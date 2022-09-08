Football spotlight: Riverview Gardens seniors' perseverance rewarded with first win in four years

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Pablo Castillo asked. He shouted. He pleaded.

Ultimately he promised.

The Riverview Gardens High football coach, Castillo told his team the weights it lifted, the gassers it ran across the field and all the suffering it endured in the summer heat would be worth it.

Last Friday night, he was right.

Riverview Gardens beat Gateway STEM 57-28. It was the first win for the Rams since 2018 and ended a 20-game losing streak.

For the handful of seniors who started in the program as freshmen in the fall of 2019, it was the first time they walked off the field victorious.

“It felt different,” senior left tackle and defensive end Cory Rimmer said with an ear-to-ear grin. “It felt so much different.”

So much is different at Riverview this season. The Rams were competitive in their opener before falling 42-36 to University City. In the past a loss like that could have sent Riverview into a tailspin.

This year?

It showed the Rams they were close.

“That game not only set us up for the next game, but we saw their actual attitudes change,” Castillo said. “They have a chance the rest of the season of winning more than one game.”

That would be something that hasn’t happened at Riverview since 2017, when the Rams went 8-4. Since the start of the 2018 season, Riverview is a combined 2-28. Its only other win in that time was a 34-6 victory over McCluer that ended an eight-game skid October 20, 2018.

Riverview went winless in the 2019 season and then didn’t field a team during the 2020 fall season or 2021 alternate spring. With the entire school learning virtually, there were no games to be played and no practices to attend. It made losing football games look almost enjoyable.

“It felt bad,” Rimmer said. “You’re missing your sophomore year and didn’t have anything to do. You don’t have football, you don’t have nothing. It felt weird.”

Following their fallow school year, the Rams began preseason preparation in the summer of 2021 with 15 holdovers from 2019. They grew to about 30 before the season began, but when it did their numbers took a hit.

“We had about 30 throughout the summer and half of them were ineligible at the beginning of the season,” Castillo said. “Last year we had study hall every day before practice. We made it an emphasis to have our grades right.”

This season the Rams are 33 varsity players strong with a junior varsity that’s helping supplement. They have continued to keep their grades on point as a group, which has allowed Castillo and his staff to add more to their plate. Now Riverview pumps iron every day before it steps outside to practice.

“We’re in the weight room every day,” Castillo said. “It’s baby steps, making sure we’re taking care of everything we’re supposed to before we get on the field.”

When they’ve been on the field they don’t resemble the Riverview of old. The Rams are scoring points.

A lot of them.

In 2018 the Rams played 10 games and scored 122 total points. In 2019 they played 10 games and scored 78 points. Last season they played eight games and scored 32 points.

Through two games this season the Rams have put 93 points on the board and are eager for more.

“They didn’t want me to let the gas off (Friday night). They wanted me to keep on going,” Castillo said. “Everybody kept on pushing each other. Nobody was letting up. That tells me we were ready to take the next step to getting better.”

One of the main catalysts has been senior running back Jareese Howard. The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Howard has enormous mitts to secure the ball and the speed to break loose in space. He’s rushed 17 times for 281 yards and scored six total touchdowns. The Rams’ fast start has completely changed up how he figured his senior season could go.

“I thought we’d come out here in the summer and get the same results as last year. Put in a lot of work for no reason. But that’s not the case. It’s paying off,” Howard said. “We’re conditioning every single day and it shows in the fourth quarter when everybody is gassed and tired and we’re on our feet ready to put more points on the scoreboard.”

He’s found space to run because he has an offensive line that’s opening up gaps. The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound Rimmer has been a stalwart on the line since his freshman year. At right tackle is senior Phillip Guest, who’s 5-10 and 205 pounds of perseverance. In just his second season on the offensive line, he’s grown more accustomed to the job.

“Every play you get hit so you have to have some tough skin. I get knocked down and get back up to go again,” Guest said. “You have to have the heart for it.”

That heart was tested at every turn last season. One of the most noticeable differences between the Rams of last year and this year is the connections they’ve made off the field.

Now in his fourth year at Riverview and his second as the head coach, Castillo and his staff had more team bonding activities in the offseason. The Rams went to the pool, played paintball and shared more meals than they can count.

“Last year we were arguing, going back and forth, not listening, being defiant and not disciplined with each other,” Rimmer said. “(This year) we’ve built a brotherhood together. That makes a difference knowing your teammates.”

Winning certainly didn’t hurt the cause, either. When the Rams put the finishing touches on their victory at Gateway they showered Castillo in a celebratory water bath and then presented him with the game ball for his first career coaching victory. Because, at the end of the day, one of the biggest differences at Riverview are the men with the whistles in their mouths at practice.

“I think it’s the coaching staff,” Guest said. “They’ve been giving us everything. That’s played a big part in us winning.”

Now that the Rams have tasted victory they want another bite. Riverview (1-1) has its hands full this week when its hosts Lafayette (1-1) for its home opener at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s the first time these two teams will play this century and the Rams want to make it memorable.