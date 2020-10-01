Football spotlight: Lafayette quarterback Micek savors shortened season

Blake Micek's college plans include picking between Ole Miss, Kentucky, Iowa and Missouri.
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound starting senior quarterback for the Lafayette High football team, Micek harbors no intentions of playing at the next level. If he receives a college scholarship it will come in large part due to his 4.1 grade point average, which is weighted to account for the myriad of advanced placement and college courses he’s already conquered.
Micek, 18, is savoring what he can squeeze out of this fall season, his last playing football.
“I love doing it more than anything else,” Micek said.
On Saturday, Micek and his teammates will get the opportunity they’ve been hoping for since the coronavirus pandemic uprooted life as we know it in March.
Five weeks into the season, Lafayette will make its debut against rival Marquette at 7 p.m. at Union High School. Lafayette and Marquette are part of the Rockwood School District, which recently authorized its football teams to begin their seasons outside St. Louis County, where high-frequency contact sports like football remain prohibited by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
Rockwood’s other two schools, Eureka and Summit, also will start their seasons this weekend. Summit will play at Fort Zumwalt West at 7 p.m. Friday. Eureka will open against CBC at Northwest–Cedar Hill at 5 p.m. Saturday.
For Micek, Saturday won’t be like Christmas — it’ll be bigger.
“We’re so ready for Saturday night,” Micek said.
Over the past four years Micek has been relentless in his pursuit of becoming the best possible version of himself. In pre-COVID-19 times, Lafayette football coach Boyd Manne would open up the high school’s weight room every day bright and early. Every day Micek was there, ready to go to work.
“He’s part of our breakfast club,” Manne said. “He was part of a core group that would show up every day. He hasn’t missed a day, except maybe one, that I can remember. He’s done it religiously. He’s totally bought in.”
When schools across the country closed down in March because of the pandemic, so did Lafayette’s weight room. Micek needed a place to get his work in. He found it at Wildwood CrossFit. Micek and several of his offensive linemen continued their preparations.
“We held each other accountable,” Micek said.
They bench pressed. They squatted. They power cleaned. They deadlifted. They conditioned.
They got bigger, faster and stronger.
And they did it all on the hope they would get to play.
“It was definitely hard not knowing if we’d be able to show all the work we’d done in the offseason,” Micek said.
Micek already lost his junior baseball season to coronavirus. The thought of his senior football season vanishing like that tore him up. When football season ended in the past it didn’t take long for Micek to begin counting down the days until it began again.
“It was usually the next day,” Micek said. “It’s a year round thing for me. It’s what I love to do most.”
Only this time there won’t be a countdown.
Which is why Micek was so dead set on making the most of his last go around. He’s played the game since he was in second grade. It has given him so much.
“I’ve had teammates that have become some of my best friends,” Micek said. “Being part of a team, fighting for one common goal. I love sports and I love to compete. Competition fuels me.”
Micek has had to compete to become a two-year varsity starter. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds he doesn’t have the size that jumps off the page. Last season he completed 82 of his 150 passes for 1,020 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted seven times as Lafayette went 7-3 a year after it went 3-7.
That turnaround was fueled by the team leaders like Micek.
In the past Manne would drive by Lafayette in the offseason and see Micek on the football stadium’s artificial turf slinging the ball to his teammates. Oftentimes it was preparation for the coming season. Sometimes it was just because it’s fun.
“I’d drive by and see him out there working,” Manne said. “I’m excited to have him as our leader and quarterback.”
Micek is just excited to be back on the field with his teammates.
“I think it’ll be great to go out there and show the hard work we’ve put in,” Micek said. “I know I’m looking forward to it. We’re embracing the opportunities we get.”
Fox Warriors at Jackson Indians
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fox 5-0; Jackson 5-0.
Rankings: Fox, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fox 42, St. Dominic 10; Jackson 71, Sikeston 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Fox: Will travel to Jackson after game was originally scheduled to be played in Arnold. Fox has not said why the location of the game has changed. … Fox has lost its last two trips to Jackson’s home field, known as The Pit, including last season’s district championship game, 49-20. … The Warriors' last three games have been cobbled together due to COVID-19 cancellations or restrictions for St. Louis County opponents. ... Friday’s game with Jackson is the last listed on the Warriors' schedule for this season at this time. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 452 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s completed 13 of 30 passes for 238 yards and been intercepted once. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 356 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 523 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Luke Pisoni has made 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 38 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman Luke Allen has made 17 tackles and five tackles for loss.
On Jackson: Brought back a significant portion of its roster from last season’s Class 5 runner-up finish. ... Senior quarterback Cael Welker did not play in last week’s 71-0 win over Sikeston after being suspended for a violation of team rules per Semoball.com. Cameron Marchi stepped in and completed 8 of 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. ... As a team the Indians rushed 29 times for 268 yards against Sikeston. Running back Daniel Dickerson led the way with 147 yards and two touchdowns. …Defensively the Indians allowed Sikeston 47 yards of total offense and just three first downs. On average Jackson has outscored its opponents 59-7.
Francis Howell Vikings at Holt Indians
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Francis Howell 3-1 overall, 2-0 GAC South; Holt 5-0, 2-0.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 10 STLhighschoolsports.com large school preseason, No. 6 Class 6 Missouri Media; Holt, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 57, Troy 28; Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28.
Stream: HowellVikingsTV.com
On Howell: Extended win streak over Troy to at least 22. Has won its last seven against Holt and 11 of its last 13. … Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 32 of his 55 passes for 577 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 187 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Dane “Train” Mohrmann has racked up 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week against Troy he had 150 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 12 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He verbally committed to Lindenwood University on Thursday. Sophomore Taj Gurley has caught nine passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Freshman defensive back Kendall Gurley has made three interceptions.
On Holt: Won its first six games last season before it was derailed by Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell and Liberty to end the regular season. Picked up a revenge win against Fort Zumwalt West last week. ... Last win over Francis Howell came in 2008, when it won consecutive years. Those are the the only wins Holts has over the Vikings this century. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has thrown for 976 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Junior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 498 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 571 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-best 12 touchdowns. Junior receiver Colin Bunner has caught 15 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. … Since 2009 Holt’s defense has held Howell to 44 or fewer points twice. This season the Indians defense is allowing 17.2 points per game. Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has made 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore linebacker Richard Meyer has made 41 tackles. The defense had made five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Parkway West Longhorns at Borgia Knights
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Parkway West 0-0; Borgia 2-3.
Last week: Parkway West was idle; O’Fallon Christian 34, Borgia 26.
On Parkway West: Makes season debut after Parkway School District allowed its teams to move beyond the St. Louis County line to play high-frequency contact sports that remain prohibited in St. Louis County due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Department of Public Health. ... Went 6-4 last season. … This will be the second meeting in at least the last 20 years between these teams. Parkway West defeated Borgia 40-0 in 2016. …Junior wide receiver Ja’Marion Wayne was the offensive catalyst for the Longhorns last year as he rushed for 895 yards, caught 25 passes for 466 yards and scored 20 of the team’s 39 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell completed 65 of 118 passes for 850 yards, six touchdowns and was intercepted seven times last season. … Senior safety Jailyn Jones made 83 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Senior safety Griffin Snyder made 61 tackles and three interceptions last season.
On Borgia: Has lost its last three in a row, including to state-ranked foes Fox and Helias. … Played without starting quarterback Sam Heggemann last week after he was put into quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure last week. Senior Spencer Breckenkamp assumed starter duties and fared well as he completed 12 of his 27 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Senior running back Spencer MacDonald rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown. … Defense allowed 17 second-half points, 14 of which came from two big plays in the passing game. Senior linebacker Sam Schmidt made 10 tackles and a sack against O’Fallon Christian. On the season he’s racked up 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior linebacker Ryan Kell leads the team with 47 tackles. Senior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has made 38 tackles but did not have any statistics against O’Fallon Christian last week.
CBC Cadets vs. Eureka Wildcats
When, where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Northwest–Cedar Hill High.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last season: CBC 8-3; Eureka 10-2.
Stream: YouTube.com/user/CBCCSN
On CBC: Faces Eureka for the fourth time since 2012. Won the previous three meetings by an average of 30 points per game. … This will be CBC’s first regular-season game against a St. Louis County public school since it played Eureka and Lindbergh in 2013. … Junior quarterback Adyen Robinson-Wayne was dynamic last season as he threw for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Senior receiver Chevalier “Karate” Brenson caught 44 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Zach Hahn caught 48 passes for 738 yards and eight touchdowns last season. …Senior safety Jordan Marshall is a three-year starter and the leader of the defense. He made 45 tackles and two interceptions last season. Junior Blair Schonhorst made five interceptions and 24 tackles last season. Senior linebacker Calvin Carey made 62 tackles as a junior.
On Eureka: Meets CBC for the fourth time since 2012. Has not won any of the three previous meetings. Most recent meeting came in the 2017 Class 6 semifinals, a 42-7 win by the Cadets. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis made his varsity debut as a freshman against CBC in 2017 and threw a touchdown pass. A three-year starter, Davis has set school records for most career passing yards (4,299), most passing yards in a season (2,272) and most touchdowns in a season (23). Junior running back Jaquari Parks rushed for 690 yards and four touchdowns last season before injuries derailed his sophomore season. Senior Tommie Davis is the top returning receiver after he made 21 catches for 434 yards and five touchdowns last fall. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman is the top returning defensive player after making 106 tackles and four sacks as a junior.
Lafayette Lancers vs. Marquette Mustangs
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Union High.
Last season: Lafayette 7-3; Marquette 10-2.
Stream: To be announced.
On Lafayette: Makes season debut as the Rockwood School District has allowed its schools to move beyond the St. Louis County line to begin competition in high-frequency contact sports, which remains prohibited in St. Louis County. … Lancers have lost their last two and three of their last four to the Mustangs. … Offense graduated standout running back Caden Phipps who accounted for 1,381 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 23 of the Lancers 39 touchdowns last season. Senior quarterback Blake Micek completed 82 of his 150 pass attempts for 1,020 yards, 9 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times last season. … Senior linebacker Michael Hoffman made 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions last season. Junior defensive lineman Tommy Hagan made 79 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.
On Marquette: Won two in a row and three of its last four against rival Lafayette. It’s just the second time since 2000 that the Mustangs have won at least consecutive games against the Lancers. … Offense returns nearly all of it starters from last year’s 10-2 team that set the school record for wins and advanced to a Class 6 district championship game. … Senior running back Chris Kreh led the area with 2,238 rushing yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior. He’ll have four starters back on the offensive line to clear the way. … Defense graduated most of its experience. Junior linebacker Sam Feldman made 41 tackles last season. … Senior kicker Collin Fisk is a weapon who made nine field goals, 50 extra points and averaged better than 40 yards per kickoff last season.
