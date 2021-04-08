Football spotlight: Pattonville seniors Cobbs, Spitzmiller savor season finale against Ritenour

Wesley Spitzmiller thought he was walking into football practice.
Turns out it was track practice in disguise.
A senior left tackle for the Pattonville football team, Spitzmiller and his teammates prepared for the spring season with a vigorous conditioning program.
Very vigorous.
“There was definitely a lot of running at the beginning,” Spitzmiller said.
When Pattonville hosts rival Ritenour at 6 p.m. Friday, it will be the final game of the spring season for both teams. Neither competed in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic and opted into the alternate fall season offered this year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Everything about spring ball is different off the field. The weather, the atmosphere and even the stakes. There is no postseason for spring football teams, which means when Friday’s game is over so is the season and with it the seniors’ time in a Pirates uniform.
“It went by quick,” senior linebacker Nolan Cobbs Jr. said. “It’s ridiculous how fast it went.”
The years were fast, but there were plenty of long days, especially last summer when no one was sure what the fall would look like. The spring sports had their season wiped out by COVID-19. There was a chance the fall sports would, too.
“When I heard there was a chance we wouldn’t have a season I was devastated,” Cobbs said. “It’s a blessing to have this moment to play.”
Pattonville has made the most of its spring. The Pirates are 3-1 after a 28-21 loss last week to Hazelwood Central. They opened their season with a 23-20 win over McCluer to make them the only team that has bested the Comets.
Cobbs has been a significant part of that success. He’s made a team-high 44 tackles and has two tackles for loss at linebacker. But his biggest impact has come in the form of leadership. Pattonville coach Steve Smith needed someone to fill out his offensive line and play right guard.
The 5-foot-9 and 230-pound Cobbs turned out to be his huckleberry despite never having played the position in more than eight years of organized football.
“I had to,” Cobbs said. “It’s a learning process, but it’s worth it.”
The spring has been full of lessons for Cobbs and Spitzmiller. Both are playing football while competing in spring sports. Cobbs is a thrower for the track team. Spitzmiller is manning first base for the baseball team.
To accommodate multisport athletes like this duo, Pattonville’s football practices are in the evening. It made for some tough sledding early in the spring when they were bouncing from one practice to the next and then have to do it all over again the next day.
“That first week I was going home and going to bed right away,” Spitzmiller said. “It helped me get into better shape. My body isn’t sore anymore, I’m used to it.”
The 6-foot-2 and 300-pound Spitzmiller is a sight at first base. This season he’s batting .235 with four runs batted in and has not made an error in Pattonville’s first eight games.
It’s his first season of varsity baseball. He was slated to make his varsity debut last spring with a team that was expecting to make some noise with 12 seniors on the roster. They all graduated without ever taking the field.
“We wanted to play last year because we knew we had a good team,” Spitzmiller said.
That’s part of the reason why Spitzmiller and Cobbs are so invested in this spring football season. It might look like exhibition games to those on the outside, but it’s everything to guys on the inside.
“It’s meant a lot,” Spitzmiller said. “To come out and compete with this team one more time. The joy we’ve had is unbelievable.”
There would be joy on the field regardless of the opponent Friday night. That it’s neighbor and rival Ritenour makes it all the more fun.
“It’s not different spring to fall,” Spitzmiller said. “We know it’s a rivalry game and we like to win it.”
Pattonville has won its last three games against Ritenour (1-2), including a 63-8 victory in their last meeting October 25, 2019. The Pirates have had the better of the Huskies lately, but nothing is guaranteed.
“Our seniors want to show they can go out on top,” Ritenour coach Kyle Wagner said. “Last year was a blowout. I think our guys now have the confidence to know that if they come out and take care of business, that’s not how it should be.”
Regardless of the result, Spitzmiller, Cobbs and the rest of the seniors are going to enjoy playing together one last time.
“They get to come to our house. It’s our senior night,” Cobbs said. “I’m trying to do anything I can for four quarters until the clock hits zero.”