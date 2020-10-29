 Skip to main content
Football spotlight: Sidelined by surgery, De Smet's Edwards ready to make his senior year debut
Football spotlight: Sidelined by surgery, De Smet's Edwards ready to make his senior year debut

De Smet's Carter Edwards smiles after a fumble recovery during the Class 6 State championship football game against Joplin on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Carter Edwards blamed it on a burger.

A senior linebacker for the De Smet football team, Edwards awoke in the middle of the night with the most intense pain he’d ever felt radiating from his guts. He fell to the floor of his bedroom and screamed.

His parents came to his aid. As he calmed himself and began to breathe, the pain lost some of its edge. It still hurt, but he managed to get off the floor, prop himself on a couch and start assessing what had knocked him down.

“I thought it was a bad burger at school I had for lunch,” Edwards said.

He felt human enough to attend school that day and football practice in the afternoon. He had to. It was Thursday. After a seven-week delay, that Saturday was when De Smet would begin its abbreviated 2020 season, against rival CBC no less. Edwards planned on taking part.

De Smet vs. Joplin football

De Smet's Carter Edwards (right) and TJ Woodley (left) crunch Joplin's Zach Westmoreland for the stop during the Class 6 State championship football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Edwards is a senior captain for the Spartans. As a junior he made 126 tackles, by far and away the most on a star-studded defense that has three high-level NCAA Division I prospects in its senior class with more on the way. Edwards, 17, was among the most vital piece of that defense as De Smet went 14-0 and won the 2019 Class 6 state championship.

“He means a lot,” De Smet senior offensive lineman Hutson Lillibridge said. “He’s the ultimate vocal leader and he leads with his actions.”

At practice that afternoon his actions were speaking, but Edwards wasn’t himself. He was still feeling significant discomfort as he suited up. So much so he didn’t buckle his shoulder pads. He took his customary place at the front of the stretch line to begin warmups.

Edwards could barely run. He’d never been hindered like this at practice in his life.

“I collapsed on the sideline,” Edwards said. “I kept trying to go back in.”

His teammates were yelling at him to take it easy.

“Carter, sit down!” they shouted.

Edwards begrudgingly listened.

The next day, Friday, the pain had subsided significantly.

“I was feeling better at home,” Edwards said. “I had some relief.”

It was short lived. After he woke bright and early Saturday with visions of beginning his senior season, the pain returned tenfold and waylaid him. He was taken for a CT scan, which revealed his appendix had ruptured. Edwards’ surgery was scheduled for noon at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, right when De Smet was scheduled to kick off against CBC.

Edwards asked if his surgery could be delayed. He wanted to watch the game.

His request was granted.

“I was in the hospital bed getting prepped for surgery watching the stream,” Edwards said. “That’s the first game I’ve ever missed in my football career. It was weird watching.”

Edwards didn’t know what to do with himself. The Cadets scored first that afternoon. When De Smet finally put points on the board Edwards got a little too raucous for the hospital staff.

“I was going nuts after our first touchdown,” Edwards said. “The nurses came running.”

The surgery was routine. Since his appendix ruptured, a drain was put into his abdomen. Being that he’s 17, Edwards recovered for two days in the pediatric unit of the hospital. He may or may not have broken the record for largest patient cared for in that unit.

“They told me I was the biggest 17-year-old they’d seen,” Edwards said with a chuckle.

When he was released, the first place he went was to practice. He stayed and watched the Spartans for 20 minutes before heading home.

As Edwards recuperated he was bombarded by messages of well wishes. Lillibridge went the extra mile. During quarantine, Lillibridge sharpened his cooking and baking skills. He whipped up a batch of oatmeal raisin cookies and some banana bread as a care package for Edwards.

Why oatmeal raisin?

“They’re the only ones I make,” Lillibridge said. “I might as well give him my best.”

And banana bread?

“I had bananas that were going to go bad,” he said.

Lillibridge even passed along a book he knew Edwards was interested in reading, "Make Your Bed." 

"He's been the ultimate motivator," Lillibridge said. "Practice was less lively without him. His absence was definitely felt."  

Edwards continued to attend and observe practice while on the mend. The Friday after his surgery, the drain was removed from his abdomen. He turned his head when it came time to stitch up the wound. When Edwards was finished, some of his teammates picked him up at the hospital and they immediately went to St. Louis U. High, where De Smet was playing its second, and what would be its last, regular-season game.

Instead of watching the live stream, Edwards prowled the sideline, encouraging his teammates all the while. Lillibridge said he was surprised with just how loud and clear Edwards was that night. For a guy who had just been stitched up he showed no signs of it.

“I was told when I got my stiches that I couldn’t do anything for two weeks,” Lillibridge said. “He was out there screaming. It was great. He did a great job of telling the guys what to look for.”

Edwards returned to practice this week. His stiches were removed Tuesday and he will make his season debut at 7 p.m. Friday when No. 1 seed De Smet (2-0) hosts No. 8 seed Francis Howell Central (2-4) in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.

He won’t be as sharp as he’d like, but while he was sidelined Edwards did what he could to try and keep his head in the game.

“I watched a lot of film. I was at practice, watching the linebackers,” he said. “I’ve been getting all the mental reps.”

For all the players on De Smet’s roster that know where they’ll play at the next level, Edwards remains undecided. According to his 247sports profile, he’s received offers from Missouri State, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Miss. A strong senior season could have put him on the radar for more college programs. But Edwards said he’s never been concerned with that. His focus has been and remains on finishing strong with his fellow Spartans. After a long wait, he’ll finally have that chance.

“I’m not a guy who plays for rankings or offers,” Edwards said. “I want to be the best senior captain and leader I can be. There’s been a lot of crazy road bumps this year. It’s another thing added to my story. I didn’t let it get the best of me.”

WEEK 10 GAMES TO WATCH

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

