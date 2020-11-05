Football spotlight: O'Fallon Christian rights the ship, gets rematch with Duchesne

“I felt like it was a step in the right direction,” McMullen said. “We know how good we can be.”

Duchesne knows how good O’Fallon Christian can be, too. The Pioneers and their youthful roster proved their moxie the first time these two played. Winning in overtime is no small feat.

“It was my first time (playing triple overtime),” McMullen said. “Overtime is high intensity and a lot of pressure. It was definitely like nothing I’ve experienced before.”

O’Fallon Christian hopes it doesn’t come down to that again. The Eagles got an up close and personal look at the Pioneers in their first matchup. It will only help their preparation on both sides of the ball.

“The personnel is a big deal,” Conway said. “We know who their guys are and how they want to use them.”

Among those guys are sophomore running backs Antwon Hayden and Jamond Mathis. Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s averaging more than eight yards per carry. Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s averaging nine yards per carry.

“Since we got a taste of their scheme it’ll help us,” Taylor said. “We know they like to run the ball. That’s the strength of their offense.”