Football spotlight: Seckman preps for toughest test yet in a season of firsts

IMPERIAL — Cole Ruble is inevitable.

The senior quarterback for the Seckman High football team, Ruble has run roughshod over every opponent on the schedule this season.

They all know what’s coming. Ruble and his 10 blockers are going to pound away on the ground. A Southeast Missouri State recruit, Ruble finished the regular season with 1,983 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns. He’s 100 yards and 10 touchdowns ahead of Eureka standout running back Kevin Emmanuel, who was second in the area in both categories.

Some have limited Ruble in the first quarter. Some have muzzled him in the fourth. But none have stopped the 5-foot-10 and 185-pound burner from cutting loose over the course of a Friday night.

“It’s a pretty good feeling knowing we have that dominance on the O-line and on the outside with the wide receivers blocking,” Ruble said. “I think our O-line may be the best in the state. Just knowing that I’m running behind them it’s huge. It’s a great feeling.”

The result of Ruble's outrageous output is a season like few before in school history. Seckman is 8-1 and won the Suburban Conference Orange Pool for the second consecutive season for the only two conference crowns in school history. It’s riding a school record eight-game win streak. The eight wins are one shy of the program record of nine the Jaguars set last season when they finished 9-3 and lost a Class 5 district title game at powerhouse Jackson. It was the first district championship game appearance in program history, too.

There was a time when whole classes of Jaguars wouldn’t win eight games combined between their freshmen and senior seasons. This senior class, all 31 of them, have completely reshaped the trajectory of Seckman football.

“This group of seniors has really changed this program more than any group that has come before them,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “One of the things we harp on and talk to them all the time about is when you’re on this team you’re a part of something bigger than yourself. It’s not about you. It’s about the team and how you can make Seckman football better while you’re here. They’ve done that.”

Seckman gets to see just how far it’s come when it begins postseason play in the Class 6 District 1 tournament. The No. 3 seed, Seckman hosts No. 6 seed St. Louis U. High (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

It’s the first time in school history the Jaguars will face a member of the vaunted Metro Catholic Conference. It’s just the second time this century Seckman will face a private school. The first happened in Week 1 this season when Seckman traveled to small-school stronghold Valle Catholic.

It did not end the way the Jaguars wanted.

The Warriors scored 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 61-36. It was a night none of the Jaguars will ever forget because it changed the course of their season.

“We never had that kind of competition coming into the very first game,” Ruble said. “Just having them the first game really lit a fire under our butts especially after losing. We were more hungry, practices got even better. People just had some anger to them, they had intensity every single practice. I think we did need that at the beginning of the season. It humbled us a lot.”

The loss at Valle Catholic was preceded by a season-ending loss at Jackson’s infamous stadium, The Pit. Those are among the toughest places to play on this side of the state and the experience toughened the Jaguars. When Seckman won a knockdown, dragout overtime thriller at Pattonville, 50-48, on Oct. 7, it was because they had been in a tough spot before and finally found a way to overcome.

“Pattonville was the same scenario, but we turned into a different team then,” senior safety Josiah Maxwell said. “Instead of falling over and dying we kept fighting and kept fighting no matter how long it took until we won. I think that’s the same mentality we’re going to bring to SLUH.”

SLUH presents an array of challenges for Seckman. Don’t be fooled by the Jr. Billikens' record — their schedule has been among the toughest in the area. They opened the season with reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s and finished it with Class 3’s No. 1 team Cardinal Ritter. In between there were tussles with MCC members CBC and De Smet. Kansas City powerhouse Rockhurst came to town and eked out a 17-14 overtime win, too.

Junior receiver Ryan Wingo is among the most coveted recruits in the class of 2024. Senior tight end Zach Ortwerth has verbally committed to Iowa. Seckman is used to having the Division I recruit on its side, not figuring out how to slow someone else’s.

“Those guys are going be insane. We haven’t seen speed like that,” Maxwell said. “Our DBs have been working hard all week at practice. We’ll see how it goes.”

As it often does, the line of scrimmage will determine who gets the upper hand Friday night. Seckman wants its defensive line to put pressure on SLUH quarterback Marco Sansone to limit the amount of time he has to get the ball to his playmakers.

SLUH wants to find a way to stymie Seckman’s punishing ground game, which is easier said than done.

“This is a tough offense for our linemen to learn,” Baer said. “They’ve got a lot of different schemes and rules. It can be attributed to them opening it up, and for Cole all you have to do is open up a seam and he’s gone.”

At some point Ruble and his fellow seniors will be gone, but they will never be forgotten. Seckman’s on-field success has trickled down. Baer said there are 180 kids between kindergarten and eighth grade in the Junior Jaguars feeder program. They come to every game and yearn for the day it’ll be their turn to shine under the Friday night lights.

“That’s something I’ve talked about with our seniors. You’re building a tradition. In 25 years we’ve struggled to create one,” Baer said. “We can finally say after this season we have tradition. Kids are growing up wanting to be Seckman Jaguars. It’s a lot of fun.”

When SLUH arrives at Seckman it won’t just be facing the Jaguars, it will have a community to contend with. With each passing week more and more people have come to show support. Football fans from other schools have made a habit of plunking down on the bleachers to see just how many yards and touchdowns Ruble and the Jaguars can churn out that night.

“I didn’t know we’d have this big an impact but I definitely knew we would do some big things here and change it up,” senior right tackle Zach Hudson said with a smile.

And it can all come to a screeching halt with one game. That’s how these things go this time of year. Seckman just wants to see how far it can go and how many more school records it can set along the way.