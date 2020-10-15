Football spotlight: Festus finds footing under Ofodile

Cole Rickermann knew his new coach would bring a wealth of knowledge.
The starting junior quarterback for the Festus High football team, Rickermann had no idea so much of it would come in the thickest playbook he’d ever laid eyes on.
“It was crazy,” Rickermann said with a chuckle. “It felt like I was learning to read again.”
AJ Ofodile was hired as the new Festus coach in January after spending the previous four years on the University of Missouri football team’s coaching staff. Prior to that, he spent 13 seasons as Rock Bridge's head coach.
A Mizzou graduate, Ofodile was taken in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was rostered on three NFL franchises during an eight-year professional career before joining the Rock Bridge coaching staff in 2001.
Ofodile, 47, replaced Russ Schmidt, who guided the Festus program for 13 seasons.
The change from Schmidt to Ofodile couldn’t have been more drastic.
“When we started practice it was completely different,” Rickermann said. “The form and structure he has, it’s insane.”
Change isn’t always easy to accept, nor is it always welcome. But the new-look Tigers are all about it.
Festus is 7-0 for the first time in at least two decades, if not much longer. It’s the fifth time since 2010 that Festus has won at least seven games. Its high-water mark the last decade is eight wins, which it did in 2013 and 2014. Last season it finished 5-6.
This year the Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the Missouri Media’s Class 4 state poll. On Sept. 25 they beat rival Hillsboro 41-26 to end a seven-game losing streak to their neighbor.
“To finally beat them on our home field my senior year felt really great,” senior receiver and cornerback Cayse Martin said.
To orchestrate a turnaround of this magnitude under normal circumstances would be admirable. To do it in a world wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic is stunning. Ofodile began offseason workouts with his team in late February. A few weeks later campus was closed as the national lockdown ensued. It wasn’t until July that the Tigers worked together in some organized capacity.
It was during this time Rickermann and his teammates began wrapping their arms around that monster playbook.
“It was extremely overwhelming at first,” Rickermann said. “We’ve put it in piece by piece. We’ve gotten used to it.”
As a sophomore Rickermann saw action in seven games and started four of them. He attempted 71 of Festus’ 90 passes last season. Since 2016, the most pass attempts by the Festus offense was 117 in 2017. Headed into Friday night’s game at Farmington, Rickermann had completed 69 of 123 pass attempts. The last Festus quarterback to attempt that many passes was Jarrett Johnson in 2015, when he threw it 182 times in 10 games.
Rickermann has thrown for 1,409 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted five times through seven games. It's by far and away the most touchdown passes for a Festus quarterback in 20 years. He said none of it would have been possible if not for Ofodile’s tutoring.
“I’ve learned so much stuff in less than a year that I have since I started playing football,” Rickermann said. “I started playing when I was 7 or 8.”
Rickermann said he's learned to read a defense, how to drop back, proper footwork and when to let the ball go when his receivers break on routes. All things Rickermann said were new to him.
“Coach fixed up some of my mechanics,” Rickermann said. “He’s taught me so many things to look at.”
Every week there are new things to learn. Festus deep dives on film each week. The staff uses those film sessions to add tweaks and wrinkles from the playbook to take advantage of any potential soft spots it might find in its opponent.
“It depends on the defense we’re facing,” Martin said. “Coach always has a game plan for them. It’s really different. His knowledge of the game is insane.”
That knowledge faces its toughest test yet this season. When Festus travels to Farmington (6-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff it will get a genuine sense of what kind of team it is. The Knights present any number of challenges, but chief among them is a power rushing attack that can hide the ball carrier and pound away on opposing defenses.
The No. 9 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 state poll, Farmington is coming off its first loss of the season, a 56-14 defeat at powerhouse Jackson. The Knights are going to be focused and prepared to take out their frustration on the Tigers.
“They’ve played the best schedule of anyone we’ve seen,” Ofodile said. “They’re as tested as it gets. They play hard and they have talented players. Overall they’re a really impressive football team.”
It’s fortuitous Festus would face this caliber of an opponent this late in the season. It’s a good measuring stick with postseason play two weeks away.
“It’s a playoff level opponent,” Ofodile said. “We really welcome the chance to move our program forward, win or lose.”
De Smet Spartans at SLUH Jr. Billikens
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: De Smet 1-0, 1-0 MCC; SLUH 0-1
Rankings: De Smet No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: De Smet 41, CBC 21; St. Mary’s 40, SLUH 24
Stream: YouTube.com, search SLUH Sports Network
On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion opened its season last week in impressive fashion. …Won its last two MCC games against SLUH a combined 84-14. … Junior Seth Marcione and sophomore Byron McNair split time at quarterback against CBC. Marcione completed 6 of 9 passes for 80 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. He rushed for touchdown. McNair completed 6 of 8 passes for 108 yards. Senior running back and Missouri recruit Taj Butts rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries. Senior running back and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back and Miami Ohio recruit Darez Snider rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 47 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson made 11 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo made 11 tackles and one sack. Senior linebacker Carter Edwards was not credited with a tackle against CBC.
On SLUH: Last win against De Smet came in 2017. … Since 1999 leads the series with De Smet 13-9. ... Faced St. Mary’s for the first time in at least two decades last week. … Junior quarterback Luke Johnston completed 15 of 33 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chris Brooks caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Luke Ratterman caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Dontavion Sullivan made 11 tackles. Senior linebacker Kyle Dulick made 10 tackles. Defense made three sacks against St. Mary’s. Junior Isaac Thompson did not play against St. Mary’s due to medical reasons. Thompson is one of the top cornerback recruits in the nation and the No. 3 rated prospect in Missouri according to 247sports. He has 33 offers from the likes of Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and Texas.
St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran North Crusaders
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: St. Mary’s 1-0; Lutheran North 2-0
Rankings: St. Mary’s No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Lutheran North No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media
Last week: St. Mary’s 40, SLUH 24; Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7
Stream: Prepcasts.com
On St. Mary’s: Faces Lutheran North for the fifth time since 2012 and has lost the previous three meetings, the last of which was in 2015. … Class 4 semifinalist last season. … Junior standout receiver Kevin Coleman caught eight passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller rushed 10 times for 112 yards. Junior quarterback Caron Spann made his varsity debut and completed 10 of his 17 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Rushed for a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. made five tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd made five tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Jamal Roberts made six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion has won its last three against St. Mary’s. … One of the few St. Louis County schools playing a third game this season. … Extended its winning streak over Trinity to three in a row and 10 of its last 11 with last week’s win. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown completed 1 of 2 passes and was intercepted once against Trinity. For the season Brown has completed 8 of 13 passes for 25 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 74 yards. Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 273 yards on 31 carries and scored one touchdown. Junior Toriano Pride has rushed 10 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jerrell Carter has made 19 tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller has made 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Ladue Rams at Kirkwood Pioneers
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Ladue 0-1; Kirkwood 0-1
Rankings: Ladue No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Kirkwood No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason
Last week: Lafayette 44, Ladue 38; Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34
Stream: Prepcasts.com
On Ladue: Dropped first meeting with Lafayette since at least 1999 to open up its season last week. Will play Kirkwood for the third consecutive season and fourth time since 1999. Split its last two with the Pioneers including a 36-35 loss last year in the regular season finale. …Freshman quarterback Beau Dolan completed 10 of 24 passes for 87 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Junior running back Jared Rhodes rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Stewart Dove caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Junior Sam M’Pemba caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. … Lafayette’s 44 points is the most allowed by Ladue since 2011 when it lost to MICDS 56-55. The Rams did not report individual defensive statistics.
On Kirkwood: Scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun an undefeated Ladue 36-35 in Week 9 last season. … Led Marquette 34-7 before the Mustangs stormed back with 28 consecutive points to pull out the one-point victory last week. … This is the first of two home games this season for the Pioneers. They are scheduled to host Eureka on Oct. 23. … Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 16 of 31 passes for 263 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Senior receiver Cole Johnson rushed three times for a team-high 58 yards last week. Senior running back Gerald Jackson rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Jaylen Phipps caught five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Fortner caught four passes for 59 yards. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty made 17 tackles. Senior linebacker Ryland Irvin made 14 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Will Lee made nine tackles and an interception.
Chaminade Red Devils at Trinity Titans
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Record: Chaminade 1-0; Trinity 0-1
Rankings: Chaminade No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media; Trinity No. 2 STLhighschoolsports.com small school preseason
Last week: Chaminade 41, Vianney 0; Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7
Stream: YouTube.com, search Chaminade Student Programming Network
On Chaminade: First game against Trinity in school history. Will travel to CBC in regular season finale next Friday night. … Senior running back Amar Johnson rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns. He caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Elijah Griffin caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Cam Epps completed 4 of 10 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mitter Hanson completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards. … Junior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan made nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive end Grant Finley made seven tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. Senior linebacker Jimmy Grummich made eight tackles.
On Trinity: Faces Chaminade for the first time in school history. ... Was shutout in the second half against Lutheran North last week. The Crusaders rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns. …Sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton completed 11 of 18 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Rushed for 68 yards. Senior running back Malcolm Harvey rushed for 67 yards on six carries. Sophomore receiver Demetrion Cannon caught three passes for 32 yards. Senior receiver and Louisville recruit Demetrious Cannon caught two passes for 15 yards. … Junior defensive back Julian Jusczyk made 11 tackles. Senior safety and Missouri recruit Tyler Hibler made nine tackles. Junior linebacker Charles Sills made an interception.
St. Charles Pirates at St. Charles West Warriors
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: St. Charles 1-6, 1-2 GAC North; St. Charles West 3-3
Last week: Orchard Farm 30, St. Charles 8; St. Charles West 62, Orchard Farm 50
Stream: YouTube.com, search St. Charles West
On St. Charles: Last win against crosstown rival came in 2005 when it eked out a 10-9 victory. … Broke an eight-game losing streak on Oct. 2 when it rallied past Winfield 28-21. … Senior running back Trey Ward has rushed for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Riley Adams has completed 27 of his 78 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. Junior receiver Blake Wiggs has caught eight passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior defensive tackle Marquis Gracial is one of the top prospects in the state. He’s received 15 scholarship offers including Missouri, Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Penn State and Texas. He’s made 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Freshman linebacker Jason Rowe has made 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore defensive back Kofi Mbroh has made two interceptions.
On St. Charles West: Returns to action after missing Week 7 due to potential COVID-19 exposure and a two-week quarantine. It’s the second time since August the Warriors had to quarantine due to potential exposure. … Has won 15 in a row against St. Charles and holds a 17-5 lead in the series since 1999. … Senior running back Dominic Flint has been the catalyst for the offense as he’s rushed for 708 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Deleon Smith has rushed for 515 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jaren Foster has completed 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Louis Dieckman has made 43 tackles. Senior defensive back Collin Jiles has made 33 tackles and an interception. As a defensive back Smith has made three interceptions.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.