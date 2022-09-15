Football spotlight: Genge's culture shift has Oakville off to best start since 2006

OAKVILLE — Joey Bradley stood behind his center and looked at the opposing defense.
He might as well have been deciphering hieroglyphics.
A freshman on the Oakville High junior varsity at the time, Bradley didn’t start playing football until he was in eighth grade and when he did he was a receiver. When he arrived at Oakville, the JV needed a quarterback and Bradley was the guy for the job.
He just needed some on-the-job training.
OK, a lot of on-the-job training.
Only he didn’t get it.
“It was very hard at first because I didn’t get any quarterback training,” Bradley said. “It was a lot of handing off the ball and getting yelled at for making the wrong read. I didn’t know how to fix it.”
That was the fall of 2019. In August of 2020 Oakville hired Mike Genge to lead its football program. He replaced Arlee Conners, who’d spent the previous 14 years as head coach.
Genge had been a head coach before at Hillsboro and Lone Jack. He'd spent the previous few years on staff at De Soto. Not long after Genge arrived, Bradley was being tutored on how to play the most difficult position in American sports and things started to turn around.
“We got new coaches my sophomore year and they taught me how to play and it’s been a lot better,” Bradley said. “It’s been a lot better teaching me techniques and how to read a defense and all of that.”
Now the varsity’s starting quarterback as a senior, Bradley and Oakville have made significant strides on Genge's watch.
For the first time since 2006, Oakville is unbeaten through its first three games. Not even Oakville’s last great team, its 2009 squad that advanced to the Class 6 semifinals, managed to start off 3-0.
Two weeks ago the Tigers trounced neighbor Mehlville 42-0. That win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Panthers and it’s the first time this century the Tigers didn’t allow a point to their bitter rival.
“Getting that win, getting that shutout, it felt really good,” senior linebacker William McIver said.
It’s a far cry from McIver’s freshman year when the highlight of his fall season was digging into the postgame meal after getting busted up for four quarters by nearly every opponent on the schedule.
“My freshman year we were looking forward to the team feed after. We didn’t really care about the game,” McIver said. “Now we look forward to the game because we know we can win.”
That belief didn’t show up the day Genge was hired. It wasn’t even apparent last season when the Tigers finished 3-7. It has slowly grown over time as Genge and his staff have reshaped the expectations and work ethic of the program. When McIver’s junior season ended in late October last year with a 42-7 loss to Poplar Bluff, he and the rest of the Tigers were back in the weight room a week later. They have invested their time and effort and it has, in turn, led to tangible results this fall.
“When you put a lot of hard work in during the offseason, it’s a lot harder to give up,” Genge said. “That’s what we’ve stressed over and over again these last two off seasons. You put the hard work in, it will pay off.”
It sounds good, but convincing the underclassmen to spend their time in the weight room when football season is months away is no easy sell. Genge made his pitch more enticing with the promise of playing time. The Tigers have only a handful of players that start on offense and defense. Most of the roster goes one way, which means there are plenty of opportunities to get on the field. From the varsity to the freshmen team there are more than 100 kids in the program. By starting players predominately on just offense or defense that means there are 33 offensive and 33 defensive starting jobs up for grabs at all three levels. That doesn’t even include special teams, which are such a vital aspect of the game.
“One thing we tell them is the chances of you getting on the field are greater playing one side of the ball,” Genge said. “When kids get on the field they stay out.”
Another significant change is the team’s culture. Gone are the days of barking and bickering with one another. They have been replaced by a team that’s more unified and harder to beat when it takes the field.
“I played varsity as a freshman. I’d say we’re a lot more of a team now,” senior left guard Jack Bishop said. “When I was a freshman everyone was arguing all the time and no one really played together. I’ve noticed as we’ve grown and we’re getting into senior year everyone is playing as a family, as a team. It works a lot better.”
That culture change starts at the top with Genge and works its way down through the last freshman in the program. It shows up on Friday nights, but it’s also prominent on Mondays, too. That’s when JV games are played and in some places they are afterthoughts. Oakville has gone so far as to make its Monday games just as important as Friday night. JV games are treated as valuable learning experiences for the underclassmen who will be the backbone of the program in the near future.
“The coaches have headsets on, there are coaches in the box, we dress like we dress on Fridays,” Genge said. “If you don’t play a lot on Friday you’re not going to just sit, you’re going to play on Monday to get reps.”
It’s a far cry from when Bradley was under center and running for his life as a freshman.
“There was just a lot of not fixing what was wrong, letting the little mistakes go,” Bradley said. “We didn’t get anything done in practice and we didn’t do anything in a game.”
Now the Tigers are doing plenty Friday night but will get to measure just how far they’ve come this week when they host Ladue at 7 p.m.
Ladue (1-2) has been the best public school program in St. Louis County the last several years and is the most recent public school in the county to win a state championship after it captured the Class 4 title in 2018. The Rams are in a transition after longtime coach Mike Tarpey retired after last season, but that doesn’t matter to Oakville.
The Tigers are excited to see how they fare against a historically good opponent.
“They definitely have a lot of tradition,” McIver said. “Winning runs in their veins over there, but I think we can beat them. I think we have it in us to beat them.”
That attitude alone is a stark change from when McIver was a freshman thinking about the meal he was going to eat after another hard loss. The Tigers believe in themselves and each other. It’s been a long time since they could say that.
“Since Coach Genge came in it’s been a whole different vibe, it’s a family,” McIver said. “We want to play for each other, we want to work hard for each other. We don’t just play for ourselves anymore.”
Week 4 high school football games to watch
O’Fallon Panthers at Edwardsville Tigers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: O’Fallon 3-0 overall, 0-0 Southwestern Conference; Edwardsville 3-0, 0-0.
Rankings: O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press; Edwardsville, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: O’Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0; Edwardsville 56, Soldan 0.
On O’Fallon: Ended a nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last season with a 30-14 victory at home. It was the Panthers' first win over the Tigers since 2011. ... Has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2012 when it started 5-0. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael had a monster game against Waubonsie Valley as he completed 14 of 19 passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns. He was intercepted once. For the season Michael has passed for 704 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Christopher Caldwell has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has made a team-best 15 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Stephan Tolliver has 20 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has nine tackles and four tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
On Edwardsville: Scored 35 points in the first half against Soldan to cruise to victory after having to go down to the wire in its first two games of the season — a double-overtime win at Jackson and nail-biter at home against Highland. ... Has not lost back-to-back games to O’Fallon since 2011, when the Panthers put together a four-game win streak in the series. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 37 of 53 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns. He has not been intercepted. Curry has rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running backs Jordan Bush and Da’Shawn Larson have split 49 carries to rush for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 14 passes for 209 yards and scored five total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gatson has 12 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has 34 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Iose Epenesa has 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.
Eureka Wildcats at Marquette Mustangs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Eureka 3-0 overall, 2-0 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool; Marquette 3-0, 1-0.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Eureka 31, Kirkwood 30; Marquette 23, Hazelwood Central 7.
On Eureka: Beat Kirkwood when junior kicker Bryce Clark knocked in a 42-yard field goal at the buzzer. ... Has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2018. ... Has dominated rivalry with Marquette by winning 11 of the 12 meetings, including last two in a row. Its lone loss in the series was a 13-12 thriller in 2018. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed 74 times for 709 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has completed 16 of 23 passes for 153 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Junior receiver Allen Brown and senior tight end Trenton Groff have combined to make 14 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Ryan Thornhill has 27 tackles. Senior linebacker Connor Quinn has 19 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
On Marquette: Unbeaten through its first three games of the season for just the fourth time since 1999. ... Lost 11 of 12 previous meetings with Eureka, including the last two. Has played all four of its games this season at home after last week’s game with Hazelwood Central was moved to Marquette due to an electrical issue at Central’s stadium. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 24 of 55 passes for 413 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. He’s also rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns against Central. Senior running back Connor Griebenow has rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown but did not play against Central due to an injury. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has made 16 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and recovered two fumbles. Junior Caleb Syfert has 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray has 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior Camden Taylor has 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
St. Mary’s Dragons at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: St. Mary’s 2-1 overall, 0-0 AAA; Lutheran St. Charles 3-0, 1-0.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, St. Mary’s 20; Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Dominic 3.
On St. Mary’s: Reigning Class 3 champion. ... Had area-best 12-game win streak end with last week’s loss at Illinois Class 8A Neuqua Valley. ... Defeated Lutheran St. Charles 54-12 last season and has won eight of nine meetings since 2006. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has completed 13 of 37 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Senior receiver and Kansas State recruit Donovan McIntosh has a team-best four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Gabe Booker has 20 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has 19 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has 16 tackles and six tackles for loss.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Reigning Class 2 champion. ... Owns the area’s longest winning streak with 12 successive victories. Last loss came at St. Mary’s last season. … Outscored Priory and St. Dominic a combined 86-3 the last two weeks. ... Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 28 of 43 passes for 544 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 11 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has 10 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Harris has 42 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior linebacker Jamar Cross Jr. has made 26 tackles and an interception. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. As a unit the defense has made 10 sacks and four interceptions.
North County Raiders at Hillsboro Hawks
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: North County 3-0 overall, 1-0 Mississippi Area Red; Hillsboro 3-0, 0-0.
Rankings: Hillsboro, No. 8 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: North County 42, De Soto 0; Hillsboro 49, Fort Zumwalt West 13
On North County: Lost its conference game with Hillsboro during the regular season then won the rematch in the district championship game on its way to a Class 4 semifinal appearance last fall. … Senior running back Jobe Smith has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jack Moore has passed for 297 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Andrew Civey has eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
On Hillsboro: Has faced North County four times in the past two seasons and won both of the regular season meetings and lost both postseason games. ... Averaging more than 48 points per game through the first third of the season. … Senior running back Austin Romaine has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has passed for 359 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Dalton Ross has eight receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Romaine has 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Patterson has made 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Griffin Ray has 14 tackles and two interceptions.
Priory Ravens at MICDS Rams
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Priory 2-1 overall, 1-0 Metro League; MICDS 3-0, 1-0.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Priory 28, Lutheran South 16; MICDS 59, Westminster 20.
On Priory: Split its last two meetings with MICDS after scoring a 38-37 win in 2019. Lost last year’s game 42-7. … Senior quarterback Gerard Grewe has passed for 447 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Jack Parent has made 14 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Mark Parent has made 10 receptions for 157 yards. … At linebacker Mark Parent has 18 tackles. Junior defensive back Jack Jung has made 11 tackles. As a unit the defense has three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
On MICDS: Scored the first 46 points in last week’s Metro League opener at Westminster. ... Outscored Chaminade and Westminster a combined 67-6 in the first half the last two weeks. ... Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has passed for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Senior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 292 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 193 yards and six touchdowns and caught eight passes for 86 yards. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Peyton Simon has 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Senior defensive back Tyler Peterson has 17 tackles and two interceptions. As a unit the defense has made five interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.