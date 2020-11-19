 Skip to main content
Football spotlight: Kacmarek, MICDS face familiar foe in Hannibal
Will Kacmarek treats every rep at practice like it’s his last.

If 2020 has taught him anything, it’s you never know what tomorrow might bring.

A senior defensive end and tight end for the MICDS football team, Kacmarek and his fellow Rams are back in the state championship hunt in a season that was delayed six weeks due to restrictions issued by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were days Kacmarek and his teammates didn’t know if they’d ever get to play this fall.

MICDS and nearly all of its fellow Metro League members began practice Aug. 10 even as most St. Louis City and St. Louis County schools delayed the start of their preseason. The Rams practiced nine weeks before some restrictions were lifted and they were cleared to take the field on Oct. 9 at Lutheran South.

That’s a long time to show up and go to work on faith alone.

“In the beginning we didn’t think we’d have games,” Kacmarek said.

It was even longer for players like Kacmarek who are harboring hopes of playing in college. The 6-foot-6 and 245-pound Kacmarek was unable to partake in the traditional rhythms of the football offseason that include scouting combines, college camps and on-campus visits. The pandemic wiped all that out. His next best option was to put together film from his senior season to show his abilities to potential suitors.

That proved hard to do when there were no games.

“This year has been a real curveball for me,” Kacmarek said. “A lot of kids are in the same boat as me.”

In September, Drake offered him a football scholarship. A three-sport standout at MICDS, Kacmarek also plays as a power forward on the basketball team and is a defender for MICDS’s outstanding lacrosse team.

At tight end he’s caught seven passes for 74 yards, but more importantly he’s bulldozed opponents to open up lanes for the Rams running game.

His role on the defensive side has grown this season. A defensive end much of his time in youth football, Kacmarek recently has shifted to nose guard. Big, strong and blessed with a wide wing span, he’s tasked with mauling as many offensive linemen as he can handle so MICDS’s linebackers can seek and destroy the ball carrier.

“Recently I’ve been getting some nose guard action,” Kacmarek said. “I’m just here to make the team better.”

He’s been really good no matter where he lands on the defensive line as he’s made 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks.

Kacmarek will do what he’s asked, but he’s pretty comfortable at defensive end. He knows the position and its responsibilities well.

“When I’m at defensive end I’m out there on the prowl hunting for quarterbacks and running backs,” he said.

Kacmarek will have to be on point this week. MICDS (5-0) travels to Hannibal (8-2) for a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hannibal’s Porter Stadium.

The Pirates are fresh off of beating Moberly 48-13 in their district championship game last week. Moberly had the audacity to beat Hannibal 14-13 on Oct. 9 to end a 34-year losing streak on Hannibal’s home field. The Pirates did not take kindly to that and promptly put Moberly out of the tournament.

Hannibal has a bone to pick with MICDS. In a 2018 quarterfinal at Porter Stadium, MICDS scored the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the game and then tacked on a 95-yard interception for a touchdown after time expired for a 34-21 win. MICDS went on to finish as the runner up that season.

“They’re a good opponent,” Kacmarek said. “We know they’ve been scouting us pretty hard.”

The tape should reveal that with each passing week MICDS has improved. The Rams gave up 54 points to Lutheran South and St. Dominic in their first two games. It proceeded to beat its next three opponents — John Burroughs, Trinity and St. Dominic (again) — a combined 115-18.

Kacmarek said a lot of the credit goes to new coach Fred Bouchard. The one-time Hallsville and Staley skipper, Bouchard has brought a new perspective to one of Missouri’s most tradition-rich programs. Every week the coaching staff adds new plays, new formations and new looks to both sides of the ball. It makes the Rams a tough team to prepare for.

“Coach Bouchard is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Kacmarek said. “He’s taught me a lot this year.”

MICDS is hoping Bouchard can guide them back to the state championship game. Kacmarek and his fellow seniors were sophomores when the Rams ended their playoff run on Faurot Field with the second-place trophy. The memories of that year and that game are still fresh. They are what drove the Rams to continue grinding when there was no promise of a season in 2020.

“(Finishing as the runner-up) left a bad taste in our mouth,” Kacmarek said. “We want to take it all the way this year. It’s been our goal since day one.”

