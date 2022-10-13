Football spotlight: Hillsboro hosts Cardinal Ritter in battle of unbeatens

HILLSBORO — Jaxin Patterson doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

“This isn’t a huge, exciting game to all of us,” Patterson said. “It’s a game we want to go out, do our thing, execute and win.”

It’s a perfectly understandable and, frankly, mature perspective from Patterson, a senior running back and linebacker for the Hillsboro High football team.

But when Cardinal Ritter makes the trek down Interstate 55 to take on Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Friday, two of the area’s four remaining unbeaten teams will be facing off.

The Lions and Hawks both have rattled off seven wins to start the season. They are joined in the unbeaten club by Francis Howell and Union. No one else, not East St. Louis, not CBC, not St. Mary’s, can say the same.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Ritter (7-0) has been absolutely dominant this season. The Lions have not been scored on in their last 14 quarters, and that includes a half against state-ranked Helias and reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles. They’ve given up 27 total points this season and the only opponent to score more than once was Helias, which managed two first-half touchdowns and nothing else.

The No. 6 team in the Class 4 poll, Hillsboro (7-0) hasn’t been as stingy on the scoreboard but none of its previous opponents could keep up with its offense. The Hawks’ tightest game this season came in a 31-10 Mississippi Area Red Conference win over North County on Sept. 16. Everyone else has had the mercy-rule running clock activated on them with 35-point or greater margin of victory.

Something will have to give when these two meet. Hillsboro believes its defense is up to the task.

“I think they’re quick. That’s the main thing,” senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine said. “If we stay fundamentally sound with our defense I think we’ll be able to keep that closed with their open field abilities.”

Romaine has missed the last two games with an injury. Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said it was more precautionary than anything else. The team’s leading rusher with 631 yards and nine touchdowns on 31 carries and its leading defender with 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks, Romaine has been among the best two-way players in the area this season. While he was out the Hawks didn’t miss a beat. They won 67-13 at Windsor on Sept. 30. Last week they beat neighbor De Soto 79-0 with the varsity starters getting exactly one full quarter of action.

A Kansas State recruit, Romaine’s presence on the field at linebacker will be crucial as Hillsboro tries to contain Ritter’s explosive offensive talent.

“He’ll be back this week. He’s itching to get back at it, he’s a heck of a football player,” Sucharski said. “He’s one of the best kids that’s ever played at this school and this whole entire area in my opinion in my 23 years of coaching.”

Ritter’s offense poses a number of challenges with its balance. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 772 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. He’s among the most coveted uncommitted recruits in the nation for his outstanding work as a safety.

Senior wide receiver Fredrick Moore verbally committed to Michigan and has been among the top pass catchers in the area with 27 receptions for 688 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 26 passes for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. Both he and Moore average more than 20 yards per catch.

Ritter even added a new wrinkle to its offense the last few weeks as sophomore Carson Boyd has emerged as the starting quarterback and excelled. He’s completed 32 of 44 passes for 682 yards, 14 touchdowns and has yet to be intercepted. He’s rushed for 232 yards on nine carries which has made the Lions that much harder to defend.

“Their quarterback has added another dimension to their run game,” Sucharski said. “So we have to be aware of him.”

For all the talent Ritter has at its skill positions it has been at its best up front in the trenches. The Lions win the line of scrimmage more often than not and that’s something the Hawks can appreciate and respect.

Because that’s what they’ve done all year, too.

Hillsboro is averaging more than 54 points per game behind the strength of its rushing attack. Romaine is the ring leader, but there’s no shortage of capable ball carriers to churn out yards and grind opponents to a stump.

“I don’t care who’s in front of me,” junior left guard Max Deranja said. “We do our job, the running backs do their job and it all works.”

Patterson has been rock solid as he’s rushed for 513 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 446 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has rushed for 474 yards and six touchdowns, too.

“They are probably the meanest running backs in the county,” Deranja said. “They’re very good.”

The Hawks don’t throw the ball often, but when they do they’ve been effective. Preston Brown has completed 34 of 51 passes for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once.

As if a battle of unbeaten teams this late in the season wouldn’t be a big deal, it’s also Hillsboro’s homecoming game. There won’t be a seat to be had in the stadium when two of the state’s best take the field.

“This is what the game is about, when you get a high-profile game like this,” Sucharski said.

Win or lose, playing an opponent of this caliber this late in the season should help both teams as they prepare for the postseason. Ritter is coming off back-to-back Class 3 semifinal appearances and is itching to take the next step. Hillsboro is still steamed North County knocked it out in the district final last year and then proceeded to march to the Class 4 semifinals. Hillsboro won’t see anyone as fast or as physical when district tournaments begin in two weeks. Ritter won't see anyone with a rushing attack quite like Hillsboro.