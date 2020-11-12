Football spotlight: From winless to the district final, Fort Zumwalt South takes another shot at its rival

Thanksgiving is weeks away, but Bill Friedel’s plate has been full since summer.
The longtime boys basketball and baseball coach at Fort Zumwalt South, Friedel added another job title to his busy business card this school year — football coach.
There was a time when coaching in the fall, winter and spring was not uncommon. But those days are gone. Football has become a year-round sport with offseason workouts in the winter and spring on top of the traditional summer preparation for the coming fall.
Now throw on top of that offseason work for both basketball and baseball, their regular seasons and teaching responsibilities, too. How are there enough hours in the day?
“The overlap (between seasons) is challenging,” Friedel said. “Having good assistant coaches helps a lot.”
It might not be the norm these days, but Friedel was the right man for the job. He took over a Fort Zumwalt South football team that went 0-10 last season and was riding a 12-game losing streak.
Now the Bulldogs are 5-5 and playing in their first district championship game since the Missouri State High School Activities Association restructured the postseason format in 2012. Fort Zumwalt South hasn’t won a district championship since 1999.
The No. 2 seed, Fort Zumwalt South will travel to No. 1 seed and perennial playoff contender Fort Zumalt North (9-1) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff. This will be the Panthers' seventh consecutive district title game appearance. They have won the previous six.
It might come as a surprise for some for the Bulldogs to be here, but it’s not that surprising for the Bulldogs themselves.
Friedel and his staff’s impact was immediate, senior linebacker and offensive lineman Luke Picht said. Even in an offseason that was unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Picht said the Bulldogs were picking up what Friedel was laying down when they finally were able to get together for summer practice.
“At the end of the second week of camp this summer,” Picht said. “I was seeing what he was doing and we were buying into what he was saying.”
Senior receiver Zach Bensing knew things were different early on, but it wasn’t until the preseason jamboree that it really broke through to the program the coming season would be vastly different than the previous one.
“I could tell within the first week or two we were going to be better,” Bensing said. “When we played St. Charles in the jamboree, you could tell we were a lot better than we were last year.”
Friedel believed there was talent in place. It was just a matter of unlocking its potential.
"The senior class is pretty talented," he said. "I feel like we've got the culture headed in the right direction."
Fort Zumwalt South was better, but it still had a tough time with Troy in its season debut. The Trojans grabbed a 27-14 win on a Saturday afternoon.
The next week, however, the Bulldogs broke through with a 42-20 win at home against Francis Howell Central. It was the first win for Fort Zumwalt South since it beat Washington 35-21 on October 12, 2018.
One win became five as the Bulldogs have alternated wins and losses all season. They’ve not won two in a row, but they haven’t lost two in a row, either. A lot of that has to do with their schedule. Among those to beat Fort Zumwalt South are Holt, Washington, Timberland and Fort Zumwalt North.
Even in defeat the Bulldogs gave themselves opportunities to stay in the game.
“They play hard no matter what the score is,” Friedel said.
There are lessons to be learned from every game, win or lose. Fort Zumwalt South fell to Fort Zumwalt North 18-14 on Oct. 9. The Panthers extended their win streak over the Bulldogs to 11 in a row. However, it was the smallest margin of victory for the Panthers during their current streak and it energized the Bulldogs.
“Ever since that game (earlier this season) I’ve been hoping it’d be them,” Picht said. “That game gave us a lot of confidence.”
The rivalry has been one-sided recently, but the last time Fort Zumwalt South beat Fort Zumwalt North it was a 22-21 overtime thriller in a district quarterfinal in 2012.
Fort Zumwalt South is hoping to make history repeat itself even if the odds are stacked against it. Fort Zumwalt North has become the gold standard in St. Charles County as it has routinely paraded deep into the playoffs the last seven seasons. Friedel doesn’t expect Fort Zumwalt North to overlook his team after their regular-season nail biter.
“We probably have their attention now,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Picht, who leads the Bulldogs with 144 tackles, said he’s just excited to play in his first district championship game. That the Bulldogs are here after slogging through a winless campaign last season speaks volumes about how far they have come.
“It means a whole lot to me as a senior,” Picht said. “I’m glad we’ve been able to play. I’m glad we’ve made it as far as we have.”
If the Bulldogs didn’t go 0-10 last season, maybe they wouldn’t have made it to this point. All of those tough times paved the way.
“Nobody likes losing, we were definitely frustrated last year,” Bensing said. “I think the adversity we went through last year paid off this season. It’s a reason why we’re in the district championship.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.