Football spotlight: East St. Louis, Battle chasing redemption after narrow title game loss last season

EAST ST. LOUIS — Robert “Pops” Battle made a promise last November.

He intends to keep it.

The junior quarterback for the East St. Louis football team, Battle’s sophomore season ended with him face down on the turf after throwing a game-ending interception in the final minute as Cary-Grove shocked the state with its thrilling 37-36 win in the Class 6A state title game.

In the immediate aftermath Battle, 17, told his teammates when the Flyers returned to state they would not walk away without the championship trophy.

“We played so good and I felt like I let my team down,” Battle said. “I told all the O-line, D-line, basically the whole team, I’m never going to lose ever again. We’re never losing at state ever again.”

A year later Battle has the chance to make good on his word.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Illinois Associated Press Class 6A poll, East St. Louis (11-2) faces Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) for the Class 6A state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois.

It’s the third consecutive state championship game appearance for the Flyers who defeated Prairie Ridge to win the 2019 crown, the ninth in East Side’s illustrious history. Last season Cary-Grove beat East St. Louis in the finale. The Illinois High School Association did not host playoffs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season East St. Louis was the favorite with its stingy defense, overpowering offensive line and five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III, who was the most electric player to touch a field in the state last season. Burden and much of the defense graduated in May, leaving the returning Flyers something of a question mark. They still had their offensive line with three NCAA Division I recruits returning but there was a healthy skepticism the Flyers — and Battle in particular — could be anywhere near as good without their five-star standout.

“Everybody said it was Luther. It was Luther’s team. You can’t do anything without Luther, blah, blah, blah,” Battle said. “I feel like we have a better overall team this year.”

The Flyers have leaned on their running game to carry them this season. Running behind left tackle and Illinois recruit Brandon Henderson, left guard and Arkansas recruit Paris Patterson, center Timothy Pitts, right guard Terran Scarborough and right tackle and Alabama recruit Miles McVay, sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 1,382 yards and 21 touchdowns. On a bitter cold and blustery day Martin had an all-time clutch performance as he powered his way to 340 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 32-29 semifinal victory over Lemont.

Battle has been strong as he’s passed for 1,961 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted five times while rushing for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns of his own. All of that passing production has come with a wide receiving corps that’s full of underclassmen who have stepped out of Burden’s considerable shadow. Sophomore Christopher Bennett Jr., junior Jesse Watson and freshman DJ Miller have combined to catch 91 passes for 1,269 yards and score 24 total touchdowns.

“This offseason I was big on getting extra reps (with the underclassmen),” Battle said. “Now we’re back and better in my opinion.”

The Flyers’ offense has proven hard to stop. Over the past two seasons Edwardsville is the only in-state opponent that has held them to fewer than five touchdowns and the Tigers did that in a 26-7 loss on Oct. 14.

The biggest question entering Saturday’s title game is how East Side’s defense performs against Prairie Ridge and its triple option offense. Last season Cary-Grove rode its clock-burning, yard-chewing, punishing triple-option to the championship. Prairie Ridge runs a similar style and it has one of the state’s all-time standouts pulling the strings.

Prairie Ridge senior quarterback Tyler Vasey has rushed for a single-season state record 3,776 yards and scored 52 touchdowns.

“That’s the key player in this game,” Flyers junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford said.

The triple-option offense is such a relic of football’s past that few teams run it. East Side plays as good a schedule as it can put together but the only time it sees this type of offense is when it crosses paths with teams from northern Illinois in the playoffs. Mount Carmel ended East Side’s season in the quarterfinals in 2018 behind its option offense. Cary-Grove followed suit last season.

“You adjust during the game because you can’t simulate it during practice,” East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “It’s just assignment football, figuring out their blocking schemes. That’s what hurt us last year. It took us awhile to figure out their blocking schemes. We feel like we’ve got it down. We feel like we studied all offseason on how to slow it down. We’re looking forward to Saturday to see if that pays off.”

The blocking scheme is a huge piece of the puzzle, but so is wrangling Vasey when the Flyers get a hand on him. He’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds but is hard to bring down as he blows through arm tackles and is shifty in open space. He’s not afraid to lower his shoulder when needed, either.

“He breaks a lot of tackles, I can tell you that,” Flyers senior defensive lineman Keshawn “Keke” Hayden said. “We have to make sure we wrap up and bring him to the ground. No second efforts.”

East St. Louis’ defense appeared impenetrable as it shut out its first three playoff opponents. Last week it took Lemont two plays to end the shutout streak and less than five minutes put the Flyers in a 14-0 hole. Physical and fast, Lemont scored early and kept working as its 29 points scored is the most allowed by East St. Louis this season.

“Lemont did catch me off guard. They had some speed on them,” East St. Louis senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden said. “It humbles you a little bit. It’s not good to have a big head going into state. I think it was good for us.”

The Flyers weren’t as concerned with the amount of points they allowed last week as much as they were heartened by how they come together collectively. When Lemont kept making plays to keep itself in the game late in the fourth quarter, the Flyers didn’t collapse on one another. They picked each other up.

“Last week we were going through adversity, we were showing everybody we don’t fold,” Flyers junior linebacker Dominic Dixon said. “We’re a brotherhood.”

It’s a brotherhood that will be missing one of its most integral pieces as senior linebacker Marquis “Soup” Palmer will not be available after incurring two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and subsequently being ejected from last week’s game. The emotional leader for the team and a live wire on the field, Palmer’s absence is something the Flyers will have to adjust to as they chase their 10th state championship.

“It’s going to be kind of hard,” Dixon said. “I’m losing one of my brothers this week but we have to get this ring for him. He wants it bad and we want it bad, too.”

Nobody wants it more than Battle. He put last season’s loss squarely on his shoulders and is chasing redemption. He’s going to do whatever it takes to not feel the way he did a year ago.

“I never want to do that ever again,” Battle said. “It hurt me in a way, but I feel I’m a better man for it.”