Football spotlight: Parkway South rides longest win streak in a decade into showdown at Seckman

MANCHESTER — Kyle Brown couldn’t find the words.
A senior left tackle for the Parkway South football team, Brown was tasked with describing what it feels like to win games.
“It’s hard to explain,” Brown said with a smile. “It’s brand new. It’s something we haven’t experienced my whole life, really.”
Winning Friday night is a tradition at many places around the area. Parkway South is not one of them. Since 2001 the Patriots have won five or more games in a season eight times. The last time they won more than four games in a season was 2012, when they finished 8-3.
This season Parkway South is 4-1 and in the midst of a four-game winning streak. It’s the longest such streak for the program since 2012, when it opened up 7-0. Through five games this season the Patriots have won as many games as they did the previous four seasons combined as they went 4-31.
“They’ve been through some rough times,” Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp said.
Hired in April of 2020, Beauchamp took on the challenge of reviving Parkway South’s program in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic. Getting a struggling high school football program turned around is among the toughest tasks in all of sports, but it's only made that much harder when you’re introducing yourself over a Zoom call and then attempting to practice with all the restrictions that were in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. And even when they did get to practice, the Patriots didn’t take the field until October 2020 when the St. Louis County Department of Health lifted the ban on area teams playing within the county lines.
“I really believe it was a double-edged sword,” Beauchamp said. “It hurt us to not play, but it gave us more time to jell and believe in what we were doing (by practicing into October).”
That season the Patriots went 2-4 and at no point in those six games did they trail by 35 or more points to start the mercy-rule running clock. In 2019 they were turbo-clocked five times as they finished 0-10.
Last season Parkway South went 1-8, but Beauchamp said there were plenty of positives to be taken from that experience. The Patriots rallied to beat Webster Groves 20-14 in overtime for their victory. The coaches also were doing an extensive amount of rudimentary teaching as there was an influx of players getting their first taste of varsity football. Beauchamp said there were about 40 players in the program in his first season and now they're closing in 100. But with fresh blood comes inexperience and that inexperience may have played a factor in losing to Northwest–Cedar Hill 8-7 and at Oakville 14-0. One play here, one play there, maybe the results are different.
“Last year I feel like with our one win we didn’t know how to win,” senior offensive guard Carson Johnson said. “We weren’t in the mindset of a winning team. This year we’re much different. We’re learning how to win.”
Added Beauchamp, “They could see it on the horizon, but they couldn’t grab it. This year we’re starting to grab it.”
The Patriots aren’t just winning, they’re winning big. Last week Parkway South rolled to a 47-6 win over Hazelwood West. That’s the most points South scored in a game since it beat Seckman 47-0 in 2017.
Through five games this season the Patriots have scored 164 points. That’s more than the total points they scored in the entirety of the 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons when they played full 10-game schedules.
“It’s crazy. Everything just hits different this year,” senior running back La’Ron Eason said. “The team is more together. It’s hard to explain.”
Eason has played a significant role in the offense being more dynamic. The 5-foot-8 and 172-pound burner has rushed for 878 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. Last season he played in nine games and led the team with 748 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.
One of the biggest reasons Eason has had room to maneuver this season is because his offensive line is bigger, stronger and more experienced than it’s ever been. Brown, Johnson and right tackle Sam Jones all are four-year members of the program who are the backbone upon which the offense is built.
“I love my big boys,” Eason said. “They have my back and I have their back.”
On the field the offensive line has been strong, but it only got there after it spent the offseason training. Parkway South’s season ended two days before Halloween last year. It began weight lifting for this season in November. That’s when this class of seniors realized this year had the chance to be different.
“It’s not that we felt it could be different, it’s that it had to be,” Brown said. “It’s been three years of being a bad team and it sucked. I hated it and everyone else hated it and we’re all seniors now and it was time to make our move.”
Still, the Patriots didn’t start this season with a win. Parkway Central scored 20 points in the second half to take down Parkway South 36-18. In years past that kind of result could have submarined the team and led to an ugly spiral of disappointment. That didn’t happen.
“That really fueled us at the beginning of the season,” Jones said. “It made everyone angry because we should have won that game. We’re not going to lose games like that in the future. We’ll make sure of it.”
Parkway South faces its stiffest test yet when it travels to Seckman (4-1 overall, 3-0 league) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Both teams are undefeated in the Suburban Conference Orange Pool and the winner has the inside track to the conference title. Seckman won it last year and has no interest in giving it up. The Jaguars feature one of the area’s most dynamic players in senior quarterback Cole Ruble. A three-year starter, Ruble leads the area with 21 touchdowns and his 985 yards rushing is second only to standout Eureka running back Kevin Emmanuel's 1,155 yards.
“Mr. Ruble is pretty tough. He’s a wrestler, too. He has all the components,” Beauchamp said. “He’s got really good speed and he’s hard to bring down. With that combination you’re going to have to work hard to get him down. We’re going to have to work on defense to limit what he gets. You’re not going to stop him, but limit him. That’s what we have to try and do.”
There was a time the Patriots would step onto the bus for their ride into Jefferson County and hope they didn’t get turbo-clocked. These are not those times and these are not those Patriots. This is a team that’s starting to find its footing and is eagerly awaiting to see just what it can do against the best opponent on its schedule.
“The confidence is up there now but at the same time we have to be ready for the next team. We can’t be too confident,” Eason said. “You can’t underestimate teams and you can’t be cocky. You always have to be ready. And you have to know that you can always get better.”
Week 6 high school football games to watch
Troy Buchanan Trojans at Timberland Wolves
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Troy 3-2 overall, 1-1 GAC South; Timberland 5-0, 2-0.
Rankings: Troy, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media; Timberland, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 35, Troy 19; Timberland 49, Francis Howell Central 19.
On Troy: Snapped a six-game losing streak to Timberland last season with 35-second half points to win 49-35. ... Hasn’t won at Timberland since 2012. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 43 of 80 passes for 673 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 277 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has nine receptions for 187 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nick Bova has 64 tackles. At linebacker Smith has 61 tackles and five tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has 32 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
On Timberland: Unbeaten through first five games for the first time since 2008, when it went 10-1 as star running back Montee Ball rushed for 41 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards. ... Beat St. Louis U. High in Week 2 and Fort Zumwalt West in a Week 4 by a combined six points. … Hasn’t lost back-to-back meetings with Troy since 2011 and 2012. … Senior quarterback AJ Raines has completed 101 of 137 passes for 1,488 yards, 17 touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Rushed for 502 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Mortimore has rushed for 208 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Jaden Morrison has rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Travis Reeves has caught 18 passes for 193 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior August Tank Billings has caught 22 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. … At linebacker Mortimore has 32 tackles and three tackles for loss. Sophomore Jayden Weinhardt has 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Reeves has 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Vashon Wolverines at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Vashon 2-2; Fort Zumwalt North 3-2.
Rankings: Vashon, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Vashon 62, Roosevelt 0; Holt 14, Fort Zumwalt North 7.
On Vashon: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. Will play an opponent in St. Charles County for the first time since 2019, when it lost 48-20 at O’Fallon Christian. … Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III has completed 40 of 65 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 11 passes for 230 yards and two more touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Gleghorn has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Zach Smith Jr. has caught 17 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. has 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack. Junior safety Taron Peete has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Had three-game win streak snapped last week by Holt. … Prefers to keep the ball on the ground as it has rushed 189 times and attempted 36 passes. ... Senior quarterback Connor O’Neal has completed 11 of 35 passes for 185 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed 92 times for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back DJ Jones has rushed for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Andy Guthery has rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Maurice Hamilton has caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker PJ Henderson has 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior linebacker Shane Pruitt has 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back Brayden Miller has 17 tackles and three interceptions.
Marquette Mustangs at Kirkwood Pioneers
Records: Marquette 4-1 overall, 1-1 Suburban Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 2-2, 2-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 9 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 41, Northwest 0; Kirkwood was idle.
On Marquette: Beat Kirkwood 34-14 last season to run its win streak against the Pioneers to three in a row after losing its first 11 matchups. ... Posted first shutout of the season in last week’s win over Northwest. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 46 of 87 passes for 810 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Justin Jackson has rushed for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught 25 passes for 505 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman Alex Bray has 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior linebacker Brian Fitzmaurice has 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior Caleb Syfert has 35 tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks.
On Kirkwood: Had a bye last week to accommodate for its annual Thanksgiving Day game with rival Webster Groves. …Two losses this season are by a combined two points after Vashon rallied for a 28-27 win in Week 1 and Eureka hit a game-winning field goal at the buzzer for a 31-30 victory in Week 3. … Senior quarterback Omar Hopkins has completed 42 of 66 passes for 705 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 634 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 22 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Five different receivers have caught touchdown passes. … Senior defensive back Patrick Fortune has 27 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Tafari Staples has 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit the defense has made 11 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.
Lutheran North Crusaders at MICDS Rams
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Lutheran North 3-2 overall, 2-0 Metro League; MICDS 5-0, 3-0.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media; MICDS, No. 2 small school, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Lutheran North 55, Lutheran South 7; MICDS 44, John Burroughs 3.
On Lutheran North: Has won its last two games against Metro League opponents Westminster and Lutheran South by a combined score of 128-7. ... Lost last year’s matchup with MICDS 56-37 to end three-game winning streak over the Rams. Has won seven of the last nine meetings with MICDS. … Sophomore quarterback Dakari Hollis has completed 60 of 101 passes for 780 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 422 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Vance Gross has 24 receptions for 295 yards and one touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Karvon Jefferson has 51 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jones has 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior defensive end Marquis Coleman has 34 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior linebacker Rico Merriweather has 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. As a unit the defense has 30 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.
On MICDS: Has not lost a regular-season game since Fred Bouchard was named coach in the winter of 2020. Has won 18 successive regular season games. Last regular season loss was a 24-21 setback at St. Dominic on October 18, 2019. … The 56 points it scored against Lutheran North last season was the most by the Rams in the series since at least 1999. … Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has completed 35 of 58 passes for 452 yards, three touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 396 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He’s also completed 8 of 13 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Steve Hall has rushed for 595 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Peyton Simon has made 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior linebacker Carter Enyard has 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Cameron Lester has 22 tackles and three interceptions.
Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Francis Howell 5-0 overall, 2-0 GAC South; Fort Zumwalt West 2-3, 1-1.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 3 large school, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 35, Troy 19; Fort Zumwalt West 42, Francis Howell North 7.
On Francis Howell: Won its last five against archrival Fort Zumwalt West. Last season’s 51-14 win was the largest margin of victory for either team in the series since 2008. … Last week’s win over Troy was Vikings' smallest margin of victory this season. The Trojans were the first team to score three touchdowns on the Vikings defense this season and were shut out in the second half. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has completed 41 of 62 passes for 602 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 204 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Kendall Gurley has 10 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Brett Norfleet has nine receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Jude James has nine receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman has 47 tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has made 44 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. At defensive back James has 36 tackles and an interception. At defensive back Gurley has four tackles and three interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Snapped two-game skid with last week’s win over Francis Howell North. ... Nearly knocked off Timberland in wild 59-56 thriller in Week 4. … Hasn’t beaten Francis Howell since 2017. … Alternates between senior quarterbacks Cody Gough and Mike Ludwig. Gough has completed 35 of 58 passes for 521 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Ludwig has completed 30 of 53 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Ludwig has rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle Nunn has rushed for 645 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior receiver Darius Jones has 26 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Quinn Purcell has 46 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Elliot Hummer has 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.