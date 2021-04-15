Football spotlight: Highland takes second shot at Triad in MVC semifinal

Everyone agrees it’s weird.
It’s weird the season started in the cold and now it’s hot.
“I don’t think any of us have played football in the spring before,” Highland senior linebacker Liam Gallagher said.
It’s weird there’s no playoffs to qualify for and no state championship to chase.
It’s weird that preparations for this season began before COVID-19 was ever a thing.
“It’s been a really long season,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “We started in January of last year anticipating a fall start. It’s seemed never ending.”
Everything about this spring football experience is different — until Friday night.
When the lights come on and the game is at hand, there’s nothing beyond those white lines. It’s business as usual.
“When you’re in the moment, you do what you always do,” Warnecke said.
What the Bulldogs hope to do is reestablish themselves as the big dogs in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Highland (2-2) travels to rival Triad (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s a semifinal game in the MVC Bowl Series tournament that will wrap up next week when spring football comes to a close in Illinois. The Highland-Triad winner will face the winner of the Collinsville-Mascoutah semifinal at a place to be determined.
Highland advanced to play Triad after it stunned Civic Memorial in its quarterfinal when Gallagher returned a kickoff 61 yards with 30 seconds to play to lift the Bulldogs to a thrilling 34-27 win.
It gave Highland its second consecutive win this season and set up another weird part of spring football.
A rematch.
Only in rare circumstances do teams play each other twice in one football season. In the spring that’s become much more common with the various restrictions and guidelines that have been put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois High School Association that included staying within a conference. Throw in a conference tournament and rematches were bound to happen.
“We know each other so well,” Warnecke said. “How much more can you prepare? At the end of the day it comes down to execution. It kind of gives you a chance at redemption.”
Triad beat Highland 28-14 on March 26. The victory ended the Bulldogs' four-game winning streak against the Knights and helped secure the top seed in the conference tournament.
It also gave the Bulldogs something to chew on.
“I think a lot of us figured out that we need each other,” Gallagher said. “That was a big lightbulb moment for us. We need each other more than we knew.”
Since losing its second game of the spring to Triad, Highland beat Collinsville 27-20 when it scored the winning touchdown in the final five minutes of regulation. Last week Gallagher delivered the Bulldogs to victory with his first kickoff return for a score.
“We’ve really come together as a team,” senior tailback Logan Chandler said. “The first couple of weeks we weren’t clicking as a team.”
Some of that had to do with how the Bulldogs are using this season to prepare for the fall. Warnecke said his program is transitioning to a more passing-oriented offense than it has used in the past. As with all changes of this magnitude there have been some hiccups along the way.
“We’re not a full-fledged throwing team, but that’s the team we’ll be in a few years,” Warnecke said. “At first I felt like we weren’t ready to start throwing the ball. The last few weeks we’re doing more of those things.”
Sophomore quarterback Brett Wuebbles has been solid as he’s completed 40 of his 79 passes for 566 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s also rushed for 223 yards and a score.
A captain, the 5-foot-11 and 215-pound Chandler has been the Bulldogs' top offensive weapon as he’s rushed 64 times for 378 yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns.
Last week Chandler broke out as he rushed for 155 yards and three scores against Civic Memorial. Against Triad and its stout defense, he managed 74 yards on 14 carries and scored once.
When not returning kickoffs for touchdowns Gallagher spends most of his time on the field leading the defense. Also a captain, the 5-foot-9 and 165-pound Gallagher has made a team-high 34 tackles. He was busy against Triad as he made a season-best 13 tackles.
Gallagher is looking forward to seeing how far the Bulldogs have come in the few weeks since they last saw the Knights.
“We like a second chance to show we can play together and as a team,” Gallagher said. “But it’s definitely weird.”
It’s weird, it’s odd and hopefully it’s just a one-time thing. But if this is the only way these seniors could play together one more time they’ll take it. Weirdness and all.
“We thought we weren’t going to get a shot,” Chandler said. “We’re happy we’re out there playing football.”