Football spotlight: Genge's culture shift has Oakville off to best start since 2006

OAKVILLE — Joey Bradley stood behind his center and looked at the opposing defense.

He might as well have been deciphering hieroglyphics.

A freshman on the Oakville High junior varsity at the time, Bradley didn’t start playing football until he was in eighth grade and when he did he was a receiver. When he arrived at Oakville, the JV needed a quarterback and Bradley was the guy for the job.

He just needed some on-the-job training.

OK, a lot of on-the-job training.

Only he didn’t get it.

“It was very hard at first because I didn’t get any quarterback training,” Bradley said. “It was a lot of handing off the ball and getting yelled at for making the wrong read. I didn’t know how to fix it.”

That was the fall of 2019. In August of 2020 Oakville hired Mike Genge to lead its football program. He replaced Arlee Conners, who’d spent the previous 14 years as head coach.

Genge had been a head coach before at Hillsboro and Lone Jack. He'd spent the previous few years on staff at De Soto. Not long after Genge arrived, Bradley was being tutored on how to play the most difficult position in American sports and things started to turn around.

“We got new coaches my sophomore year and they taught me how to play and it’s been a lot better,” Bradley said. “It’s been a lot better teaching me techniques and how to read a defense and all of that.”

Now the varsity’s starting quarterback as a senior, Bradley and Oakville have made significant strides on Genge's watch.

For the first time since 2006, Oakville is unbeaten through its first three games. Not even Oakville’s last great team, its 2009 squad that advanced to the Class 6 semifinals, managed to start off 3-0.

Two weeks ago the Tigers trounced neighbor Mehlville 42-0. That win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Panthers and it’s the first time this century the Tigers didn’t allow a point to their bitter rival.

“Getting that win, getting that shutout, it felt really good,” senior linebacker William McIver said.

It’s a far cry from McIver’s freshman year when the highlight of his fall season was digging into the postgame meal after getting busted up for four quarters by nearly every opponent on the schedule.

“My freshman year we were looking forward to the team feed after. We didn’t really care about the game,” McIver said. “Now we look forward to the game because we know we can win.”

That belief didn’t show up the day Genge was hired. It wasn’t even apparent last season when the Tigers finished 3-7. It has slowly grown over time as Genge and his staff have reshaped the expectations and work ethic of the program. When McIver’s junior season ended in late October last year with a 42-7 loss to Poplar Bluff, he and the rest of the Tigers were back in the weight room a week later. They have invested their time and effort and it has, in turn, led to tangible results this fall.

“When you put a lot of hard work in during the offseason, it’s a lot harder to give up,” Genge said. “That’s what we’ve stressed over and over again these last two off seasons. You put the hard work in, it will pay off.”

It sounds good, but convincing the underclassmen to spend their time in the weight room when football season is months away is no easy sell. Genge made his pitch more enticing with the promise of playing time. The Tigers have only a handful of players that start on offense and defense. Most of the roster goes one way, which means there are plenty of opportunities to get on the field. From the varsity to the freshmen team there are more than 100 kids in the program. By starting players predominately on just offense or defense that means there are 33 offensive and 33 defensive starting jobs up for grabs at all three levels. That doesn’t even include special teams, which are such a vital aspect of the game.

“One thing we tell them is the chances of you getting on the field are greater playing one side of the ball,” Genge said. “When kids get on the field they stay out.”

Another significant change is the team’s culture. Gone are the days of barking and bickering with one another. They have been replaced by a team that’s more unified and harder to beat when it takes the field.

“I played varsity as a freshman. I’d say we’re a lot more of a team now,” senior left guard Jack Bishop said. “When I was a freshman everyone was arguing all the time and no one really played together. I’ve noticed as we’ve grown and we’re getting into senior year everyone is playing as a family, as a team. It works a lot better.”

That culture change starts at the top with Genge and works its way down through the last freshman in the program. It shows up on Friday nights, but it’s also prominent on Mondays, too. That’s when JV games are played and in some places they are afterthoughts. Oakville has gone so far as to make its Monday games just as important as Friday night. JV games are treated as valuable learning experiences for the underclassmen who will be the backbone of the program in the near future.

“The coaches have headsets on, there are coaches in the box, we dress like we dress on Fridays,” Genge said. “If you don’t play a lot on Friday you’re not going to just sit, you’re going to play on Monday to get reps.”

It’s a far cry from when Bradley was under center and running for his life as a freshman.

“There was just a lot of not fixing what was wrong, letting the little mistakes go,” Bradley said. “We didn’t get anything done in practice and we didn’t do anything in a game.”

Now the Tigers are doing plenty Friday night but will get to measure just how far they’ve come this week when they host Ladue at 7 p.m.

Ladue (1-2) has been the best public school program in St. Louis County the last several years and is the most recent public school in the county to win a state championship after it captured the Class 4 title in 2018. The Rams are in a transition after longtime coach Mike Tarpey retired after last season, but that doesn’t matter to Oakville.

The Tigers are excited to see how they fare against a historically good opponent.

“They definitely have a lot of tradition,” McIver said. “Winning runs in their veins over there, but I think we can beat them. I think we have it in us to beat them.”

That attitude alone is a stark change from when McIver was a freshman thinking about the meal he was going to eat after another hard loss. The Tigers believe in themselves and each other. It’s been a long time since they could say that.