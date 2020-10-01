Football spotlight: Lafayette quarterback Micek savors shortened season

Micek already lost his junior baseball season to coronavirus. The thought of his senior football season vanishing like that tore him up. When football season ended in the past it didn’t take long for Micek to begin counting down the days until it began again.

“It was usually the next day,” Micek said. “It’s a year round thing for me. It’s what I love to do most.”

Only this time there won’t be a countdown.

Which is why Micek was so dead set on making the most of his last go around. He’s played the game since he was in second grade. It has given him so much.

“I’ve had teammates that have become some of my best friends,” Micek said. “Being part of a team, fighting for one common goal. I love sports and I love to compete. Competition fuels me.”

Micek has had to compete to become a two-year varsity starter. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds he doesn’t have the size that jumps off the page. Last season he completed 82 of his 150 passes for 1,020 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted seven times as Lafayette went 7-3 a year after it went 3-7.

That turnaround was fueled by the team leaders like Micek.