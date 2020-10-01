 Skip to main content
Football spotlight: Lafayette quarterback Micek savors shortened season
Blake Micek's college plans include picking between Ole Miss, Kentucky, Iowa and Missouri.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound starting senior quarterback for the Lafayette High football team, Micek harbors no intentions of playing at the next level. If he receives a college scholarship it will come in large part due to his 4.1 grade point average, which is weighted to account for the myriad of advanced placement and college courses he’s already conquered.

Micek, 18, is savoring what he can squeeze out of this fall season, his last playing football.

“I love doing it more than anything else,” Micek said.

On Saturday, Micek and his teammates will get the opportunity they’ve been hoping for since the coronavirus pandemic uprooted life as we know it in March.

Five weeks into the season, Lafayette will make its debut against rival Marquette at 7 p.m. at Union High School. Lafayette and Marquette are part of the Rockwood School District, which recently authorized its football teams to begin their seasons outside St. Louis County, where high-frequency contact sports like football remain prohibited by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Rockwood’s other two schools, Eureka and Summit, also will start their seasons this weekend. Summit will play at Fort Zumwalt West at 7 p.m. Friday. Eureka will open against CBC at Northwest–Cedar Hill at 5 p.m. Saturday.

For Micek, Saturday won’t be like Christmas — it’ll be bigger.

“We’re so ready for Saturday night,” Micek said.

Over the past four years Micek has been relentless in his pursuit of becoming the best possible version of himself. In pre-COVID-19 times, Lafayette football coach Boyd Manne would open up the high school’s weight room every day bright and early. Every day Micek was there, ready to go to work.

“He’s part of our breakfast club,” Manne said. “He was part of a core group that would show up every day. He hasn’t missed a day, except maybe one, that I can remember. He’s done it religiously. He’s totally bought in.”

When schools across the country closed down in March because of the pandemic, so did Lafayette’s weight room. Micek needed a place to get his work in. He found it at Wildwood CrossFit. Micek and several of his offensive linemen continued their preparations.

“We held each other accountable,” Micek said.

They bench pressed. They squatted. They power cleaned. They deadlifted. They conditioned.

They got bigger, faster and stronger.

And they did it all on the hope they would get to play.

“It was definitely hard not knowing if we’d be able to show all the work we’d done in the offseason,” Micek said.

Micek already lost his junior baseball season to coronavirus. The thought of his senior football season vanishing like that tore him up. When football season ended in the past it didn’t take long for Micek to begin counting down the days until it began again.

“It was usually the next day,” Micek said. “It’s a year round thing for me. It’s what I love to do most.”

Only this time there won’t be a countdown.

Which is why Micek was so dead set on making the most of his last go around. He’s played the game since he was in second grade. It has given him so much.

“I’ve had teammates that have become some of my best friends,” Micek said. “Being part of a team, fighting for one common goal. I love sports and I love to compete. Competition fuels me.”

Micek has had to compete to become a two-year varsity starter. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds he doesn’t have the size that jumps off the page. Last season he completed 82 of his 150 passes for 1,020 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted seven times as Lafayette went 7-3 a year after it went 3-7.

That turnaround was fueled by the team leaders like Micek.

In the past Manne would drive by Lafayette in the offseason and see Micek on the football stadium’s artificial turf slinging the ball to his teammates. Oftentimes it was preparation for the coming season. Sometimes it was just because it’s fun.

“I’d drive by and see him out there working,” Manne said. “I’m excited to have him as our leader and quarterback.”

Micek is just excited to be back on the field with his teammates.

“I think it’ll be great to go out there and show the hard work we’ve put in,” Micek said. “I know I’m looking forward to it. We’re embracing the opportunities we get.”

