Football spotlight: O'Fallon Christian rights the ship, gets rematch with Duchesne

The biggest football game in St. Charles County this weekend features two of its smallest teams.
Duchesne hosts O’Fallon Christian in a Class 2 District 2 semifinal set for 7 p.m. Friday, COVID-19 complications and quarantines notwithstanding, of course.
There were supposed to be three other big-time games Friday night in St. Charles County. Then the coronavirus pandemic knocked out every one of them.
Holt forfeited its rematch with Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 2 tournament on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and the contact tracing decimated the Indians' roster. Holt didn’t even get to enjoy its first playoff win in eight years for a full 24 hours.
Fort Zumwalt North, the gold standard for the county the last eight or so years, earned a first-round bye in the Class 5 District 3 tournament and was off last week. It will sit again this weekend after its opponent, Parkway Central, forfeited its district semifinal Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns with the program.
Lutheran St. Charles, which took a three-week hiatus during the regular season for its own COVID-19 quarantines, was scheduled to face Cuba in the other Class 2 District 2 semifinal Friday. That evaporated this week when Cuba forfeited due to COVID-19.
The Cougars now await the winner the Duchesne and O’Fallon Christian game in the district championship set for next week.
There were 15 11-man football district quarterfinal games that did not get played last week due to forfeits. That included O’Fallon Christian, which advanced to the district semifinal when Lutheran South was unable to play due to COVID-19.
It was the second consecutive week O’Fallon Christian’s opponent was unable to play. The Eagles’ Week 9 opponent, Moberly, canceled because of its own COVID-19 concerns.
Not knowing if you’re actually going to play your scheduled game has become a part of life amidst the pandemic. That hasn’t made the uncertainty any easier to stomach.
“It’s kind of stressful, you want to play,” O’Fallon Christian senior linebacker AJ Taylor said.
By not playing last week the Eagles did keep their season alive, albeit at a cost. O’Fallon Christian’s seniors have played their final home game for at least two weeks. The No. 3 seed in the district, O’Fallon Christian (5-4) will play at No. 2 seed Duchesne (7-1). The winner then travels to top seed Lutheran St. Charles (6-1).
“I wanted to go out with a bang on my home field,” O’Fallon Christian senior quarterback Kaden McMullen said.
For O’Fallon Christian to play at home again it would have to win the district championship and then hope the playoff bracket breaks its way. The Eagles have their work cut out for them.
Duchesne already knocked off O’Fallon Christian in one of the wildest games of the regular season. The Pioneers prevailed 32-31 at home in triple overtime Sept. 18.
“It was an unbelievable football game,” O’Fallon Christian coach Dakota Conway said. “Guys are playing both ways (on both teams) and they were battling and fighting. It was wild.”
It was also the last time O’Fallon Christian lost.
Entering this season the Eagles’ had lofty expectations for themselves. Fresh off the program’s first district title game appearance last season when it upset top-seeded Centralia in the district semifinals, O’Fallon Christian brought back much of its now senior-laden roster. The plan was to use its talent and experience get to work right out of the gate.
That went off the rails by halftime of the Eagles’ Week 1 game against Palmyra. McMullen was hit hard in the first half of the game and did not return as part of the concussion protocol.
The No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 2 poll, Palmyra (8-0) rolled to a 38-0 win.
That was followed by three consecutive losses, including the triple overtime thriller with Duchesne.
“The start of the season wasn’t how we envisioned it,” Conway said.
The experience the Eagles thought would be their edge at the start of the season ended up pulling them out of their funk.
“Being 0-4, that was surprising to all of us to say the least,” Taylor said. “We got it together after that.”
O’Fallon Christian went on the road and knocked off Borgia 34-26 on Sept. 25. It wasn’t just that Eagles won, it was that they finally showcased the big-play ability that makes them such a dangerous team.
Senior running back and cornerback Roddy Alexander returned a punt 89 yards for the Eagles’ first touchdown. McMullen, all 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds of him, threw three touchdown passes and all of them went for 42 or more yards.
“The Borgia game I felt close to 100 percent healthy (after being knocked out by Palmyra),” McMullen said.
Senior kicker Chase Heath got into the action, too, as he delivered a pair of field goals and hit on four of his extra-point kicks.
“We did a lot of good things on special teams,” Conway said.
O’Fallon Christian parlayed that win into three more to close out the regular season and scored 38 or more points while doing it.
McMullen said it was the Duchesne game that, while it didn’t go the Eagles way, spurred them into their winning streak. The result didn’t go their way that night but they started to see the glimpses of what they expected would be there from the first game.
“I felt like it was a step in the right direction,” McMullen said. “We know how good we can be.”
Duchesne knows how good O’Fallon Christian can be, too. The Pioneers and their youthful roster proved their moxie the first time these two played. Winning in overtime is no small feat.
“It was my first time (playing triple overtime),” McMullen said. “Overtime is high intensity and a lot of pressure. It was definitely like nothing I’ve experienced before.”
O’Fallon Christian hopes it doesn’t come down to that again. The Eagles got an up close and personal look at the Pioneers in their first matchup. It will only help their preparation on both sides of the ball.
“The personnel is a big deal,” Conway said. “We know who their guys are and how they want to use them.”
Among those guys are sophomore running backs Antwon Hayden and Jamond Mathis. Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s averaging more than eight yards per carry. Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging nine yards per carry.
“Since we got a taste of their scheme it’ll help us,” Taylor said. “We know they like to run the ball. That’s the strength of their offense.”
Then again, the same applies to Duchesne which can lean on its own experience. The Pioneers know that when McMullen is good the Eagles are tough to beat. McMullen has thrown for 1,844 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Alexander has nearly 750 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored a team-high 12 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Kalin Black has caught 30 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.
“There’s pros and cons (to playing earlier in the season),” McMullen said. “The pro is we know what they’re going to do. The con is they know what we’re going to do.”
There are few secrets this time of year. If often comes down to execution. O’Fallon Christian feels like it’s executing at a higher level than it did in September.
“We wanted to be playing our best ball by the playoffs,” McMullen said. “I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now.”
CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 CBC 4-1; No. 1 De Smet 3-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 63, Marquette 28; De Smet 55, Francis Howell Central 0.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: No. 2 Francis Howell.
On CBC: Rematches with De Smet in district semifinal for second consecutive season. Lost regular season meeting with De Smet 41-21 on Oct. 10. ... Junior quarterbacks Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Patrick Heitert have split time this season. Robinson-Wayne has thrown for 494 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 84 yards and another touchdown. Heitert has thrown for 944 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted once while rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 31 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier Brenson has caught 23 passes for 452 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 22 tackles and three interceptions.
On De Smet: Reigning Class 6 state champion has won three in a row against Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC. Beat the Cadets in the regular season and district semifinals in 2019. …Played two regular season, games including a 41-21 victory over CBC. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione and sophomore quarterback Byron McNair have split time this season. Marcione has thrown for 313 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. McNair has thrown for 215 yards. … Senior running back and Ball State recruit Rico Barfield has rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back and Miami Ohio recruit Darez Snider has rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver Gavin Bomstad has caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Six different receivers have caught three or more passes. Four receivers have at least one touchdown reception. … Junior Chris Skiljan has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. … Eight Spartans have at least one sack.
O’Fallon Christian Eagles at Duchesne Pioneers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 2 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 O’Fallon Christian 5-4; No. 2 Duchesne 7-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: O’Fallon Christian 13, Lutheran South 0 (forfeit); Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: No. 1 Lutheran St. Charles.
On O’Fallon Christian: Did not play last week after Lutheran South forfeited because of reasons related to COVID-19. … Finished the regular season on a four-game win streak. Last loss came at Duchesne in a 32-31 triple overtime thriller on Sept. 18. Has lost back-to-back games against Duchesne. … Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen has thrown for 1,844 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. …Senior running back Roddy Alexander has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 29 passes for 363 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior running back Jacob Heberer has rushed for 272 yards and a touchdown. … Senior receiver Kalin Black has 30 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Matthew Omoresemi has caught 17 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker AJ Taylor has made 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive end Cole Wunderlich has made 78 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Cartrell Ecford-Green has made 45 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior safety Colby Bolden has made 56 tackles and four interceptions. … In the defensive secondary Alexander has made 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions. … The defense has made 11 total interceptions.
On Duchesne: Rallied to hold off Orchard Farm with a touchdown in the last two minutes of the district quarterfinal last week. … Advanced to the district semifinal for the third consecutive season. Was defeated by Lift For Life in 2019 and by Lutheran North in 2018. … Won its last two meetings with O’Fallon Christian and holds a 5-2 lead in the series since it began in 2013. …Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 763 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for two touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore Jamond Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns and caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Terrell Peete has caught 17 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. …Sophomore receiver Omarion Oliphant has 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore receiver Cameron Lee has caught five passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. …Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 72 tackles and three sacks. … At defensive end Mathis has made 37 tackles and seven sacks. … At defensive back Lee has made 14 tackles and two interceptions.
St. Mary’s Dragons at Valle Catholic Warriors
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 3 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Mary’s 3-1; No. 2 Valle 9-0.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports preseason, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media; Valle, No. 2 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 44, Fredericktown 8; Valle was idle.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 Kennett-No. 4 Ste. Genevieve.
On St. Mary’s: Faces powerhouse Valle for the first time in at least two decades. … Class 4 semifinalist last season played a rigorous schedule in its abbreviated season as it defeated St. Louis U. High and Trinity and lost on the road at reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North. …Junior quarterback Caron Spann has thrown for 553 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. … Junior receiver and top college prospect Kevin Coleman has caught 17 passes for 386 yards and six touchdowns. He’s scored eight total touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Chase Hendricks has made five receptions for 85 yards. … Junior running back De’Shawn Fuller has rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Booker has made 28 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Kobe McClendon has made 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. … Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior linebacker Achile Kpeya Jr. has made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Valle: Reigning Class 1 champion. Tied with Webb City for most state championships in state history with 15. … Won 15 consecutive home games. Last home loss came on September 13, 2019 to Caruthersville, 38-35. … Played seven of its nine games at home this season. … Did not play last week due to Doniphan withdrawing from the postseason for reasons related to COVID-19, according to the Ste. Genevieve Herald. … Valle has throttled its opponents this season by an average of 54-11. … Blair Oaks was the only opponent that played Valle within 33 points when it was defeated 35-28 on Sept. 25. … Defense posted two shutouts and held six other opponents to 13 or fewer points.
St. Dominic Crusaders at Parkway North Vikings
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 4 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 St. Dominic 6-4; No. 2 seed Parkway North 2-2.
Last week: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0; Parkway North was idle.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 MICDS-No. 4 Trinity.
On St. Dominic: One of the few teams in the area to play a game every week of the season. …Four losses came against tough competition in Fox, Farmington, MICDS and Borgia. … Advanced to district semifinal in consecutive seasons and the fifth time since 2010. … Has not played in a district title game since 2015, when it was beaten by University City. … Senior quarterback Gabe Serri has thrown for 2,030 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior running back Nathan Neil has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior tight end Ryan Schwendeman has 46 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tate Cross has caught 28 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior tight end Cameron Witt has made 21 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Knoll Hirtz has made 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. … At defensive back Cross had made 70 tackles and two interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Jonathon Gil has made 45 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. … The defense had nine interceptions.
On Parkway North: Had a first-round bye last week as the district's second seed. … Won its last two regular season games against Parkway South and Parkway West. … Lost its only home game this season to Parkway Central 14-12. … Faces St. Dominic for the second time in school history and the first time since 2017 when the Vikings were victorious 47-11. … Sophomore running back Quaran Williams has rushed for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Completed five of 22 passes for 62 yards and has been intercepted once. … Senior quarterback Evan Workman has completed 17 of 33 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Stephan Harrold has caught eight passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. … Senior defensive back Eric McDaniels has made 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. … Junior defensive lineman Jowe Guerrero has made 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks. … Three different players have one interception.
Lafayette Lancers at Fox Warriors
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 4 seed Lafayette 4-1; No. 1 seed Fox 8-1.
Last week: Lafayette 37, Northwest-Cedar Hill 19; Fox 42, Vianney 0.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: Winner of No. 3 Lindbergh-No. 7 St. Louis U. High.
On Lafayette: Won four in a row after opening its season with a 41-7 loss to Marquette at Union. … Won 14 consecutive games against Fox since 1999. Closest margin of victory was a 34-31 win in 2001. … Senior quarterback Blake Micek has thrown for 1,522 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Senior running back Mitchell Hoffman has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Pernell Garner has caught 39 passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns. … Junior Jud Tenny has 32 receptions for 356 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Tommy Hagan has made 41 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and four sacks. … Junior Malik Hampton has made 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. … Junior Jack Parker has made 34 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Junior Matt Jones has made 18 tackles and two interceptions.
On Fox: Beat Vianney for the first time since 2000 last week. … Lost at least 14 in a row to Lafayette dating to 1999. Closest margin in that span was a 34-31 defeat in 2001. … Bumped into Class 6 this season after losing to Class 5 runner-up Jackson in a district final last season. This season Jackson was the only team to beat Fox. … Offense is a punishing run-heavy attack that features three primary ball carriers. Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed 87 times for 821 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s completed 20 of 43 passes for 345 yards and been intercepted three times. … Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed 76 times for 531 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed 76 times for 590 yards and three touchdowns. … No player has caught more than five passes this season. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 79 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. … In the defensive secondary Inman has three interceptions.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.