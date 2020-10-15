 Skip to main content
Football spotlight: Festus finds footing under Ofodile
Football spotlight: Festus finds footing under Ofodile

Cole Rickermann knew his new coach would bring a wealth of knowledge.

The starting junior quarterback for the Festus High football team, Rickermann had no idea so much of it would come in the thickest playbook he’d ever laid eyes on.

A.J. Ofodile, Festus football coach

“It was crazy,” Rickermann said with a chuckle. “It felt like I was learning to read again.”

AJ Ofodile was hired as the new Festus coach in January after spending the previous four years on the University of Missouri football team’s coaching staff. Prior to that, he spent 13 seasons as Rock Bridge's head coach. 

A Mizzou graduate, Ofodile was taken in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was rostered on three NFL franchises during an eight-year professional career before joining the Rock Bridge coaching staff in 2001.

Ofodile, 47, replaced Russ Schmidt, who guided the Festus program for 13 seasons.

The change from Schmidt to Ofodile couldn’t have been more drastic.

“When we started practice it was completely different,” Rickermann said. “The form and structure he has, it’s insane.”

Change isn’t always easy to accept, nor is it always welcome. But the new-look Tigers are all about it.

Festus is 7-0 for the first time in at least two decades, if not much longer. It’s the fifth time since 2010 that Festus has won at least seven games. Its high-water mark the last decade is eight wins, which it did in 2013 and 2014. Last season it finished 5-6.

This year the Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the Missouri Media’s Class 4 state poll. On Sept. 25 they beat rival Hillsboro 41-26 to end a seven-game losing streak to their neighbor.

“To finally beat them on our home field my senior year felt really great,” senior receiver and cornerback Cayse Martin said.

To orchestrate a turnaround of this magnitude under normal circumstances would be admirable. To do it in a world wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic is stunning. Ofodile began offseason workouts with his team in late February. A few weeks later campus was closed as the national lockdown ensued. It wasn’t until July that the Tigers worked together in some organized capacity.

It was during this time Rickermann and his teammates began wrapping their arms around that monster playbook.

“It was extremely overwhelming at first,” Rickermann said. “We’ve put it in piece by piece. We’ve gotten used to it.”

As a sophomore Rickermann saw action in seven games and started four of them. He attempted 71 of Festus’ 90 passes last season. Since 2016, the most pass attempts by the Festus offense was 117 in 2017. Headed into Friday night’s game at Farmington, Rickermann had completed 69 of 123 pass attempts. The last Festus quarterback to attempt that many passes was Jarrett Johnson in 2015, when he threw it 182 times in 10 games.

Rickermann has thrown for 1,409 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted five times through seven games. It's by far and away the most touchdown passes for a Festus quarterback in 20 years. He said none of it would have been possible if not for Ofodile’s tutoring.

“I’ve learned so much stuff in less than a year that I have since I started playing football,” Rickermann said. “I started playing when I was 7 or 8.”

Rickermann said he's learned to read a defense, how to drop back, proper footwork and when to let the ball go when his receivers break on routes. All things Rickermann said were new to him.

“Coach fixed up some of my mechanics,” Rickermann said. “He’s taught me so many things to look at.”

Every week there are new things to learn. Festus deep dives on film each week. The staff uses those film sessions to add tweaks and wrinkles from the playbook to take advantage of any potential soft spots it might find in its opponent.

“It depends on the defense we’re facing,” Martin said. “Coach always has a game plan for them. It’s really different. His knowledge of the game is insane.”

That knowledge faces its toughest test yet this season. When Festus travels to Farmington (6-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff it will get a genuine sense of what kind of team it is. The Knights present any number of challenges, but chief among them is a power rushing attack that can hide the ball carrier and pound away on opposing defenses.

The No. 9 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 state poll, Farmington is coming off its first loss of the season, a 56-14 defeat at powerhouse Jackson. The Knights are going to be focused and prepared to take out their frustration on the Tigers.

“They’ve played the best schedule of anyone we’ve seen,” Ofodile said. “They’re as tested as it gets. They play hard and they have talented players. Overall they’re a really impressive football team.”

It’s fortuitous Festus would face this caliber of an opponent this late in the season. It’s a good measuring stick with postseason play two weeks away.

“It’s a playoff level opponent,” Ofodile said. “We really welcome the chance to move our program forward, win or lose.”



