Football spotlight: Sidelined by surgery, De Smet's Edwards ready to make his senior year debut

Carter Edwards blamed it on a burger.
A senior linebacker for the De Smet football team, Edwards awoke in the middle of the night with the most intense pain he’d ever felt radiating from his guts. He fell to the floor of his bedroom and screamed.
His parents came to his aid. As he calmed himself and began to breathe, the pain lost some of its edge. It still hurt, but he managed to get off the floor, prop himself on a couch and start assessing what had knocked him down.
“I thought it was a bad burger at school I had for lunch,” Edwards said.
He felt human enough to attend school that day and football practice in the afternoon. He had to. It was Thursday. After a seven-week delay, that Saturday was when De Smet would begin its abbreviated 2020 season, against rival CBC no less. Edwards planned on taking part.
The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Edwards is a senior captain for the Spartans. As a junior he made 126 tackles, by far and away the most on a star-studded defense that has three high-level NCAA Division I prospects in its senior class with more on the way. Edwards, 17, was among the most vital piece of that defense as De Smet went 14-0 and won the 2019 Class 6 state championship.
“He means a lot,” De Smet senior offensive lineman Hutson Lillibridge said. “He’s the ultimate vocal leader and he leads with his actions.”
At practice that afternoon his actions were speaking, but Edwards wasn’t himself. He was still feeling significant discomfort as he suited up. So much so he didn’t buckle his shoulder pads. He took his customary place at the front of the stretch line to begin warmups.
Edwards could barely run. He’d never been hindered like this at practice in his life.
“I collapsed on the sideline,” Edwards said. “I kept trying to go back in.”
His teammates were yelling at him to take it easy.
“Carter, sit down!” they shouted.
Edwards begrudgingly listened.
The next day, Friday, the pain had subsided significantly.
“I was feeling better at home,” Edwards said. “I had some relief.”
It was short lived. After he woke bright and early Saturday with visions of beginning his senior season, the pain returned tenfold and waylaid him. He was taken for a CT scan, which revealed his appendix had ruptured. Edwards’ surgery was scheduled for noon at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, right when De Smet was scheduled to kick off against CBC.
Edwards asked if his surgery could be delayed. He wanted to watch the game.
His request was granted.
“I was in the hospital bed getting prepped for surgery watching the stream,” Edwards said. “That’s the first game I’ve ever missed in my football career. It was weird watching.”
Edwards didn’t know what to do with himself. The Cadets scored first that afternoon. When De Smet finally put points on the board Edwards got a little too raucous for the hospital staff.
“I was going nuts after our first touchdown,” Edwards said. “The nurses came running.”
The surgery was routine. Since his appendix ruptured, a drain was put into his abdomen. Being that he’s 17, Edwards recovered for two days in the pediatric unit of the hospital. He may or may not have broken the record for largest patient cared for in that unit.
“They told me I was the biggest 17-year-old they’d seen,” Edwards said with a chuckle.
When he was released, the first place he went was to practice. He stayed and watched the Spartans for 20 minutes before heading home.
As Edwards recuperated he was bombarded by messages of well wishes. Lillibridge went the extra mile. During quarantine, Lillibridge sharpened his cooking and baking skills. He whipped up a batch of oatmeal raisin cookies and some banana bread as a care package for Edwards.
Why oatmeal raisin?
“They’re the only ones I make,” Lillibridge said. “I might as well give him my best.”
And banana bread?
“I had bananas that were going to go bad,” he said.
Lillibridge even passed along a book he knew Edwards was interested in reading, "Make Your Bed."
"He's been the ultimate motivator," Lillibridge said. "Practice was less lively without him. His absence was definitely felt."
Edwards continued to attend and observe practice while on the mend. The Friday after his surgery, the drain was removed from his abdomen. He turned his head when it came time to stitch up the wound. When Edwards was finished, some of his teammates picked him up at the hospital and they immediately went to St. Louis U. High, where De Smet was playing its second, and what would be its last, regular-season game.
Instead of watching the live stream, Edwards prowled the sideline, encouraging his teammates all the while. Lillibridge said he was surprised with just how loud and clear Edwards was that night. For a guy who had just been stitched up he showed no signs of it.
“I was told when I got my stiches that I couldn’t do anything for two weeks,” Lillibridge said. “He was out there screaming. It was great. He did a great job of telling the guys what to look for.”
Edwards returned to practice this week. His stiches were removed Tuesday and he will make his season debut at 7 p.m. Friday when No. 1 seed De Smet (2-0) hosts No. 8 seed Francis Howell Central (2-4) in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.
He won’t be as sharp as he’d like, but while he was sidelined Edwards did what he could to try and keep his head in the game.
“I watched a lot of film. I was at practice, watching the linebackers,” he said. “I’ve been getting all the mental reps.”
For all the players on De Smet’s roster that know where they’ll play at the next level, Edwards remains undecided. According to his 247sports profile, he’s received offers from Missouri State, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and Southern Miss. A strong senior season could have put him on the radar for more college programs. But Edwards said he’s never been concerned with that. His focus has been and remains on finishing strong with his fellow Spartans. After a long wait, he’ll finally have that chance.
“I’m not a guy who plays for rankings or offers,” Edwards said. “I want to be the best senior captain and leader I can be. There’s been a lot of crazy road bumps this year. It’s another thing added to my story. I didn’t let it get the best of me.”
WEEK 10 GAMES TO WATCH
Marquette Mustangs at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Marquette 3-1; No. 4 CBC 3-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media; CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16; CBC 49, Chaminade 14.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 seed De Smet and No. 8 seed Francis Howell Central.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Marquette: Lost its last five meetings against CBC. Last win came in 2008. Played CBC every October between 2004 and 2011. … Advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals last season. …Senior standout running back Chris Kreh carries the offensive load as he’s rushed 134 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games. Kreh is averaging more than 33 carries per game. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 27 of 63 passes for 374 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted four times. … Senior Chance Woley has caught eight passes for 105 yards. … Junior Dorius Smith has caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. … Senior Zack Bowman has made 18 tackles. … Senior Mark Anthony Jones has made 15 tackles and five tackles for loss. … Junior Justin Long has two interceptions.
On CBC: Plays just its second home game this season. … Won its last five against Marquette. Since 2004 leads the series 8-2. … Alternated quarterbacks this season between juniors Ayden Robinson-Wayne and Patrick Heitert. Robinson-Wayne has completed 28 of 38 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Heitert has completed 35 of 54 passes for 578 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 133 yards. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 24 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier Brenson has caught 16 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior receiver Kenneth Hamilton caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown against Chaminade last week. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 20 tackles and two interceptions.
Eureka Wildcats at Lindbergh Flyers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Eureka 2-2; No. 3 Lindbergh 3-1.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17; Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 seed Kirkwood and No. 7 seed St. Louis U. High.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Eureka: Won 13 in a row over Lindbergh, including a 21-7 victory on Oct. 9. … Played just one home game this season. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 48 of 94 passes for 551 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tommie Davis has caught 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. …Senior tight end Andrew Xenakis has caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 23 tackles and two tackles for loss. … At linebacker Xenakis has made 22 tackles. … Senior linebacker Nate Campbell has made 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
On Lindbergh: Lone loss this season came at Eureka. Since 2011 has lost 13 in a row to the Wildcats including three postseason games. Last defeated Eureka in 2010 when it played in a Class 6 quarterfinal. … Senior standout and North Dakota State recruit Logan Kopp has rushed for 777 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. … Senior quarterback Trey Fluchel has completed 21 of 43 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. …Senior receiver Aidan Clancy has caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. … At linebacker Kopp has made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. … Junior Brock Barger has made 27 tackles and an interception. … Javeion Tiller has made two interceptions.
Northwest–Cedar Hill Lions at Lafayette Lancers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Northwest 6-3; No. 4 Lafayette 3-1.
Last week: Northwest 42, Oakville 7; Lafayette 33, Summit 23.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 Fox and No. 8 Vianney.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Northwest: Six wins are the most for the program in at least two decades. … Finished the regular season with a three-game win streak and won four of its final five games. … One of the few area teams to play a full nine-game regular season. … Has not beaten Lafayette in 14 tries since 2004. … Senior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 76 of his 137 passes for 1,481 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted once. … Sophomore running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 773 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior running back Mikel Davis has rushed for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He’s caught nine passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Andrew Lenzen has caught 29 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Brady Cutter has caught 29 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Drew Nicholson has made 83 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. ... At defensive back Cutter has made 68 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Vincent Demarco has made 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Lafayette: Won 14 in a row over Northwest dating back to 2004. Since 2010 Lafayette has outscored Northwest 236-21. … Rides a three-game win streak into the district tournament. In those three wins senior quarterback Blake Micek has thrown for 944 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back Mitchell Hoffman has rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Pernell Garner has caught 32 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior Jude Tenny has 27 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Tommy Hagan has made 32 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior Malik Hampton has made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars at Holt Indians
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Fort Zumwalt West 3-6; No. 3 Holt 7-1.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20; Holt was idle
Up next: Winner of No. 2 seed Francis Howell and No. 7 seed Timberland.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Advanced to the Class 6 semifinals last season. … Won three in a row to close out the regular season. One of the few area teams to play nine regular season games. … Schedule was loaded with powerful opponents that included rival Francis Howell, Jackson, Hannibal and Lutheran St. Charles, all of which are state ranked in their respective classifications. … Sophomore quarterback Mike Ludwig has completed 48 of 103 passes for 469 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted 10 times. Completed 16 of 23 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown against Troy in his best performance this season. Has rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Kyle Nunn has rushed for 927 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Liam Webb rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Holt on Sept. 25. … Sophomore tight end Peyton Kraus has caught 26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Chris Kerr has made 72 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. … At linebacker Webb has made 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one sack. … Senior linebacker Jack Parker has made 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Holt: Seven wins is the most for the program since it went 8-4 in 2012. … Defeated Fort Zumwalt West 48-28 on Sept. 25 to end a five-game losing streak to the Jaguars. … Is 4-11 against Fort Zumwalt West since 2000. … Did not play last week after Liberty canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has completed 116 of 169 passes for 1,937 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 821 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 55 receptions for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 865 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns are both team bests. …Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has made 80 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack. … Senior defensive lineman Clayton Mitchell has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Junior linebacker Colin Bunner has made 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Parkway West Longhorns at Parkway South Patriots
When: Noon Saturday.
What: Class 5 District 2 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Parkway West 1-3; No. 4 Parkway South 1-3.
Last week: Parkway North 42, Parkway West 7; Seckman 33, Parkway South 0
Up next: No. 1 seed Summit (2-2).
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Parkway West: Won its last four against Parkway South since the two schools resumed their rivalry in 2016. Has not lost to Parkway South since 2000. … Junior standout Ja’Marion Wayne did not play against Parkway North. Leads the team with 217 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. Has completed two of four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns. …Senior quarterback Isaac Kittrell has completed 25 of 47 passes for 440 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. … Sophomore running back Phillip Jordan has rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior tight end Josh Gansen has caught six passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver LeDaniel Jackson has caught 10 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Parker Cummins has 30 tackles and three tackles for loss. … Sophomore linebacker Braxton Eddy has made 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. …Junior defensive back Trey Bell has a pair of interceptions.
On Parkway South: Ended a 17-game losing streak when it resumed its season Oct. 3 and defeated Parkway Central 23-15. … Has lost its last four to Parkway West. Since 1999 Parkway West leads the series 4-2. … Junior quarterback Owen Veltrop has completed 16 of 31 passes for 338 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He leads the team in rushing with 227 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Mali Walton has rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore Derrion Boyd has caught seven passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Mason Lange has four receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. … At linebacker Walton has made 34 tackles. … Senior linebacker Josh Keel has made 20 tackles. … At defensive back Veltrop has two interceptions.
