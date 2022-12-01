Football spotlight: Francis Howell gets second shot at winning first state championship

WELDON SPRING — Brady Hultman couldn’t part with his gloves.
He gave up his mouth piece instead.
A senior running back and linebacker for the Francis Howell football team, Hultman and his teammates are nothing short of rock stars in the eyes of the young kids that clamor for their attention after games. Often dressed in their Jr. Vikings gear, they besiege the varsity players for their sweatbands, headbands, anything they can get their hands on. Gloves are a particularly popular request.
“I’ve given away a mouth piece this year, I know that,” Hultman said with a chuckle.
The players understand the kids because they were those kids. When Sutton Smith was running for thousands of yards and Justin Perkins and Ryan Perkins were racking up hundreds of tackles in 2014, this group of seniors looked at them the same way. They couldn’t wait for it to be their turn on the Vikings varsity.
“It’s great to see because we were definitely those guys trying to get on the field any chance we could, trying to get noticed by them because they were definitely big role models in our life,” Hultman said. “It’s good to be that role model for younger kids.”
These Vikings have the opportunity to show the next generation what’s possible. The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, Howell (13-0) faces Fort Osage (11-2) in the Class 5 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
"It’s unbelievable," senior kicker Josh Deal said. "Our senior captains really led us. We’re here now. We're going to live it til it’s over."
It’s the second state title game appearance for the Vikings and their first since 2012. Led by linebacker and school legend Calvin Munson, Howell’s defense smothered all of its opponents that season until the finale as Blue Springs won 42-3 to claim the Class 6 title.
Ten years later Howell once again is on the cusp of its first state championship and its defense is a big reason why.
Last week Howell went on the road and beat Class 5 No. 1 Carthage, 35-13. It was the first time this season the Tigers were held to fewer than 21 points and just the fourth time they scored less than 35. The Vikings forced six turnovers as senior Bryant Thomas made two interceptions and junior cornerback Jude James snagged one. Three different players recovered fumbles. If not for the gutsy performance of Carthage’s Air Force-bound running back Luke Gall, who gained more than half of his total rushing yards with one 54-yard touchdown run, Howell would have made an even bigger statement in the season’s penultimate game.
“We had guys flying to the ball, all eleven of us,” Hultman said. “We were disciplined for sure. Physicality was a big part of that game as well.”
Hultman had seven tackles while fellow senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins had six. The duo has been dynamic as Hultman leads the team with 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Robbins is not far behind with 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. James is right there with them as he’s made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions.
“We’ve got a great connection. Lots of the guys have been playing together for three years now,” Robbins said. “Me and Brady have a good bond on and off the field. When we’re playing together it’s hard to beat.”
None have this season. Howell has been so dominant it has given up a season-high 21 points three times. Its other 10 opponents were unable to break 20.
The Vikings pride themselves on their physicality. They want to be the strongest, toughest, hardest hitting team whenever they take the field. The defense plays a significant part in that plan but so does the offense. Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns with the offensive line leading the way. Over the course of four quarters all that contact can wear an opponent out. The Vikings can feel it when they’re imposing their will, especially in the second half.
“After a certain point you kind of feel you have the upper hand,” Hultman said. “No matter what you can’t let off. If you do, that’s where they can make things happen.”
Fort Osage certainly plans on making things happen. The Indians were knocked out in the semifinals last season by Holt and brought back a strong core of talent and experience. This will be Fort Osage’s fifth title game appearance since 2009. Led by Skylar Thompson’s state-record performance for combined passing and rushing yards, Fort Osage beat Chaminade for the Class 5 crown in 2015. Its other three appearances have ended with losses to Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009).
Howell would love nothing more than to add its name to that list of victors.
“(Making it to state is) a great feeling especially knowing what happened last go around,” Robbins said. “We’re trying to do our best to not let that happen again.”
Fort Osage will do its best to not let Howell have its way. The Indians have won nine games in a row and have averaged 44 points per game on that run. They went on the road and beat Cape Central 56-20 last week in their semifinal. Playing in a state championship game is a rite of passage in the program. Fort Osage hasn't routinely made these lengthy playoff runs by accident.
“One of their strong points is their physicality,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “They’re very good up front on both sides of the ball. They want to control the line of scrimmage. That’s their key.”
Howell says its key will be to keep doing what it’s been doing and treat this game like any other. The Vikings have been strong all season. Why change it up now?
“We have to keep the same mindset we’ve had all year,” Hultman said.
Should the Vikings be successful in their quest they would join St. Charles High’s 1982 team as the only public schools to win state titles in St. Charles County history. Lutheran St. Charles became the second county school to win a championship last season when it captured the Class 2 title.
For all the great teams and players that have called St. Charles home, these Vikings want to be in a class by themselves. They’re four quarters from making that hope a reality and showing all those glove hungry Jr. Vikings what’s possible when it’s their turn.
“It’s just an honor and it’s hard to come by,” Robbins said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we have to make the most of it.”
Football state championship breakdowns
Francis Howell Vikings vs. Fort Osage Indians
What: Class 5 state championship game.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: Francis Howell 13-0; Fort Osage 11-2
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Fort Osage, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: Francis Howell 1 (2012); Fort Osage 4 (2018, 2015, 2012, 2009).
Last week: Francis Howell 35, Carthage 13; Fort Osage 56, Cape Central 20.
On Francis Howell: Makes first title game appearance since 2012, when it finished as Class 6 runner-up to Blue Springs. … Faces Fort Osage for first time. … Held Carthage to its lowest scoring output this season. … Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior Kendall Gurley rushed twice against Carthage for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gurley has scored 11 total touchdowns this season. Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 1,856 yards, 24 touchdowns and has been intercepted seven times. He’s rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has caught 23 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has caught 27 passes for 584 yards and scored eight touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has made 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. At cornerback James has made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins has made 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
On Fort Osage: Makes fifth title game appearance since 2009. Won 2015 state championship by beating Chaminade 63-28 at Edward Jones Dome. Has finished as runner-up to Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009). … Advanced to semifinals last season, losing 31-14 to Holt. … Senior quarterback Greg Menne has passed for 1,547 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Sophomore running back Ryver Peppers has rushed for 1,443 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s caught 18 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Larenzo Fenner has 61 receptions for 854 yards and eight touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Anthony Thompson has made 144 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Roman Tillmon has made 131 tackles and four interceptions. He’s also blocked two punts.
St. Mary’s Dragons vs. St. Dominic Crusaders
What: Class 4 state championship game.
When, where: 11 a.m. Friday, Faurot Field.
Records: St. Mary’s 11-2; St. Dominic 8-5.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: St. Mary’s 1 (2021); St. Dominic makes debut.
Last week: St. Mary’s 37, Smithville 23; St. Dominic 42, West Plains 14.
On St. Mary’s: Makes second championship game appearance in school history. Won Class 3 state championship last season with a 56-0 victory over St. Pius X–Kansas City for the state record for largest margin of victory in a championship game. … Won five games in a row and nine of the last 10. … Has posted a 38-8 record since 2019. … Has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2020. … Won five in a row over St. Dominic, including a 49-10 victory on Sept. 30 in a Archdiocesan Athletics Association game. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,810 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns. Senior running back John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 881 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,448 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 35 passes for 831 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has made 102 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 98 tackles and nine interceptions. Junior defensive end Zamier Collins has made 66 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Derron Perkins has made 72 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
On St. Dominic: Makes first state championship game appearance. … Had not won a district championship until last season. … On a five-game win streak after losing four in a row and five of six in September and October. … Lost its previous meeting with St. Mary’s 49-10 on Sept. 30. … Senior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 1,376 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Pulliam has rushed for 939 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior running back Jackson Overton returned from a preseason injury two weeks ago and has rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,042 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch has made 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior defensive back Matt Povich has made 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Will Maloney has made 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Cardinal Ritter Lions vs. Reeds Spring Wolves
What: Class 3 state championship game.
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Faurot Field.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 13-0; Reeds Spring 11-2.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Reeds Spring, No. 10 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Previous state championship games: Cardinal Ritter 2 (2018, 2008); Reeds Spring makes debut.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 54, Pleasant Hill 35; Reeds Spring 49, Sullivan 20.
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes third state championship game appearance and second since 2018, when it finished as runner-up to Trinity. … Faces Reeds Spring for the first time in school history. … Lost in semifinals in 2020 and 2021. … Gave up a season-high 35 points in last week’s semifinal at Pleasant Hill. No other opponent scored more than 22 points. … Shut out six opponents this season, including three in a row and five in a six-game stretch. … Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has 59 receptions for 1,347 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Scored five times in the semifinal. Senior running back and Mississippi recruit Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 1,599 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 51 passes for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has passed for 1,561 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has passed for 1,377 yards, 26 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 550 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 88 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and recovered four fumbles. …Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 83 tackles and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Isaiah Edwards has made 73 tackles and eight sacks. At safety Burks has made 75 tackles and one interception.
On Reeds Spring: Played in a state semifinal for first time since 1980 and is first boys team in school history to play for a state championship. … Has won seven games in a row and 10 of its last 11. … Two losses this season were at Nevada on Sept. 2 and at home to Seneca on Sept. 30. … Faces Cardinal Ritter for first time. ... Set school record for wins in a season. … According to the Branson Tri-Lake News, junior Blandy Burall is first quarterback in school history to pass for more than 2,000 yards. In the semifinal, Burall passed for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver James Dowdy caught seven passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and scored an 80-yard touchdown on a kickoff return. He also had an interception to seal the win. …Sullivan was the first postseason opponent to score more than seven points.