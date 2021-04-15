Football spotlight: Highland takes second shot at Triad in MVC semifinal

Since losing its second game of the spring to Triad, Highland beat Collinsville 27-20 when it scored the winning touchdown in the final five minutes of regulation. Last week Gallagher delivered the Bulldogs to victory with his first kickoff return for a score.

“We’ve really come together as a team,” senior tailback Logan Chandler said. “The first couple of weeks we weren’t clicking as a team.”

Some of that had to do with how the Bulldogs are using this season to prepare for the fall. Warnecke said his program is transitioning to a more passing-oriented offense than it has used in the past. As with all changes of this magnitude there have been some hiccups along the way.

“We’re not a full-fledged throwing team, but that’s the team we’ll be in a few years,” Warnecke said. “At first I felt like we weren’t ready to start throwing the ball. The last few weeks we’re doing more of those things.”

Sophomore quarterback Brett Wuebbles has been solid as he’s completed 40 of his 79 passes for 566 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s also rushed for 223 yards and a score.