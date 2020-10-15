Football spotlight: Festus finds footing under Ofodile

Rickermann has thrown for 1,409 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted five times through seven games. It's by far and away the most touchdown passes for a Festus quarterback in 20 years. He said none of it would have been possible if not for Ofodile’s tutoring.

“I’ve learned so much stuff in less than a year that I have since I started playing football,” Rickermann said. “I started playing when I was 7 or 8.”

Rickermann said he's learned to read a defense, how to drop back, proper footwork and when to let the ball go when his receivers break on routes. All things Rickermann said were new to him.

“Coach fixed up some of my mechanics,” Rickermann said. “He’s taught me so many things to look at.”

Every week there are new things to learn. Festus deep dives on film each week. The staff uses those film sessions to add tweaks and wrinkles from the playbook to take advantage of any potential soft spots it might find in its opponent.

“It depends on the defense we’re facing,” Martin said. “Coach always has a game plan for them. It’s really different. His knowledge of the game is insane.”