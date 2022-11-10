Football spotlight: Hazelwood East's old-school offense has it back in district championship game

SPANISH LAKE — Drew Flowers was ready to run routes and catch passes.

Only on the first day of summer camp, Hazelwood East football coach Bobby Cole had an announcement.

The Spartans were installing a new offense — the triple option.

“At first I’m like ‘What? When are we going to pass?’ ” Flowers said.

The answer is almost never.

Like big shoulder pads and neck rolls, the triple option is a relic from football’s past. In a time when five wide receivers is not an uncommon occurrence and shotgun snaps are the norm, the triple option isn’t something most of today’s players have experienced.

“We knew selling it to the kids it wasn’t sexy,” Cole said. “They wanted to run spread and throw the ball all around.”

Cole was familiar with the offense. A 2002 Hazelwood East graduate, the Spartans ran it during his time on the field. Later on he was an assistant coach at Lutheran North under then-coach Carl Reed and they ran a similar style of offense they called “The Grambling,” which Reed learned from legendary Sumner coach Lawrence Walls.

It was during conversations in the offseason with Reed, who’s currently a college football analyst for 247sports and CBS Sports, that Cole became convinced the triple option gave his Spartans the best chance at success.

“He said, ‘You better find a way to run the ball, especially in November in Missouri, or you’re going to be at home,’ ” Cole said. “When a wise man gives me advice, I take it.”

The results have been proven on the field. The No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 4 tournament, Hazelwood East (8-2) hosts No. 2 seed St. Dominic (5-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the district championship.

It’s a rematch from last year’s district title game. which St. Dominic won 42-21 on its home field. This time around the game is at Hazelwood East’s Gorzynski Field, where the Spartans are undefeated this season.

“At our house we don’t lose,” Flowers said. “We have to meet the expectations. We’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Last year Hazelwood East pulled off an upset in the district semifinals when it won at Jennings and gave itself a chance at the district title. The Spartans finished 6-6 and didn’t win more than two games in a row at any point.

This season is a completely different story. The Spartans have won eight games in a row and claimed the Suburban Conference Blue crown. Hazelwood East dominated as it outscored its six conference opponents a collective 258-11.

That success was due in no small part to the Spartans running their new offense at a high level.

“We were confident that most teams wouldn’t see a triple option team which would give us the advantage from the jump,” Cole said.

The timing and precision necessary to run the triple option well requires an immense amount of time and repetitions. Even with all their work in the summer the Spartans had plenty of kinks to work out in the regular season. They were evident in a 21-14 loss at Parkway North in Week 1. St. Mary’s exposed more cracks in a 49-8 loss in Week 2.

“We knew those two weeks would be a challenge,” Cole said.

But by Week 3, the Spartans began to get a firm grasp on their new scheme as they rolled to a 36-0 win over Normandy. That’s when everything started coming together.

“It was rusty a little bit. Once we started running it and knowing what to do it got easier,” Flowers said. “It clicked when we played Normandy.”

If there was a selling point of the triple option — aside from winning a bunch of games — it was that a gang of players would have an opportunity to make plays.

The 5-foot-6 and 175-pound Flowers leads the way with 719 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, but six other players have 31 or more carries, rushed for 160 or more yards and scored three or more touchdowns. On any given play any one of the Spartans can make a house call.

“You’ve got about five or six guys that are getting to touch the ball at any given time and they love it now,” Cole said.

Another reason for the switch was the triple option fit Hazelwood East’s personnel. Jamorri Reid is the lone senior on the offensive line. He’s joined by a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen. Every good team has an offensive line that works well together. As they drilled away in the summer and preseason, the Spartans line found its chemistry with Reid as its ringleader.

“He’s the senior anchor on that offensive line,” Cole said. “We pretty much rally behind him. He’s the elder of the group. He’s more physical than everybody. He kind of bangs everybody around and gets everybody going.”

One of those freshman is left tackle Oscar Chatman. He never played football before joining the Spartans for summer camp. The 6-foot and 230-pound Chatman jumped in with both feet and has been loving it.

“They put me in the trenches this year, it’s my first year playing football,” Chatman said. “It’s actually fun. I’ve been working hard and doing a lot. I love it.”

By playing the ground and pound game Hazelwood East also can control the clock. The more yards the Spartans chew up the more time they bleed. The more their offense is on the field the less the opponent’s offense is on the field. It certainly has its physical advantages but also psychological advantages, too. When an opponent knows it has to move the ball or it’s not going to get to touch it for a while, that’s just one more pressure point to be dealt with.

“Once we get the ball and we’re in our rhythm, we’re running that clock out,” Cole said. “It’s like an extension of our defense, keeping their offense off the field and keeping our offense on the field. It’s been working out for us.”

Whether it works out with the first district championship for Hazelwood East since 2011 will be determined Saturday afternoon. But for a team with just seven seniors on the roster the future is bright. Running the triple option only gets easier over time and it appears the Spartans have found their identity in this hard-nosed, old-school attack.

“This is a young group so we’ve dealt with a little bit of inconsistencies during the year but as the season got on we got better and better and it just snowballed,” Cole said. “We went triple option and the rest is history.”