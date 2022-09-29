Football spotlight: Parkway South rides longest win streak in a decade into showdown at Seckman

MANCHESTER — Kyle Brown couldn’t find the words.

A senior left tackle for the Parkway South football team, Brown was tasked with describing what it feels like to win games.

“It’s hard to explain,” Brown said with a smile. “It’s brand new. It’s something we haven’t experienced my whole life, really.”

Winning Friday night is a tradition at many places around the area. Parkway South is not one of them. Since 2001 the Patriots have won five or more games in a season eight times. The last time they won more than four games in a season was 2012, when they finished 8-3.

This season Parkway South is 4-1 and in the midst of a four-game winning streak. It’s the longest such streak for the program since 2012, when it opened up 7-0. Through five games this season the Patriots have won as many games as they did the previous four seasons combined as they went 4-31.

“They’ve been through some rough times,” Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp said.

Hired in April of 2020, Beauchamp took on the challenge of reviving Parkway South’s program in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic. Getting a struggling high school football program turned around is among the toughest tasks in all of sports, but it's only made that much harder when you’re introducing yourself over a Zoom call and then attempting to practice with all the restrictions that were in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. And even when they did get to practice, the Patriots didn’t take the field until October 2020 when the St. Louis County Department of Health lifted the ban on area teams playing within the county lines.

“I really believe it was a double-edged sword,” Beauchamp said. “It hurt us to not play, but it gave us more time to jell and believe in what we were doing (by practicing into October).”

That season the Patriots went 2-4 and at no point in those six games did they trail by 35 or more points to start the mercy-rule running clock. In 2019 they were turbo-clocked five times as they finished 0-10.

Last season Parkway South went 1-8, but Beauchamp said there were plenty of positives to be taken from that experience. The Patriots rallied to beat Webster Groves 20-14 in overtime for their victory. The coaches also were doing an extensive amount of rudimentary teaching as there was an influx of players getting their first taste of varsity football. Beauchamp said there were about 40 players in the program in his first season and now they're closing in 100. But with fresh blood comes inexperience and that inexperience may have played a factor in losing to Northwest–Cedar Hill 8-7 and at Oakville 14-0. One play here, one play there, maybe the results are different.

“Last year I feel like with our one win we didn’t know how to win,” senior offensive guard Carson Johnson said. “We weren’t in the mindset of a winning team. This year we’re much different. We’re learning how to win.”

Added Beauchamp, “They could see it on the horizon, but they couldn’t grab it. This year we’re starting to grab it.”

The Patriots aren’t just winning, they’re winning big. Last week Parkway South rolled to a 47-6 win over Hazelwood West. That’s the most points South scored in a game since it beat Seckman 47-0 in 2017.

Through five games this season the Patriots have scored 164 points. That’s more than the total points they scored in the entirety of the 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons when they played full 10-game schedules.

“It’s crazy. Everything just hits different this year,” senior running back La’Ron Eason said. “The team is more together. It’s hard to explain.”

Eason has played a significant role in the offense being more dynamic. The 5-foot-8 and 172-pound burner has rushed for 878 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. Last season he played in nine games and led the team with 748 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

One of the biggest reasons Eason has had room to maneuver this season is because his offensive line is bigger, stronger and more experienced than it’s ever been. Brown, Johnson and right tackle Sam Jones all are four-year members of the program who are the backbone upon which the offense is built.

“I love my big boys,” Eason said. “They have my back and I have their back.”

On the field the offensive line has been strong, but it only got there after it spent the offseason training. Parkway South’s season ended two days before Halloween last year. It began weight lifting for this season in November. That’s when this class of seniors realized this year had the chance to be different.

“It’s not that we felt it could be different, it’s that it had to be,” Brown said. “It’s been three years of being a bad team and it sucked. I hated it and everyone else hated it and we’re all seniors now and it was time to make our move.”

Still, the Patriots didn’t start this season with a win. Parkway Central scored 20 points in the second half to take down Parkway South 36-18. In years past that kind of result could have submarined the team and led to an ugly spiral of disappointment. That didn’t happen.

“That really fueled us at the beginning of the season,” Jones said. “It made everyone angry because we should have won that game. We’re not going to lose games like that in the future. We’ll make sure of it.”

Parkway South faces its stiffest test yet when it travels to Seckman (4-1 overall, 3-0 league) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Both teams are undefeated in the Suburban Conference Orange Pool and the winner has the inside track to the conference title. Seckman won it last year and has no interest in giving it up. The Jaguars feature one of the area’s most dynamic players in senior quarterback Cole Ruble. A three-year starter, Ruble leads the area with 21 touchdowns and his 985 yards rushing is second only to standout Eureka running back Kevin Emmanuel's 1,155 yards.

“Mr. Ruble is pretty tough. He’s a wrestler, too. He has all the components,” Beauchamp said. “He’s got really good speed and he’s hard to bring down. With that combination you’re going to have to work hard to get him down. We’re going to have to work on defense to limit what he gets. You’re not going to stop him, but limit him. That’s what we have to try and do.”

There was a time the Patriots would step onto the bus for their ride into Jefferson County and hope they didn’t get turbo-clocked. These are not those times and these are not those Patriots. This is a team that’s starting to find its footing and is eagerly awaiting to see just what it can do against the best opponent on its schedule.

“The confidence is up there now but at the same time we have to be ready for the next team. We can’t be too confident,” Eason said. “You can’t underestimate teams and you can’t be cocky. You always have to be ready. And you have to know that you can always get better.”