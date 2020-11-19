Football spotlight: Kacmarek, MICDS face familiar foe in Hannibal

Will Kacmarek treats every rep at practice like it’s his last.
If 2020 has taught him anything, it’s you never know what tomorrow might bring.
A senior defensive end and tight end for the MICDS football team, Kacmarek and his fellow Rams are back in the state championship hunt in a season that was delayed six weeks due to restrictions issued by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
There were days Kacmarek and his teammates didn’t know if they’d ever get to play this fall.
MICDS and nearly all of its fellow Metro League members began practice Aug. 10 even as most St. Louis City and St. Louis County schools delayed the start of their preseason. The Rams practiced nine weeks before some restrictions were lifted and they were cleared to take the field on Oct. 9 at Lutheran South.
That’s a long time to show up and go to work on faith alone.
“In the beginning we didn’t think we’d have games,” Kacmarek said.
It was even longer for players like Kacmarek who are harboring hopes of playing in college. The 6-foot-6 and 245-pound Kacmarek was unable to partake in the traditional rhythms of the football offseason that include scouting combines, college camps and on-campus visits. The pandemic wiped all that out. His next best option was to put together film from his senior season to show his abilities to potential suitors.
That proved hard to do when there were no games.
“This year has been a real curveball for me,” Kacmarek said. “A lot of kids are in the same boat as me.”
In September, Drake offered him a football scholarship. A three-sport standout at MICDS, Kacmarek also plays as a power forward on the basketball team and is a defender for MICDS’s outstanding lacrosse team.
At tight end he’s caught seven passes for 74 yards, but more importantly he’s bulldozed opponents to open up lanes for the Rams running game.
His role on the defensive side has grown this season. A defensive end much of his time in youth football, Kacmarek recently has shifted to nose guard. Big, strong and blessed with a wide wing span, he’s tasked with mauling as many offensive linemen as he can handle so MICDS’s linebackers can seek and destroy the ball carrier.
“Recently I’ve been getting some nose guard action,” Kacmarek said. “I’m just here to make the team better.”
He’s been really good no matter where he lands on the defensive line as he’s made 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks.
Kacmarek will do what he’s asked, but he’s pretty comfortable at defensive end. He knows the position and its responsibilities well.
“When I’m at defensive end I’m out there on the prowl hunting for quarterbacks and running backs,” he said.
Kacmarek will have to be on point this week. MICDS (5-0) travels to Hannibal (8-2) for a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hannibal’s Porter Stadium.
The Pirates are fresh off of beating Moberly 48-13 in their district championship game last week. Moberly had the audacity to beat Hannibal 14-13 on Oct. 9 to end a 34-year losing streak on Hannibal’s home field. The Pirates did not take kindly to that and promptly put Moberly out of the tournament.
Hannibal has a bone to pick with MICDS. In a 2018 quarterfinal at Porter Stadium, MICDS scored the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the game and then tacked on a 95-yard interception for a touchdown after time expired for a 34-21 win. MICDS went on to finish as the runner up that season.
“They’re a good opponent,” Kacmarek said. “We know they’ve been scouting us pretty hard.”
The tape should reveal that with each passing week MICDS has improved. The Rams gave up 54 points to Lutheran South and St. Dominic in their first two games. It proceeded to beat its next three opponents — John Burroughs, Trinity and St. Dominic (again) — a combined 115-18.
Kacmarek said a lot of the credit goes to new coach Fred Bouchard. The one-time Hallsville and Staley skipper, Bouchard has brought a new perspective to one of Missouri’s most tradition-rich programs. Every week the coaching staff adds new plays, new formations and new looks to both sides of the ball. It makes the Rams a tough team to prepare for.
“Coach Bouchard is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Kacmarek said. “He’s taught me a lot this year.”
MICDS is hoping Bouchard can guide them back to the state championship game. Kacmarek and his fellow seniors were sophomores when the Rams ended their playoff run on Faurot Field with the second-place trophy. The memories of that year and that game are still fresh. They are what drove the Rams to continue grinding when there was no promise of a season in 2020.
“(Finishing as the runner-up) left a bad taste in our mouth,” Kacmarek said. “We want to take it all the way this year. It’s been our goal since day one.”
Fox Warriors at De Smet Spartans
What: Class 6 semifinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fox 10-1; De Smet 5-0.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fox 13, Lindbergh 0 (forfeit); De Smet 28, Francis Howell 7.
Up next: Winner of Raymore-Peculiar and Liberty North in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Jefferson City High.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Fox: First district championship in school history and first 10-win season in school history came after Lindbergh was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19. … Makes second semifinal appearance and first since 2008, when it was beaten by eventual champion Hazelwood Central. … Faces De Smet for the second time ever and first time since 2010, when it lost 49-0. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 914 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s thrown for 350 yards and been intercepted three times. … Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. …senior running back Jahaud Thompson has rushed for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 590 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 97 tackles, nine tackles and four sacks. … Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 93 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … At defensive back Inman has made three interceptions.
On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion. … Upended Francis Howell for the second consecutive season in the district championship game. … Played just two regular season games due to restrictions by St. Louis County Department of Public Health. … Faces Fox for the first time since 2010 when it beat the Warriors 49-0. … Senior running backs Rico Barfield (537 yards, 8 touchdowns), Taj Butts (282 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Darez Snider (340 yards, 5 touchdowns) are the bread and butter of the offensive attack. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 685 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Ra’Shod Smith-Harvey has caught 16 passes for 203 yards. … Junior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has made 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He suffered an injury against Francis Howell and his status for Friday is unknown. … Senior linebacker Carter Edwards has made 28 tackles in limited action after missing the regular season due to appendicitis.
Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Battle Spartans
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fort Zumwalt North 10-1; Battle 8-1.
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 6 Class 5 Missouri Media; Battle, No. 5 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 52, Fort Zumwalt South 3; Battle 27, Washington 7.
Up next: Winner of Jackson and Chaminade in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Won its seventh consecutive district championship with a resounding victory over its rival. … Faces familiar foe in Battle. The two teams have played in the postseason five previous times with Battle holding a 3-2 edge in the series. … Fort Zumwalt North defeated Battle last season for the district championship. … Battle won the Week 1 matchup this season, 60-43. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,137 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 573 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Oakes has 1,041 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 680 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught 23 passes for 405 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. ... Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 78 tackles and four interceptions. … Senior linebacker Eddie Angelback has made 75 tackles.
On Battle: Won its sixth district championship in seven varsity seasons. … Became only the second program in state history to win a state title in its first varsity season when it won the Class 5 crown in 2014. … Junior running back Gerry Marteen rushed for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game against Washington. He torched the Panthers for five touchdowns in their Week 1 game this season. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. … Battle has won six in a row and in five of those wins did not allow its opponent to score more than 21 points. The 43 points scored by Fort Zumwalt North this season remain the most allowed by the Spartans.
Jackson Indians at Chaminade Red Devils
What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jackson 11-0; Chaminade 4-1
Rankings: Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Chaminade, No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jackson 49, Farmington 14; Chaminade 57, Parkway West 14.
Up next: Winner of Battle and Fort Zumwalt North in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Jackson: Class 5 runner-up last season has returned with a vengeance. Indians have outscored the opposition on average 57-11. … Last week’s win was the first time since Week 1 the Indians did not score 50 or more points. … Senior quarterback Cael Welker completed 10 of 11 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 94 yards and another touchdown. … Kicker Logan Bruns put all seven of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. … Jackson is 35-2 since the 2018 season.
On Chaminade: Won consecutive district championships for the first time in school history. … Faces Jackson for second time in the last two decades and first time since 2008 when Jackson won a Class 5 regional 38-30 in double overtime. … Senior running back Amar Johnson has 910 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. …Junior quarterback Cam Epps has thrown for 396 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 459 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver Elijah Griffin has caught 12 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Ryan King has made 37 tackles and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jimmy Grumich has made 33 tackles.
Festus Tigers at Union Wildcats
What: Class 4 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Festus 10-1; Union 6-4.
Rankings: Festus, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: Festus 27, North County 6; Union 26, John Burroughs 7.
Up next: Winner of MICDS and Hannibal in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Festus: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2007 where it was beaten by Vashon. … Faces Union for the first time since 2005. Since 2000 leads the series with Union 3-1. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has thrown for 2,183 yards, 29 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Cayden Gaze has rushed for 226 yards and six touchdowns this season. Last week against North County he rushed for a season high 117 yards and two scores. … Junior running back Kaian Roberts-Day has 579 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Collin Doyel has caught 23 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior receiver Isaac Stucke has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. … Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Doyel has three interceptions.
On Union: Won first district title since 2011 when it made it to a Class 4 sectional. … Faces Festus for the first time since 2005. … Won three in a row during the postseason after missing Weeks 8 and 9 due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Union has not submitted statistical information to STLhighschoolsports.com.
MICDS Rams at Hannibal Pirates
What: Class 4 quarterfinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: MICDS 5-0; Hannibal 8-2.
Rankings: Hannibal, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: MICDS 42, St. Dominic 6; Hannibal 48, Moberly 13.
Up next: Winner of Festus and Union in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On MICDS: Won its 25th district championship. … Makes second quarterfinal appearance in three seasons. Finished as the 2018 Class 4 runner up. … Won at Hannibal in the 2018 quarterfinal, 34-21. … Has not allowed playoff opponents Trinity or St. Dominic to score more than six points. … Outscored its previous three opponents a combined 115-18. …Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has thrown for 734 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He’s rushed for 240 yards and nine touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 457 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 74 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jalen Pace has made 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Will Kacmarek has made 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Hannibal: Head coach Quentin Hammer was relieved of coaching duties and placed on a paid leave of absence by the school district as it investigates a personnel matter that could “impact Mr. Quentin Hammer’s employment.” This is the second time this season Hammer has been relieved as coach after he was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department for second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing. The charges were not pursued by the Clark County prosecuting attorney and Hammer was reinstated. … Jason Nolan has been promoted from within to serve as coach while Hammer is unavailable. … Senior running back Damien French rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns against Moberly in the district championship. … Junior quarterback Courtland Watson threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns against Moberly.
Lutheran North Crusaders at Blair Oaks Falcons
Spectator note: This game is open to the general public.
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lutheran North 5-0; Blair Oaks 10-1.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Blair Oaks, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10; Blair Oaks 60, Centralia 14.
Up next: Winner faces Cardinal Ritter or Kennett in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 champion. … Advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season. Has not lost a quarterfinal the previous three years. … Rematches with Blair Oaks, which it played in the 2018 semifinals. Blair Oaks won 48-21 on its way to the Class 2 state championship. … Junior quarterback Brian Brown threw for a season-high 207 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season Brown has thrown for 384 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. … Junior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 604 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior running back Jaylin Carson rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. On the season he’s rushed for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Toriano Pride caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Borgia. This season he has amassed 509 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high eight touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford has made 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller has made 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Blair Oaks: Won its sixth district championship in the last seven seasons and has won 17 district titles in its last 20 years. … Handed Lutheran North a 48-21 loss in the 2018 Class 2 semifinals before winning its third state championship a week later. … Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair erupted with a career performance against Centralia as he threw for 378 yards and seven touchdowns. His first touchdown pass of the game went 70 yards and came within the first 24 seconds of the game. … Blair Oaks pounced on Centralia early with four scoring drives in its first 15 plays. … Defense allowed Centralia 126 yards of total offense, 66 of which came on a breakaway touchdown run.
Kennett Indians at Cardinal Ritter Lions
What: Class 3 quarterfinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Kennett 11-0; Cardinal Ritter 3-3.
Rankings: Kennett, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Kennett 13, St. Mary’s 0 (forfeit); Ritter 53, St. Clair 13.
Up next: Winner of Lutheran North and Blair Oaks in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Kennett: Won third consecutive district title when St. Mary’s forfeited due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines. … Advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season, where it was beaten by eventual champion Odessa. …Lost to Cardinal Ritter 42-9 in the 2018 quarterfinals in the only previous meeting between these teams.
On Cardinal Ritter: Won its first district championship since it was the 2018 Class 3 runner up. … Scored 53 points against St. Clair. St. Clair allowed its previous nine opponents to score 48 combined points. … Won three in a row after losing its first three games to Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias. … Senior TJ Atkins made the switch to quarterback this season after playing receiver. He’s thrown for 1,494 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit William Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns in four games. … Junior receiver and Oklahoma recruit Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has made 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has made 51 tackles and an interception. … The defense has made six interceptions in six games.
Jefferson Blue Jays at Duchesne Pioneers
What: Class 2 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jefferson 8-2; Duchesne 9-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jefferson 42, New Madrid County Central 20; Duchesne 16, Lutheran St. Charles 13.
Up next: Winner faces Liberty-Mountain View or Lamar in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Jefferson: Won first district championship in school history. … Faces Duchesne for the first time in school history. …Last loss this season came to powerhouse Valle Catholic after a two-week quarantine. … Has won six in a row. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 864 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 974 yards and 17 touchdowns. … Senior running back Will Schnitzler has rushed for 683 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior running back Colby Ott has rushed for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has made 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Steve Stephens has made 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … At defensive back Will Schnitzler has made four interceptions and Ott has made three.
On Duchesne: Made it a dozen district championships with its revenge win over Lutheran St. Charles. … Pioneers scored 16 unanswered points to win for the first time in five tries against Lutheran St. Charles. … Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2012. … Faces Jefferson for the first time in school history. … Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 900 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 399 yards and eight touchdowns and caught seven passes for 126 yards and three scores. … Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant has made 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Nate DeGuentz has made 95 tackles and four interceptions. … On the defensive line Mathis has made 47 tackles and 14 sacks. ... Sophomore linebacker Keshawn Hayden has made 48 tackles and nine sacks.
