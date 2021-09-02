Football spotlight: Soldan seniors set tone with thrilling victory in opener

The Tigers also hit another milestone. The last time they put up 42 points against a non-PHL opponent was 2014, when they beat Normandy 48-7.

What changed the trajectory of the program? This is Ramon Edwards' second season as head coach. His first was delayed into the spring after the PHL opted to bypass the 2020 regular fall season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In the spring season Soldan went 3-1 with wins over Roosevelt, Miller Career Academy and Gateway STEM. Its one loss came at Brentwood, but even the players felt they grew significantly from the experience.

“Last year was the first year we laid the foundation for what we’re going to do this year,” Clerk said. “My freshman and sophomore year we didn’t have winning seasons. It was a tough loss (at Brentwood), but it really laid the foundation to let us know where we can go as a team.”

The short time frame between the spring season and summer workouts provided the Tigers with plenty of momentum in the run up to the fall. The team was mostly on the same page and had a routine.

“I feel like that period of conditioning (in spring and summer) helped us get in shape,” Smith said. “We had time to run our plays, get some new stuff and so when it came to fall we had everything ready to go and be able to just execute.”