graduated in 2014 from Civic Memorial, where he was a three-sport athlete. He played two years of football at Northwest Missouri State before hanging up his helmet and pads for good. Upon graduation he returned to his alma mater, where he spent the past four years as an assistant varsity coach and the junior high head coach. He’s all of eight games into his tenure as a varsity head coach and can’t say enough about how this class of seniors have helped him navigate the uncharted waters that come when running your own program for the first time.

“It’s been a blessing having that group and being able to let them do their thing and me being able to learn this first year,” Klaustermeier said.

He didn’t need much instruction on what worked for the Tigers. With four of the six captains on the offensive line and another at running back in senior Logan Stevens, Dupo’s best option is to keep the ball on the ground.

Stevens rushed for 1,000 yards as a junior and has the chance to surpass that number this season as he’s racked up 936 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Credit for that production, he said, goes to the big boys blocking in front of him.

“The past two years they have dominated all over the field,” Stevens said. “I had a lot of yards last season and a lot of yards this season and it wouldn’t have been done without my hogs.”

The defense is led by Smitt, who’s made 63 tackles at linebacker. Senior left guard and nose guard Sam Stoeffel has made 54 tackles and five tackles for loss. At defensive end, Hunter has made 43 tackles while Stevens has 25 tackles and two interceptions at safety.

Dupo has given itself a chance at something special but faces a tall task. Nokomis needs a win to get into the playoffs for the third consecutive season and seventh time since 2011. It’s won three in a row and four of its last five to put itself in this position.

It also has the knowledge that it turned on the mercy-rule running clock at Dupo last season for its fifth consecutive win in the series since it began in 2017.

“It’s not going to be an easy test. Historically we haven’t played well there,” Klaustermeier said. “The biggest hurdle is we’re going into their house and we’ve got to do what we do well.”

Added Stoeffel, "We didn’t have any seniors last year. Everyone returned so I feel that made us stronger as a team. They know who they’re going to face and they know we’re a tough group of kids."

Dupo’s seniors didn’t spend their winter in the weight room so they could have a sad bus ride home Friday night. They got after it to do something that hasn’t been done at their school in a long time. Win or lose, the Tigers are going to give it everything they’ve got until the final horn sounds.