Football spotlight: O'Fallon Christian rights the ship, gets rematch with Duchesne
O’Fallon Christian at St. Dominic football

O'Fallon Christian quarterback Kaden McMullen (right) talks with running back AJ Taylor before a game against St. Dominic on September 4, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

The biggest football game in St. Charles County this weekend features two of its smallest teams.

Duchesne hosts O’Fallon Christian in a Class 2 District 2 semifinal set for 7 p.m. Friday, COVID-19 complications and quarantines notwithstanding, of course.

There were supposed to be three other big-time games Friday night in St. Charles County. Then the coronavirus pandemic knocked out every one of them.

Holt forfeited its rematch with Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 2 tournament on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and the contact tracing decimated the Indians' roster. Holt didn’t even get to enjoy its first playoff win in eight years for a full 24 hours.

Fort Zumwalt North, the gold standard for the county the last eight or so years, earned a first-round bye in the Class 5 District 3 tournament and was off last week. It will sit again this weekend after its opponent, Parkway Central, forfeited its district semifinal Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns with the program.

Lutheran St. Charles, which took a three-week hiatus during the regular season for its own COVID-19 quarantines, was scheduled to face Cuba in the other Class 2 District 2 semifinal Friday. That evaporated this week when Cuba forfeited due to COVID-19.

The Cougars now await the winner the Duchesne and O’Fallon Christian game in the district championship set for next week.

There were 15 11-man football district quarterfinal games that did not get played last week due to forfeits. That included O’Fallon Christian, which advanced to the district semifinal when Lutheran South was unable to play due to COVID-19.

It was the second consecutive week O’Fallon Christian’s opponent was unable to play. The Eagles’ Week 9 opponent, Moberly, canceled because of its own COVID-19 concerns.

Not knowing if you’re actually going to play your scheduled game has become a part of life amidst the pandemic. That hasn’t made the uncertainty any easier to stomach.

“It’s kind of stressful, you want to play,” O’Fallon Christian senior linebacker AJ Taylor said.

By not playing last week the Eagles did keep their season alive, albeit at a cost. O’Fallon Christian’s seniors have played their final home game for at least two weeks. The No. 3 seed in the district, O’Fallon Christian (5-4) will play at No. 2 seed Duchesne (7-1). The winner then travels to top seed Lutheran St. Charles (6-1).

“I wanted to go out with a bang on my home field,” O’Fallon Christian senior quarterback Kaden McMullen said.

For O’Fallon Christian to play at home again it would have to win the district championship and then hope the playoff bracket breaks its way. The Eagles have their work cut out for them.

Duchesne already knocked off O’Fallon Christian in one of the wildest games of the regular season. The Pioneers prevailed 32-31 at home in triple overtime Sept. 18.

“It was an unbelievable football game,” O’Fallon Christian coach Dakota Conway said. “Guys are playing both ways (on both teams) and they were battling and fighting. It was wild.”

It was also the last time O’Fallon Christian lost.

Entering this season the Eagles’ had lofty expectations for themselves. Fresh off the program’s first district title game appearance last season when it upset top-seeded Centralia in the district semifinals, O’Fallon Christian brought back much of its now senior-laden roster. The plan was to use its talent and experience get to work right out of the gate.

That went off the rails by halftime of the Eagles’ Week 1 game against Palmyra. McMullen was hit hard in the first half of the game and did not return as part of the concussion protocol.

The No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 2 poll, Palmyra (8-0) rolled to a 38-0 win.

That was followed by three consecutive losses, including the triple overtime thriller with Duchesne.

“The start of the season wasn’t how we envisioned it,” Conway said.

The experience the Eagles thought would be their edge at the start of the season ended up pulling them out of their funk.

“Being 0-4, that was surprising to all of us to say the least,” Taylor said. “We got it together after that.”

O’Fallon Christian went on the road and knocked off Borgia 34-26 on Sept. 25. It wasn’t just that Eagles won, it was that they finally showcased the big-play ability that makes them such a dangerous team.

Senior running back and cornerback Roddy Alexander returned a punt 89 yards for the Eagles’ first touchdown. McMullen, all 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds of him, threw three touchdown passes and all of them went for 42 or more yards.

“The Borgia game I felt close to 100 percent healthy (after being knocked out by Palmyra),” McMullen said.

Senior kicker Chase Heath got into the action, too, as he delivered a pair of field goals and hit on four of his extra-point kicks.

“We did a lot of good things on special teams,” Conway said.

O’Fallon Christian parlayed that win into three more to close out the regular season and scored 38 or more points while doing it.

McMullen said it was the Duchesne game that, while it didn’t go the Eagles way, spurred them into their winning streak. The result didn’t go their way that night but they started to see the glimpses of what they expected would be there from the first game.

“I felt like it was a step in the right direction,” McMullen said. “We know how good we can be.”

Duchesne knows how good O’Fallon Christian can be, too. The Pioneers and their youthful roster proved their moxie the first time these two played. Winning in overtime is no small feat.

“It was my first time (playing triple overtime),” McMullen said. “Overtime is high intensity and a lot of pressure. It was definitely like nothing I’ve experienced before.”

O’Fallon Christian hopes it doesn’t come down to that again. The Eagles got an up close and personal look at the Pioneers in their first matchup. It will only help their preparation on both sides of the ball.

“The personnel is a big deal,” Conway said. “We know who their guys are and how they want to use them.”

Among those guys are sophomore running backs Antwon Hayden and Jamond Mathis. Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s averaging more than eight yards per carry. Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging nine yards per carry.

“Since we got a taste of their scheme it’ll help us,” Taylor said. “We know they like to run the ball. That’s the strength of their offense.”

Then again, the same applies to Duchesne which can lean on its own experience. The Pioneers know that when McMullen is good the Eagles are tough to beat. McMullen has thrown for 1,844 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Alexander has nearly 750 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high 12 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Kalin Black has caught 30 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.

“There’s pros and cons (to playing earlier in the season),” McMullen said. “The pro is we know what they’re going to do. The con is they know what we’re going to do.”

There are few secrets this time of year. If often comes down to execution. O’Fallon Christian feels like it’s executing at a higher level than it did in September.

“We wanted to be playing our best ball by the playoffs,” McMullen said. “I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now.”

