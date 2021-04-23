Football spotlight: Lee leaves a legacy beyond football at Mascoutah

Not long after Scott Battas fired himself as Mascoutah High’s football coach, he took a hard look at what worked and what didn’t during his seven-year tenure, the last three of which he also served as the school’s athletics director.

What he found was a football team and an athletic program in need of radical change.

“My overwhelming conclusion is we weren’t strong enough or fast enough and that fell directly on me,” Battas said.

The most efficient way to make the Indians faster and stronger was to offer weight and speed training classes as part of the physical education curriculum. If the students could work out during the school day there would be more time to practice their specific sports after school.

It wasn’t a new concept, but it was new to Mascoutah. The school needed someone to help develop and lead this new program which is now called Weight Fit.

Josh Lee was that someone.

Lee spent five years as Riverton High’s football coach. During that time he’d helped get its weight and speed training curriculum off the ground, too.

Battas knew the Indians had found their man before Lee’s interview was through.