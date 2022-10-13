Football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts Cardinal Ritter in battle of unbeatens

HILLSBORO — Jaxin Patterson doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.
“This isn’t a huge, exciting game to all of us,” Patterson said. “It’s a game we want to go out, do our thing, execute and win.”
It’s a perfectly understandable and, frankly, mature perspective from Patterson, a senior running back and linebacker for the Hillsboro High football team.
But when Cardinal Ritter makes the trek down Interstate 55 to take on Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Friday, two of the area’s four remaining unbeaten teams will be facing off.
The Lions and Hawks both have rattled off seven wins to start the season. They are joined in the unbeaten club by Francis Howell and Union. No one else, not East St. Louis, not CBC, not St. Mary’s, can say the same.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Ritter (7-0) has been absolutely dominant this season. The Lions have not been scored on in their last 14 quarters, and that includes a half against state-ranked Helias and reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles. They’ve given up 27 total points this season and the only opponent to score more than once was Helias, which managed two first-half touchdowns and nothing else.
The No. 6 team in the Class 4 poll, Hillsboro (7-0) hasn’t been as stingy on the scoreboard but none of its previous opponents could keep up with its offense. The Hawks’ tightest game this season came in a 31-10 Mississippi Area Red Conference win over North County on Sept. 16. Everyone else has had the mercy-rule running clock activated on them with 35-point or greater margin of victory.
Something will have to give when these two meet. Hillsboro believes its defense is up to the task.
“I think they’re quick. That’s the main thing,” senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine said. “If we stay fundamentally sound with our defense I think we’ll be able to keep that closed with their open field abilities.”
Romaine has missed the last two games with an injury. Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said it was more precautionary than anything else. The team’s leading rusher with 631 yards and nine touchdowns on 31 carries and its leading defender with 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks, Romaine has been among the best two-way players in the area this season. While he was out the Hawks didn’t miss a beat. They won 67-13 at Windsor on Sept. 30. Last week they beat neighbor De Soto 79-0 with the varsity starters getting exactly one full quarter of action.
A Kansas State recruit, Romaine’s presence on the field at linebacker will be crucial as Hillsboro tries to contain Ritter’s explosive offensive talent.
“He’ll be back this week. He’s itching to get back at it, he’s a heck of a football player,” Sucharski said. “He’s one of the best kids that’s ever played at this school and this whole entire area in my opinion in my 23 years of coaching.”
Ritter’s offense poses a number of challenges with its balance. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 772 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. He’s among the most coveted uncommitted recruits in the nation for his outstanding work as a safety.
Senior wide receiver Fredrick Moore verbally committed to Michigan and has been among the top pass catchers in the area with 27 receptions for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 26 passes for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. Both he and Moore average more than 20 yards per catch.
Ritter even added a new wrinkle to its offense the last few weeks as sophomore Carson Boyd has emerged as the starting quarterback and excelled. He’s completed 32 of 44 passes for 682 yards, 14 touchdowns and has yet to be intercepted. He’s rushed for 232 yards on nine carries which has made the Lions that much harder to defend.
“Their quarterback has added another dimension to their run game,” Sucharski said. “So we have to be aware of him.”
For all the talent Ritter has at its skill positions it has been at its best up front in the trenches. The Lions win the line of scrimmage more often than not and that’s something the Hawks can appreciate and respect.
Because that’s what they’ve done all year, too.
Hillsboro is averaging more than 54 points per game behind the strength of its rushing attack. Romaine is the ring leader, but there’s no shortage of capable ball carriers to churn out yards and grind opponents to a stump.
“I don’t care who’s in front of me,” junior left guard Max Deranja said. “We do our job, the running backs do their job and it all works.”
Patterson has been rock solid as he’s rushed for 513 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has rushed for 474 yards and six touchdowns, too.
“They are probably the meanest running backs in the county,” Deranja said. “They’re very good.”
The Hawks don’t throw the ball often, but when they do they’ve been effective. Preston Brown has completed 34 of 51 passes for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once.
As if a battle of unbeaten teams this late in the season wouldn’t be a big deal, it’s also Hillsboro’s homecoming game. There won’t be a seat to be had in the stadium when two of the state’s best take the field.
“This is what the game is about, when you get a high-profile game like this,” Sucharski said.
Win or lose, playing an opponent of this caliber this late in the season should help both teams as they prepare for the postseason. Ritter is coming off back-to-back Class 3 semifinal appearances and is itching to take the next step. Hillsboro is still steamed North County knocked it out in the district final last year and then proceeded to march to the Class 4 semifinals. Hillsboro won’t see anyone as fast or as physical when district tournaments begin in two weeks. Ritter won't see anyone with a rushing attack quite like Hillsboro.
“It becomes a measuring stick when you get to play quality programs like Ritter to see where we’re at,” Sucharski said. “We thought it’d be a good test to play those guys right before districts.”
Week 8 high school football games to watch
Cardinal Ritter Lions at Hillsboro Hawks
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 7-0; Hillsboro 7-0.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Hillsboro, No. 6 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 50, Lift For Life 0; Hillsboro 72, De Soto 0.
On Cardinal Ritter: Faces Hillsboro for the first time in program history. … Allowed 27 total points this season and hasn’t allowed an opponent to score in its last 14 quarters. … Sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd has completed 32 of 44 passes for 682 yards, 14 touchdowns and has not been intercepted. Rushed for 232 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 772 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver and Michigan recruit Fredrick Moore has caught 27 passes for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has 26 receptions for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has made 45 tackles and two interceptions. Sophomore Mekhi Mixon has made 45 tackles. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has made 36 tackles and four sacks.
On Hillsboro: Won its first seven games for the first time since 2016. … Its 79-0 victory over De Soto last week was the largest margin of victory for the Hawks this century and was fueled by four interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first quarter. … Friday will be the third time in three years the Hawks face a team ranked No. 1 in the state as they played Jackson in 2020 and 2021. … Senior running back and Kansas State recruit Austin Romaine missed the last two games with an injury but is expected to play. Romaine has rushed for 631 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 513 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has rushed for 474 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted once. … At linebacker Romaine leads the team with 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Patterson has made 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. As a unit the defense has intercepted 11 passes and recovered seven fumbles.
Edwardsville Tigers at East St. Louis Flyers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Edwardsville 6-1 overall, 3-1 Southwestern Conference; East St. Louis 5-2, 4-0.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27; East St. Louis 80, Alton 0.
On Edwardsville: Won its second overtime game of the season when it beat Belleville East last week. Hasn’t beaten East St. Louis since 2014 when it won three in a row on the field. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has 76 of 116 passes for 1,243 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 225 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Da’Shawn Larson has rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 328 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 23 passes for 357 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gaston has caught 26 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 57 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive lineman Iose Epenesa has made 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior linebacker Evan Holderer has made 40 tackles.
On East St. Louis: Has shutout three of its previous four Southwestern Conference opponents. Only O’Fallon has scored on the Flyers the last two seasons. … Can win its sixth consecutive fall season Southwestern Conference crown. The only loss in league play since 2016 was during the altered season in the spring of 2021. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 87 of 155 passes for 1,089 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 534 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 408 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 22 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver Dejerrian Miller has caught 15 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 77 tackles and five sacks. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 58 tackles and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 50 tackles and four sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 53 tackles, three sacks and an interception.
Lutheran North Crusaders at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lutheran North 5-2; Lutheran St. Charles 4-3.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran North 36, Maryville 29; Lutheran St. Charles 53, Borgia 13.
On Lutheran North: Won four consecutive games. Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time since 2005. The reigning Class 2 champion, the Cougars are the first of two defending state champions on the Crusaders schedule. They will host reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s next week. … Blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown on the final play in its win over Maryville last week. … Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sophomore Dakarri Hollis has completed 72 of 124 passes for 1,021 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for three touchdowns, too. Senior receiver Vance Gross has caught 30 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Eric Reedus has 10 receptions for 158 yards and one score. … Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has made 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has made 60 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a unit the defense has made 47 sacks and six interceptions.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Snapped three-game losing streak with last week’s win over Borgia. It was the first time the Cougars lost two or more games in a row since 2017. … Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 53 of 109 passes for 1,133 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 516 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 21 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 19 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Harris has made 118 tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Dawson Tallent has made 59 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Jayshawn Richmond has made 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. As a unit the defense has racked up 25 sacks and five interceptions.
Columbia Eagles at Breese Central Cougars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Columbia 5-2 overall, 3-1 Cahokia Mississippi; Breese Central 6-1, 4-0.
Rankings: Breese Central, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Columbia 44, Salem 7; Breese Central 20, Roxana 13.
On Columbia: Can grab a share of the conference title with a win. … Has lost two in a row and three of its last four to Breese Central. … Senior quarterback Dominic Voegele has rushed for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s completed 66 of 112 passes for 740 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Voegele handles kicking duties. He’s made two field goals and 12 extra-point kicks. Senior receivers Brennan Weik and Zach Wetzel have combined for 47 receptions for 555 yards and four touchdowns. … At defensive back Voegele has made 48 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Logan Hicks has made 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
On Breese Central: Has won five in a row since losing to rival Mater Dei in Week 2. … A win will clinch the outright conference championship for the second consecutive year. … Senior quarterback Colin Freeze has completed 85 of 150 passes for 1,306 yards, 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Senior fullback Chase Lewis has rushed 37 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught 13 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Brendan Revermann has caught 41 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Connor Becker has made 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception. At linebacker Lewis has made 57 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive end Andrew Jansen has made 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks. At defensive back Revermann has made nine interceptions.
Pattonville Pirates at Hazelwood Central Hawks
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Pattonville 4-3 overall, 1-2 Suburban Yellow; Hazelwood Central 3-4, 1-2.
Last week: Seckman 50, Pattonville 48; Ladue 20, Hazelwood Central 16.
On Pattonville: Has lost its last 10 games against Hazelwood Central dating back to 2008. Hasn’t beaten the Hawks since 2007. … Senior quarterback Byron McNair has completed 94 of 140 passes for 1,356 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Michael Allen Jr. has rushed for 222 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Lawrence Jackson has rushed for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has caught 29 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has made 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has made 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Hazelwood Central: Plays its second and final regular-season home game. … Has won 10 in a row and 14 of its last 15 against Pattonville. … Junior quarterback Jackson Sommerville has completed 56 of 114 passes for 1,006 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 321 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 554 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Tobias Williams has caught 19 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 47 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin has made four interceptions.