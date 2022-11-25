Football spotlight: Erxleben's breakthrough on both sides of ball fuels Sullivan's run to Class 3 semifinals

Franky Erxleben is having a hard time going out unnoticed in his hometown of Sullivan recently.

“I can't go into a store or anywhere without someone asking how football is going,” the Sullivan High junior running back/linebacker said. “It's a pretty cool feeling to be a part of this.”

Erxleben and his Sullivan teammates are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak that has vaulted the Eagles (11-2) into a Class 3 semifinal game at Reeds Spring (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be Sullivan's first state semifinal football appearance since 2008.

“This run has meant a lot to us,” Eagles coach Eddie Haar said. “This is my third year at Sullivan and coming in that first COVID year was rough, but we just continued to build. A lot of these seniors were starters for us as sophomores, so it's super exciting to see their hard work pay off their senior year.”

Although he's not one of those seniors, Erxleben has been a big reason why Sullivan has kept its football season going through at least Thanksgiving weekend with a breakthrough junior campaign on both sides of the ball.

As a Four Rivers Conference first-team running back, Erxleben leads the Eagles in rushing yards (1129), rushing touchdowns (14) and overall scoring (104 points).

“I feel like I've done a great job so far and I've just got to keep it up,” he said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason to get where I am. And the line is what makes the plays and is a big key to the offense.”

Erxleben showed hints of breaking out last season when he was fourth on the team in rushing, but it didn't take him long this season to show he should be the lead back.

“Last year, we had two seniors (Alex Goly and Ian King) that were our primary ballcarriers and Franky was kind of third man there,” Haar said. “Coming into this year, we knew we had multiple guys to carry the ball, but really after the first couple weeks of the season, we could kind of see that Franky was our guy and he started getting more and more carries as the season went on.”

Haar said Erxleben brings a kind of punishing run style that makes him hard to tackle.

“He breaks multiple tackles and it takes more than one guy to bring him down,” Haar said. “We run a pretty simple run game and Franky does a real good job with his vision and takes what the defense gives us. When we're able to get him going, it opens up our pass game.”

Erxleben was a second-team all-conference middle linebacker this season and leads Sullivan with 108 total tackles.

“I feel like I've done a pretty good job on defense all year,” he said. “Middle backer is a tough spot. You've got to fill the hole and you've got some big linemen crashing down on you. But, it's fun.”

Even though he's excelled on both offense and defense this season, Erxleben has a clear favorite.

“I prefer offense,” he said “I enjoy getting the ball knowing the whole other side of the ball is after me. And the morale when you score a touchdown is awesome.”

Erxleben's prowess on both sides of the ball were on full display during the latter stages of Sullivan's 24-10 win over St. Charles West in last week's Class 3 quarterfinals.

With the Eagles clinging to a 16-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, Erxleben intercepted a pass to set up his 6-yard insurance touchdown.

“Two great plays by Franky,” Haar said. “We were up and they needed to put a drive together to keep it a close game, but Franky dropped into a zone and picked it off and then he was able to punch it in for us, too.”

Those big plays helped seal Sullivan's spot in the semifinals, where the Eagles will try to get past the round they fell to Cardinal Ritter in back in 2008.

“We've just got to come out there firing on both sides of the ball and play our game,” Erxleben said. “Offense and defense both got to be on point. If everybody does their job and we play like we have been, it should be a good game for us.”