Football spotlight: Hazelwood East's old-school offense has it back in district championship game

SPANISH LAKE — Drew Flowers was ready to run routes and catch passes.
Only on the first day of summer camp, Hazelwood East football coach Bobby Cole had an announcement.
The Spartans were installing a new offense — the triple option.
“At first I’m like ‘What? When are we going to pass?’ ” Flowers said.
The answer is almost never.
Like big shoulder pads and neck rolls, the triple option is a relic from football’s past. In a time when five wide receivers is not an uncommon occurrence and shotgun snaps are the norm, the triple option isn’t something most of today’s players have experienced.
“We knew selling it to the kids it wasn’t sexy,” Cole said. “They wanted to run spread and throw the ball all around.”
Cole was familiar with the offense. A 2002 Hazelwood East graduate, the Spartans ran it during his time on the field. Later on he was an assistant coach at Lutheran North under then-coach Carl Reed and they ran a similar style of offense they called “The Grambling,” which Reed learned from legendary Sumner coach Lawrence Walls.
It was during conversations in the offseason with Reed, who’s currently a college football analyst for 247sports and CBS Sports, that Cole became convinced the triple option gave his Spartans the best chance at success.
“He said, ‘You better find a way to run the ball, especially in November in Missouri, or you’re going to be at home,’ ” Cole said. “When a wise man gives me advice, I take it.”
The results have been proven on the field. The No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 4 tournament, Hazelwood East (8-2) hosts No. 2 seed St. Dominic (5-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the district championship.
It’s a rematch from last year’s district title game. which St. Dominic won 42-21 on its home field. This time around the game is at Hazelwood East’s Gorzynski Field, where the Spartans are undefeated this season.
“At our house we don’t lose,” Flowers said. “We have to meet the expectations. We’ll be ready for Saturday.”
Last year Hazelwood East pulled off an upset in the district semifinals when it won at Jennings and gave itself a chance at the district title. The Spartans finished 6-6 and didn’t win more than two games in a row at any point.
This season is a completely different story. The Spartans have won eight games in a row and claimed the Suburban Conference Blue crown. Hazelwood East dominated as it outscored its six conference opponents a collective 258-11.
That success was due in no small part to the Spartans running their new offense at a high level.
“We were confident that most teams wouldn’t see a triple option team which would give us the advantage from the jump,” Cole said.
The timing and precision necessary to run the triple option well requires an immense amount of time and repetitions. Even with all their work in the summer the Spartans had plenty of kinks to work out in the regular season. They were evident in a 21-14 loss at Parkway North in Week 1. St. Mary’s exposed more cracks in a 49-8 loss in Week 2.
“We knew those two weeks would be a challenge,” Cole said.
But by Week 3, the Spartans began to get a firm grasp on their new scheme as they rolled to a 36-0 win over Normandy. That’s when everything started coming together.
“It was rusty a little bit. Once we started running it and knowing what to do it got easier,” Flowers said. “It clicked when we played Normandy.”
If there was a selling point of the triple option — aside from winning a bunch of games — it was that a gang of players would have an opportunity to make plays.
The 5-foot-6 and 175-pound Flowers leads the way with 719 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, but six other players have 31 or more carries, rushed for 160 or more yards and scored three or more touchdowns. On any given play any one of the Spartans can make a house call.
“You’ve got about five or six guys that are getting to touch the ball at any given time and they love it now,” Cole said.
Another reason for the switch was the triple option fit Hazelwood East’s personnel. Jamorri Reid is the lone senior on the offensive line. He’s joined by a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen. Every good team has an offensive line that works well together. As they drilled away in the summer and preseason, the Spartans line found its chemistry with Reid as its ringleader.
“He’s the senior anchor on that offensive line,” Cole said. “We pretty much rally behind him. He’s the elder of the group. He’s more physical than everybody. He kind of bangs everybody around and gets everybody going.”
One of those freshman is left tackle Oscar Chatman. He never played football before joining the Spartans for summer camp. The 6-foot and 230-pound Chatman jumped in with both feet and has been loving it.
“They put me in the trenches this year, it’s my first year playing football,” Chatman said. “It’s actually fun. I’ve been working hard and doing a lot. I love it.”
By playing the ground and pound game Hazelwood East also can control the clock. The more yards the Spartans chew up the more time they bleed. The more their offense is on the field the less the opponent’s offense is on the field. It certainly has its physical advantages but also psychological advantages, too. When an opponent knows it has to move the ball or it’s not going to get to touch it for a while, that’s just one more pressure point to be dealt with.
“Once we get the ball and we’re in our rhythm, we’re running that clock out,” Cole said. “It’s like an extension of our defense, keeping their offense off the field and keeping our offense on the field. It’s been working out for us.”
Whether it works out with the first district championship for Hazelwood East since 2011 will be determined Saturday afternoon. But for a team with just seven seniors on the roster the future is bright. Running the triple option only gets easier over time and it appears the Spartans have found their identity in this hard-nosed, old-school attack.
“This is a young group so we’ve dealt with a little bit of inconsistencies during the year but as the season got on we got better and better and it just snowballed,” Cole said. “We went triple option and the rest is history.”
Week 12 high school football games to watch
Marquette Mustangs at CBC Cadets
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Marquette 10-1; No. 1 CBC 10-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 42, Seckman 14; CBC 41, Kirkwood 3.
Up next: Winner of Liberty North (11-0) and Park Hill South (6-5) in a state semifinal
On Marquette: Won seven in a row since lone loss to rival Eureka on Sept. 16. ... Has never won a district championship. Last played for a district title in 2019, when it lost at Joplin. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has passed for 1,945 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 503 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 1,120 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 54 passes for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. Only two other receivers have 15 or more receptions. …Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Illinois recruit Alex Bray has made 56 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Senior Camden Taylor has made 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.
On CBC: Reigning Class 6 champion. ... Won nine in a row since lone loss on the road at East St. Louis in Week 2. ... Has won six in a row over Marquette since 2009, with the last three coming in the postseason. ... Has not lost to a Missouri public school since 2017, when Blue Springs won 35-21 at CBC in Class 6 semifinals. … Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love has 1,033 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 635 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 768 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 48 passes for 846 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cole McKey has passed for 1,367 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s taken over as the full-time starter after sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley was injured on the first drive against Edwardsville in Week 9. … Senior linebacker and Missouri State recruit Michael Teason has made 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Kyan Franklin has made 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman Amir Ellis has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.
MICDS Rams at Eureka Wildcats
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 5 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 MICDS 10-1; No. 1 Eureka 9-1.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media; Eureka, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: MICDS 60, Lafayette 46; Eureka 32, Parkway West 7.
Up next: Winner of Poplar Bluff (6-5) and Cape Central (8-3) in a state quarterfinal.
On MICDS: Won five in a row since lone loss Oct. 1 at home to Lutheran North. ... Won back-to-back district championships while competing in Class 4. Moved up this season due to MSHSAA’s “success factor” multiplier for private and charter schools. … Senior running back Steve Hall has rushed for 1,562 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 976 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. Moore leads the team with 24 receptions for 429 yards. Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has passed for 1,066 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 119 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Peyton Simon has made 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior defensive back Cameron Lester has made 57 tackles and seven interceptions.
On Eureka: Won three games in a row since lone loss Oct. 7 to rival Lafayette. ... Last won a district championship in 2019. ... Faces MICDS for the first time in program history. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns. Has made one reception this season. Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has passed for 608 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Allen Brown has made 24 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior Ryan Thornhill has made 73 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman Omarion Thomas has made 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks. At defensive back Brown has made 28 tackles and three interceptions.
Vashon Wolverines at Parkway Central Colts
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 3 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Vashon 8-2; No. 1 Parkway Central 8-2.
Rankings: Vashon, No. 8 small school, No. 10 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Vashon 32, Parkway North 25; Parkway Central 42, Clayton 0.
Up next: Winner of Hazelwood East (8-2) and St. Dominic (5-5) in a state quarterfinal.
On Vashon: Won seven games in a row, including road games at Kirkwood and Fort Zumwalt North. ... Two losses this season were at Cardinal Ritter and St. Louis U. High. ... Won a district championship last season. … Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. has 942 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn has rushed for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 35 passes for 648 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has passed for 1,086 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. … Senior linebacker Terrell Peete Jr. has made 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive end Micheal Taylor has made 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven sacks.
On Parkway Central: Won five games in a row and six of its last seven. ... Eight wins this season just one shy of combined win total the past four seasons. ... Last won a district title in 2017, when it advanced to the Class 4 semifinals. … Junior running back DJ Burgess has rushed for 1,489 yards and 27 touchdowns. Senior Elliot Leong has rushed for 385 yards. Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has passed for 426 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior linebacker Michael Cooper has made 72 tackles and two sacks. At linebacker Leong has made 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Sophomore defensive back Brandon Macon has made 35 tackles and three interceptions.
Summit Falcons at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 2 championship.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Summit 10-1; No. 1 St. Mary’s 8-2.
Rankings: Summit, No. 8 Class 4 Missouri Media; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Summit 59, Union 26; St. Mary’s 69, Gateway STEM 6.
Up next: Winner of Hillsboro (9-1) and Festus (6-5) in a state quarterfinal.
On Summit: Won nine games in a row since losing 14-2 at Marquette in Week 2. ... Faces St. Mary’s for first time this century. ... Won a district title and advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinals last season. … Junior quarterback Grant Gibson has passed for 2,171 yards, 33 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Junior running back Elijah Stevens has rushed for 1,020 yards and scored 25 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Javeion Tiller has caught 29 passes for 568 yards and eight touchdowns. Four players have 23 or more receptions this season. … Senior linebacker Dominic Nenninger has made 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions. Junior linebacker Jason Kirk has made 85 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior defensive end Dominic Bentrup has made 84 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
On St. Mary’s: Reigning Class 3 champion. ... Won two in a row and six of last seven games. ... Faces Summit for the first time this century. ... Has yet to hold an opponent scoreless but Lutheran North is the only local opponent to score more than 20 points. … Senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,293 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. His twin brother John Roberts Jr. has rushed for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior quarterback David Leonard has passed for 1,136 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted one time. Senior receiver Chase Hendricks has caught 27 passes for 645 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Senior safety Kaliel Boyd has made 35 tackles and three interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Zamier Collins has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Crete-Monee Warriors at East St. Louis Flyers
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 6A quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 7 Crete-Monee 9-2; No. 6 East St. Louis 9-2.
Rankings: Crete-Monee, No. 5 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: Crete-Monee 35, Chicago Simeon 12; East St. Louis 40, Normal Community West 0.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 seed Lemont (11-0) and No. 13 seed Chicago Kenwood (8-3) in a state semifinal.
On Crete-Monee: Riding a nine-game winning streak. … Has posted three shutouts and allowed just one opponent to score more than 26 points in its last nine games. … Shocked unbeaten No. 1 seed Simeon on the road in the second round. Senior receiver Joshua Franklin made the biggest play of the game when he took a fake punt 100 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Warriors some breathing room. Franklin has committed to Western Michigan. … Quarterback Cory Stennis completed 14 of 21 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown against Simeon. … Recovered two fumbles and made an interception against Simeon. … Lost at home to East St. Louis 54-13 in the state semifinals last season.
On East St. Louis: Defeated Crete-Monee 54-13 on the road last season in the state semifinals. … Won eight games in a row. Outscored its first two playoff opponents 111-0. … Hasn’t allowed any opponent to score more than 21 points this season. … Sophomore running backs TaRyan Martin and Larevious “Fresh” Woods carried the offense in windy conditions last week as they rushed for a combined 388 yards and six touchdowns. On the season the duo have combined to rush for 1,707 yards and 27 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,635 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 579 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. leads the team with 34 receptions for 425 yards and has scored seven total touchdowns. Freshman receiver Dejerrian Miller has made 20 receptions for 303 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 130 tackles and nine sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 81 tackles and eight sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 80 tackles and nine sacks. Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 93 tackles.