Football spotlight: From winless to the district final, Fort Zumwalt South takes another shot at its rival

It might come as a surprise for some for the Bulldogs to be here, but it’s not that surprising for the Bulldogs themselves.

Friedel and his staff’s impact was immediate, senior linebacker and offensive lineman Luke Picht said. Even in an offseason that was unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Picht said the Bulldogs were picking up what Friedel was laying down when they finally were able to get together for summer practice.

“At the end of the second week of camp this summer,” Picht said. “I was seeing what he was doing and we were buying into what he was saying.”

Senior receiver Zach Bensing knew things were different early on, but it wasn’t until the preseason jamboree that it really broke through to the program the coming season would be vastly different than the previous one.

“I could tell within the first week or two we were going to be better,” Bensing said. “When we played St. Charles in the jamboree, you could tell we were a lot better than we were last year.”

Friedel believed there was talent in place. It was just a matter of unlocking its potential.

"The senior class is pretty talented," he said. "I feel like we've got the culture headed in the right direction."