Football spotlight: Soldan seniors set tone with thrilling victory in opener

Lavonta Clerk kept his composure when the yellow flag fluttered onto the artificial green grass at Gateway STEM.
The Soldan football team was in a tough spot. It trailed Vianney by 40-34 with about a minute to play in the fourth quarter. And that was an improvement of where the Tigers had been just a minute before. With just under two minutes to play Vianney led 40-26, but Clerk — the Tigers senior quarterback — scored a 35-yard touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion was good.
After the defense forced Vianney into a three-and-out on its possession, the Tigers were deep in their own territory. They thought they’d eaten up a huge chunk of yards when Clerk found senior receiver Deandre Jones on the first play of the drive, but it was nullified by a penalty.
It would have been easy for the Tigers to crack under the pressure in that moment. Clerk wouldn’t let them.
“As the quarterback you have to be leader of the team, so when I came back to the huddle I have to keep reiterating to my teammates that we’re not out of it,” Clerk said. “We have time and one timeout left. All we have to do is get out of bounds and we can go score the ball whenever we want to.”
Clerk proved prophetic. He connected with junior receiver TyShawn Johnson, who scored a 42-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to tie the game. Clerk then punched in the two-point conversion to lift Soldan to a thrilling 42-40 season-opening win Saturday afternoon.
“It was a mental game we had to keep ourselves in the game,” senior left tackle Jordan Smith said. “We had to keep striving and let everybody know that we’re down but still have time on the clock and we can still make a run and make plays and we did.”
Soldan’s victory was one of three impressive ones by members of the Public High League in Week 1 as Gateway STEM knocked off Clayton and Vashon shut out Webster Groves. The way the Tigers won and who they beat made a statement about where their program is this season.
In 2019, the last time Soldan played a fall schedule, it went 2-8. In 2018, when the current class of seniors were freshmen, they went 4-6.
Since 1999 the Tigers have struggled against private schools on their schedule. They’re 1-8 against Cardinal Ritter, 0-4 against St. Mary’s and a combined 0-6 against MICDS and John Burroughs. Soldan lost its only previous game against Vianney 32-0 in 2003. The Golden Griffins are not that far removed from winning Class 5 state championships in 2016 and 2018. Saturday’s win was Soldan’s first over a member of the Metro Catholic Conference since at least 1998.
The Tigers also hit another milestone. The last time they put up 42 points against a non-PHL opponent was 2014, when they beat Normandy 48-7.
What changed the trajectory of the program? This is Ramon Edwards' second season as head coach. His first was delayed into the spring after the PHL opted to bypass the 2020 regular fall season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In the spring season Soldan went 3-1 with wins over Roosevelt, Miller Career Academy and Gateway STEM. Its one loss came at Brentwood, but even the players felt they grew significantly from the experience.
“Last year was the first year we laid the foundation for what we’re going to do this year,” Clerk said. “My freshman and sophomore year we didn’t have winning seasons. It was a tough loss (at Brentwood), but it really laid the foundation to let us know where we can go as a team.”
The short time frame between the spring season and summer workouts provided the Tigers with plenty of momentum in the run up to the fall. The team was mostly on the same page and had a routine.
“I feel like that period of conditioning (in spring and summer) helped us get in shape,” Smith said. “We had time to run our plays, get some new stuff and so when it came to fall we had everything ready to go and be able to just execute.”
Clerk executed with aplomb against Vianney as he completed 16 of 23 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards and two scores.
Junior receiver Steve Bonner, who’s 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, caught three passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Ronald Holmes rushed 86 yards.
Soldan’s offense showed it can put points on the board in a hurry. The Tigers will see another team capable of doing the same when it takes on McCluer at noon Saturday at Gateway STEM.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, McCluer (1-0) tried to blow out the scoreboard last week in its 60-18 win over rival McCluer North. The Comets will present the Tigers with a formidable challenge.
Edwards said his Tigers will be prepared.
“If we have the group of guys that we know we have, all we have to do is play our game,” Edwards said. “It’s about Xs and Os. It’s not so much about McCluer, but it is about us understanding we’re ready to be in any kind of dog fight and come out on top.”
Following Saturday’s big victory, the Tigers were celebrated in the halls and in their classrooms. Students and teachers congratulated them and promised to start coming to games. More potential players have expressed interest in joining the team. Soldan is riding a wave of excitement.
However, the players understand that wave can crash at any given moment. They’ve been through hard week after hard week as the losses mount. They’re not interested in doing that again.
“It was soothing, but you can’t be satisfied with the first win because we’ve got more fights to go through this season,” Holmes said.
Soldan showed Saturday it will keep working until the clock runs out. With that mindset, the Tigers plan on giving everyone on their schedule all they’ve got.
“That’s definitely the way to start the season, to already know that we can’t ever count ourselves out even if there’s two minutes left in the game,” Clerk said. “We know we’re playing a good team. In their spring season they set a tone. We have to go out and execute."