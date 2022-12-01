Football spotlight: Francis Howell gets second shot at winning first state championship

WELDON SPRING — Brady Hultman couldn’t part with his gloves.

He gave up his mouth piece instead.

A senior running back and linebacker for the Francis Howell football team, Hultman and his teammates are nothing short of rock stars in the eyes of the young kids that clamor for their attention after games. Often dressed in their Jr. Vikings gear, they besiege the varsity players for their sweatbands, headbands, anything they can get their hands on. Gloves are a particularly popular request.

“I’ve given away a mouth piece this year, I know that,” Hultman said with a chuckle.

The players understand the kids because they were those kids. When Sutton Smith was running for thousands of yards and Justin Perkins and Ryan Perkins were racking up hundreds of tackles in 2014, this group of seniors looked at them the same way. They couldn’t wait for it to be their turn on the Vikings varsity.

“It’s great to see because we were definitely those guys trying to get on the field any chance we could, trying to get noticed by them because they were definitely big role models in our life,” Hultman said. “It’s good to be that role model for younger kids.”

These Vikings have the opportunity to show the next generation what’s possible. The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, Howell (13-0) faces Fort Osage (11-2) in the Class 5 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

"It’s unbelievable," senior kicker Josh Deal said. "Our senior captains really led us. We’re here now. We're going to live it til it’s over."

It’s the second state title game appearance for the Vikings and their first since 2012. Led by linebacker and school legend Calvin Munson, Howell’s defense smothered all of its opponents that season until the finale as Blue Springs won 42-3 to claim the Class 6 title.

Ten years later Howell once again is on the cusp of its first state championship and its defense is a big reason why.

Last week Howell went on the road and beat Class 5 No. 1 Carthage, 35-13. It was the first time this season the Tigers were held to fewer than 21 points and just the fourth time they scored less than 35. The Vikings forced six turnovers as senior Bryant Thomas made two interceptions and junior cornerback Jude James snagged one. Three different players recovered fumbles. If not for the gutsy performance of Carthage’s Air Force-bound running back Luke Gall, who gained more than half of his total rushing yards with one 54-yard touchdown run, Howell would have made an even bigger statement in the season’s penultimate game.

“We had guys flying to the ball, all eleven of us,” Hultman said. “We were disciplined for sure. Physicality was a big part of that game as well.”

Hultman had seven tackles while fellow senior linebacker Wyatt Robbins had six. The duo has been dynamic as Hultman leads the team with 125 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Robbins is not far behind with 104 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. James is right there with them as he’s made 108 tackles, six tackles for loss and four interceptions.

“We’ve got a great connection. Lots of the guys have been playing together for three years now,” Robbins said. “Me and Brady have a good bond on and off the field. When we’re playing together it’s hard to beat.”

None have this season. Howell has been so dominant it has given up a season-high 21 points three times. Its other 10 opponents were unable to break 20.

The Vikings pride themselves on their physicality. They want to be the strongest, toughest, hardest hitting team whenever they take the field. The defense plays a significant part in that plan but so does the offense. Hultman has rushed for 1,149 yards and 22 touchdowns with the offensive line leading the way. Over the course of four quarters all that contact can wear an opponent out. The Vikings can feel it when they’re imposing their will, especially in the second half.

“After a certain point you kind of feel you have the upper hand,” Hultman said. “No matter what you can’t let off. If you do, that’s where they can make things happen.”

Fort Osage certainly plans on making things happen. The Indians were knocked out in the semifinals last season by Holt and brought back a strong core of talent and experience. This will be Fort Osage’s fifth title game appearance since 2009. Led by Skylar Thompson’s state-record performance for combined passing and rushing yards, Fort Osage beat Chaminade for the Class 5 crown in 2015. Its other three appearances have ended with losses to Vianney (2018), Kirkwood (2012) and Webster Groves (2009).

Howell would love nothing more than to add its name to that list of victors.

“(Making it to state is) a great feeling especially knowing what happened last go around,” Robbins said. “We’re trying to do our best to not let that happen again.”

Fort Osage will do its best to not let Howell have its way. The Indians have won nine games in a row and have averaged 44 points per game on that run. They went on the road and beat Cape Central 56-20 last week in their semifinal. Playing in a state championship game is a rite of passage in the program. Fort Osage hasn't routinely made these lengthy playoff runs by accident.

“One of their strong points is their physicality,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “They’re very good up front on both sides of the ball. They want to control the line of scrimmage. That’s their key.”

Howell says its key will be to keep doing what it’s been doing and treat this game like any other. The Vikings have been strong all season. Why change it up now?

“We have to keep the same mindset we’ve had all year,” Hultman said.

Should the Vikings be successful in their quest they would join St. Charles High’s 1982 team as the only public schools to win state titles in St. Charles County history. Lutheran St. Charles became the second county school to win a championship last season when it captured the Class 2 title.

For all the great teams and players that have called St. Charles home, these Vikings want to be in a class by themselves. They’re four quarters from making that hope a reality and showing all those glove hungry Jr. Vikings what’s possible when it’s their turn.

“It’s just an honor and it’s hard to come by,” Robbins said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we have to make the most of it.”