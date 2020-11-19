Football spotlight: Kacmarek, MICDS face familiar foe in Hannibal

“When I’m at defensive end I’m out there on the prowl hunting for quarterbacks and running backs,” he said.

Kacmarek will have to be on point this week. MICDS (5-0) travels to Hannibal (8-2) for a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hannibal’s Porter Stadium.

The Pirates are fresh off of beating Moberly 48-13 in their district championship game last week. Moberly had the audacity to beat Hannibal 14-13 on Oct. 9 to end a 34-year losing streak on Hannibal’s home field. The Pirates did not take kindly to that and promptly put Moberly out of the tournament.

Hannibal has a bone to pick with MICDS. In a 2018 quarterfinal at Porter Stadium, MICDS scored the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds remaining in the game and then tacked on a 95-yard interception for a touchdown after time expired for a 34-21 win. MICDS went on to finish as the runner up that season.

“They’re a good opponent,” Kacmarek said. “We know they’ve been scouting us pretty hard.”

The tape should reveal that with each passing week MICDS has improved. The Rams gave up 54 points to Lutheran South and St. Dominic in their first two games. It proceeded to beat its next three opponents — John Burroughs, Trinity and St. Dominic (again) — a combined 115-18.