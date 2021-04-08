Football spotlight: Pattonville seniors Cobbs, Spitzmiller savor season finale against Ritenour

“When I heard there was a chance we wouldn’t have a season I was devastated,” Cobbs said. “It’s a blessing to have this moment to play.”

Pattonville has made the most of its spring. The Pirates are 3-1 after a 28-21 loss last week to Hazelwood Central. They opened their season with a 23-20 win over McCluer to make them the only team that has bested the Comets.

Cobbs has been a significant part of that success. He’s made a team-high 44 tackles and has two tackles for loss at linebacker. But his biggest impact has come in the form of leadership. Pattonville coach Steve Smith needed someone to fill out his offensive line and play right guard.

The 5-foot-9 and 230-pound Cobbs turned out to be his huckleberry despite never having played the position in more than eight years of organized football.

“I had to,” Cobbs said. “It’s a learning process, but it’s worth it.”

The spring has been full of lessons for Cobbs and Spitzmiller. Both are playing football while competing in spring sports. Cobbs is a thrower for the track team. Spitzmiller is manning first base for the baseball team.