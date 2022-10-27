Football spotlight: Seckman preps for toughest test yet in a season of firsts

IMPERIAL — Cole Ruble is inevitable.
The senior quarterback for the Seckman High football team, Ruble has run roughshod over every opponent on the schedule this season.
They all know what’s coming. Ruble and his 10 blockers are going to pound away on the ground. A Southeast Missouri State recruit, Ruble finished the regular season with 1,983 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns. He’s 100 yards and 10 touchdowns ahead of Eureka standout running back Kevin Emmanuel, who was second in the area in both categories.
Some have limited Ruble in the first quarter. Some have muzzled him in the fourth. But none have stopped the 5-foot-10 and 185-pound burner from cutting loose over the course of a Friday night.
“It’s a pretty good feeling knowing we have that dominance on the O-line and on the outside with the wide receivers blocking,” Ruble said. “I think our O-line may be the best in the state. Just knowing that I’m running behind them it’s huge. It’s a great feeling.”
The result of Ruble's outrageous output is a season like few before in school history. Seckman is 8-1 and won the Suburban Conference Orange Pool for the second consecutive season for the only two conference crowns in school history. It’s riding a school record eight-game win streak. The eight wins are one shy of the program record of nine the Jaguars set last season when they finished 9-3 and lost a Class 5 district title game at powerhouse Jackson. It was the first district championship game appearance in program history, too.
There was a time when whole classes of Jaguars wouldn’t win eight games combined between their freshmen and senior seasons. This senior class, all 31 of them, have completely reshaped the trajectory of Seckman football.
“This group of seniors has really changed this program more than any group that has come before them,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “One of the things we harp on and talk to them all the time about is when you’re on this team you’re a part of something bigger than yourself. It’s not about you. It’s about the team and how you can make Seckman football better while you’re here. They’ve done that.”
Seckman gets to see just how far it’s come when it begins postseason play in the Class 6 District 1 tournament. The No. 3 seed, Seckman hosts No. 6 seed St. Louis U. High (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s the first time in school history the Jaguars will face a member of the vaunted Metro Catholic Conference. It’s just the second time this century Seckman will face a private school. The first happened in Week 1 this season when Seckman traveled to small-school stronghold Valle Catholic.
It did not end the way the Jaguars wanted.
The Warriors scored 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 61-36. It was a night none of the Jaguars will ever forget because it changed the course of their season.
“We never had that kind of competition coming into the very first game,” Ruble said. “Just having them the first game really lit a fire under our butts especially after losing. We were more hungry, practices got even better. People just had some anger to them, they had intensity every single practice. I think we did need that at the beginning of the season. It humbled us a lot.”
The loss at Valle Catholic was preceded by a season-ending loss at Jackson’s infamous stadium, The Pit. Those are among the toughest places to play on this side of the state and the experience toughened the Jaguars. When Seckman won a knockdown, dragout overtime thriller at Pattonville, 50-48, on Oct. 7, it was because they had been in a tough spot before and finally found a way to overcome.
“Pattonville was the same scenario, but we turned into a different team then,” senior safety Josiah Maxwell said. “Instead of falling over and dying we kept fighting and kept fighting no matter how long it took until we won. I think that’s the same mentality we’re going to bring to SLUH.”
SLUH presents an array of challenges for Seckman. Don’t be fooled by the Jr. Billikens' record — their schedule has been among the toughest in the area. They opened the season with reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s and finished it with Class 3’s No. 1 team Cardinal Ritter. In between there were tussles with MCC members CBC and De Smet. Kansas City powerhouse Rockhurst came to town and eked out a 17-14 overtime win, too.
Junior receiver Ryan Wingo is among the most coveted recruits in the class of 2024. Senior tight end Zach Ortwerth has verbally committed to Iowa. Seckman is used to having the Division I recruit on its side, not figuring out how to slow someone else’s.
“Those guys are going be insane. We haven’t seen speed like that,” Maxwell said. “Our DBs have been working hard all week at practice. We’ll see how it goes.”
As it often does, the line of scrimmage will determine who gets the upper hand Friday night. Seckman wants its defensive line to put pressure on SLUH quarterback Marco Sansone to limit the amount of time he has to get the ball to his playmakers.
SLUH wants to find a way to stymie Seckman’s punishing ground game, which is easier said than done.
“This is a tough offense for our linemen to learn,” Baer said. “They’ve got a lot of different schemes and rules. It can be attributed to them opening it up, and for Cole all you have to do is open up a seam and he’s gone.”
At some point Ruble and his fellow seniors will be gone, but they will never be forgotten. Seckman’s on-field success has trickled down. Baer said there are 180 kids between kindergarten and eighth grade in the Junior Jaguars feeder program. They come to every game and yearn for the day it’ll be their turn to shine under the Friday night lights.
“That’s something I’ve talked about with our seniors. You’re building a tradition. In 25 years we’ve struggled to create one,” Baer said. “We can finally say after this season we have tradition. Kids are growing up wanting to be Seckman Jaguars. It’s a lot of fun.”
When SLUH arrives at Seckman it won’t just be facing the Jaguars, it will have a community to contend with. With each passing week more and more people have come to show support. Football fans from other schools have made a habit of plunking down on the bleachers to see just how many yards and touchdowns Ruble and the Jaguars can churn out that night.
“I didn’t know we’d have this big an impact but I definitely knew we would do some big things here and change it up,” senior right tackle Zach Hudson said with a smile.
And it can all come to a screeching halt with one game. That’s how these things go this time of year. Seckman just wants to see how far it can go and how many more school records it can set along the way.
“It’s a lot different this year,” Ruble said. “Some of the guys are putting up the pads maybe for the rest of their lives. Senior season you definitely want a better go than you had last season. We’re still hungry. We have to play our hearts out and see what the outcome is.”
Week 10 high school football games to watch
St. Louis U. High Jr. Billikens at Seckman Jaguars
What: Class 6 District 1 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 6 SLUH 3-6; No. 3 Seckman 8-1.
Rankings: Seckman, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 44, SLUH 0; Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Marquette (8-1) and No. 7 Northwest Cedar Hill (0-9).
On SLUH: Faces Seckman for first time in program history. … Lost in a row and three of its last four. ... Played a loaded schedule that included St. Mary’s, Timberland, Rockhurst, Vashon and Cardinal Ritter on top of fellow Metro Catholic Conference members CBC and De Smet. … Junior quarterback Marco Sansone has completed 125 of 259 passes for 1,977 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. Senior running back Kam Bailey has rushed for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Ryan Wingo has caught 35 passes for 633 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Joseph Harris has caught 34 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Dillon Ramella has made 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Freshman linebacker Keenan Harris has made 83 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception.
On Seckman: Had most successful regular season in school history by setting new records in wins in a season (8), consecutive wins (8) and won a conference championship for the second consecutive year for first time in program history. … Senior quarterback Cole Ruble has completed 38 of 63 passes for 738 yards, nine touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Leads the area with 1,983 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns. Junior Tommy Gibbar has rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Anthony Westervelt has caught 21 passes for 426 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior Jayden Ashlock has made 99 tackles and four sacks. Senior Noa Isaia has made 24 tackles and 11 sacks. Senior Michael Stivers has made 76 tackles and two sacks.
Parkway West Longhorns at Ladue Rams
What: Class 5 District 2 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Parkway West 5-4; No. 4 Ladue 6-3.
Last week: Summit 22, Parkway West 21; Ladue 28, Fox 7.
Up next: No. 1 Eureka (8-1).
On Parkway West: Faces Ladue for first time since 2019 and has lost its last eight meetings with the Rams. ... Lost last two games and three of its last four to end the regular season. …Junior quarterback Joseph Federer has completed 109 of 184 passes for 1,532 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Trenton Livingston has rushed for 542 yards, caught 29 passes for 516 yards and scored a team-high 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jack Goedde has caught 54 passes for 704 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior defensive lineman David Burton has made 74 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior defensive lineman Jaydon Woodall has made 70 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior safety Chase Haun has made 61 tackles and four interceptions.
On Ladue: Won three in a row and five of its last six to close out regular season. ... Hasn’t lost to Parkway West since 2009. … Junior quarterback Beau Dolan has completed 122 of 214 passes for 1,565 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Junior running back Isaiah Julian has rushed for 430 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Dylan Hawthorne has made 33 receptions for 476 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior receiver Chase Allen has made 26 receptions for 420 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Adonis Whitley has caught 40 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns. … At defensive back Julian has made 59 tackles and four tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Shaun Roberts has made 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Luke Clatto has made 38 tackles and four interceptions.
Hazelwood Central Hawks at Pattonville Pirates
What: Class 6 District 2 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Hazelwood Central 3-6; No. 3 Pattonville 5-4.
Last week: Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2; Marquette 38, Pattonville 14.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rock Bridge (7-2) and No. 7 Hickman (2-7).
On Hazelwood Central: Finished regular season with fewest wins in program history this century. ... Lost three in a row to end the season. Lost to Ladue and Pattonville in that streak by combined five points. … Junior wide receiver Daronne Wright stepped in at quarterback the last two weeks and has completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and has been intercepted twice. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 682 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tobias Williams has caught 21 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 88 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 47 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin has made 17 tackles and five interceptions.
On Pattonville: Beat Hazelwood Central 20-19 in Week 8 to end 10-game losing streak to the Hawks. ... Lost three of four to end the regular season. Three losses came to Eureka, Seckman and Marquette. … Senior quarterback Byron McNair has completed 107 of 167 passes for 1,487 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Michael Allen Jr. has rushed for 265 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Lawrence Jackson has rushed for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has caught 36 passes for 617 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has made 67 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back Tory Allen has made 26 tackles and four interceptions.
Riverview Gardens Rams vs. Francis Howell North Knights
What: Class 5 District 3 first round.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at Francis Howell Central.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Riverview Gardens 4-5; No. 4 Howell North 4-5.
Last week: Hazelwood East 62, Riverview Gardens 0; Howell North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 13.
Up next: No. 1 seed Francis Howell (9-0).
On Riverview Gardens: Four wins is the most for the Rams since 2017 and more wins than they had in the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons combined. ... Lost consecutive games to end regular season. ... Faces Howell North for the first time this century. … Junior quarterback James Hollins has completed 64 of 110 passes for 1,134 yards, 17 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back Jareese Howard has rushed for 1,098 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Denis Able has caught 25 passes for 641 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kornell Simmons has made 61 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Santorius Jones has made 58 tackles and four interceptions. Senior defensive end and linebacker Antonio Young has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Howell North: Home field has been unavailable all season because of construction on campus. ... Played a brutal schedule that included GAC South foes Francis Howell, Troy Buchanan and Timberland. … Senior quarterback Jordan Minter has completed 27 of 57 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for six touchdowns. Senior running back Christopher Hall has rushed for 921 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Derrick Warren has rushed for 594 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Ian Kelly has caught 13 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. … Junior linebacker DJ Dilon has made 75 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. At defensive back Kelly has made 60 tackles and five interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Brady Pulley has 42 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks.
Edwardsville Tigers at O’Fallon Panthers
What: Class 8A first round.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
Seeds, records: No. 22 Edwardsville 6-3; No. 11 O’Fallon 8-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: CBC 44, Edwardsville 17; O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20.
Up next: Winner of No. 6 Loyola Academy (8-1) and No. 27 Plainfield South (6-3).
On Edwardsville: Makes 11th consecutive playoff appearance. ... Lost its final two regular season games at East St. Louis and at CBC. ... Lost at home to O’Fallon 32-31 on Sept. 16 and has lost consecutive games against the Panthers for the first time since it lost four in a row between 2009 and 2011. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 97 of 151 yards for 1,496 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back De’Shawn Larson has rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 31 passes for 419 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gaston has caught 32 passes for 517 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has made 74 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Sophomore defensive end Iose Epenesa has made 45 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has made 45 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.
On O’Fallon: Won four in a row since losing at home in Week 5 to East St. Louis. ... Has won back-to-back games against Edwardsville for the first time since 2011. Qualified for playoffs in successive seasons for the first time since 2015 and 2016. ... Hasn’t won a playoff game since 2012, when it defeated Homewood-Flossmoor in first round. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 135 of 232 passes for 1,948 yards, 29 touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Senior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has caught 48 passes for 765 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has caught 30 passes for 445 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior defensive back Zach Novy has made 46 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Kaleb Randolph has made 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Junior defensive back Jordan Suggs has made 36 tackles and three interceptions.