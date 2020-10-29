Football spotlight: Sidelined by surgery, De Smet's Edwards ready to make his senior year debut

“They’re the only ones I make,” Lillibridge said. “I might as well give him my best.”

And banana bread?

“I had bananas that were going to go bad,” he said.

Lillibridge even passed along a book he knew Edwards was interested in reading, "Make Your Bed."

"He's been the ultimate motivator," Lillibridge said. "Practice was less lively without him. His absence was definitely felt."

Edwards continued to attend and observe practice while on the mend. The Friday after his surgery, the drain was removed from his abdomen. He turned his head when it came time to stitch up the wound. When Edwards was finished, some of his teammates picked him up at the hospital and they immediately went to St. Louis U. High, where De Smet was playing its second, and what would be its last, regular-season game.

Instead of watching the live stream, Edwards prowled the sideline, encouraging his teammates all the while. Lillibridge said he was surprised with just how loud and clear Edwards was that night. For a guy who had just been stitched up he showed no signs of it.