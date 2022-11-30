Football spotlight: St. Dominic's resilience paves way for unprecedented season

O’FALLON, Mo. — Thirty-five.

That’s how many days the St. Dominic football team went between wins at one point this season.

Blake Markway counted each excruciating one of them.

“I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t know it was exactly 35 days between wins at one point,” Markway said. “It may have been the longest of my career.”

The four-game losing streak is in fact the longest in Markway’s nine-year tenure as St. Dominic’s coach. There have been seasons under his watch where the Crusaders never had a losing streak. There have been seasons where they lost two in a row and on the rare occasion dropped three in succession.

But this year's four-game skid was unprecedented.

It may have helped St. Dominic to an unprecedented season.

For the first time in program history the Crusaders will play for a state championship. St. Dominic (8-5) faces St. Mary’s (11-2) in the Class 4 title game at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

Since their mid-season swoon the Crusaders have won five consecutive games and are playing their best football of the year. The adversity that came in those five weeks between September and October played a role in St. Dominic finishing its season the first weekend of December.

“I think we kind of built off each other and held each other more accountable,” senior quarterback Kelly Welby said. “We kind of all learned from those losses the best we could have as a team. That was a key part of our season that helped us be where we are.”

This year’s senior class has been at the center of St. Dominic’s emergence as a football program to be reckoned with. The Crusaders won their first district championship last season. They repeated as district champions this season despite losing standout senior running back Jackson Overton to injury in the preseason jamboree. Overton scored 29 touchdowns and racked up more than 1,600 combined rushing and receiving yards as a junior. When he went down before Week 1 the Crusaders had to find their way without one of the best players in school history.

“It was really sad. I’ve been friends with him almost my whole life,” senior right tackle Ethan Cornett said. “Seeing him go down I was kind of at a loss for words. As a team I know we were all working to make it far. We wanted Jackson to get another snap senior year. It was nice to know we did our job so he could get back on the field and play the game he loves.”

Overton returned to action in the quarterfinal round against Parkway Central. He’s not only a talented player but a leader who helps bring out the best in his team. St. Mary’s is wary of him and his impact.

“They’re going to do everything harder because he’s there with them,” Dragons coach Ken Turner said. “He brings so much energy to them they want to play harder for him. We know how good he is.”

St. Dominic is as healthy as it’s been all season. Without Overton, senior running back Sam Cross and junior running back Thomas Pulliam saw their roles expand and have performed admirably. They have combined to rush for 2,315 yards and score 32 total touchdowns, but both missed time as Cross was out Weeks 3 and 4 and Pulliam didn’t go in Weeks 5 and 6. That’s about the same time the Crusaders' schedule got really tough as they were beaten by Lutheran St. Charles, St. Mary’s, Duchesne and Borgia. MICDS handed them their last loss, 35-0, in Week 8. But there was something different that day and Markway could see it.

“We were playing awesome defense that second half,” Markway said. “I could see it by our players’ positive attitudes. It’s tough losing for 35 days and keeping a positive mindset.”

These seniors had been through worse. As freshmen they went 0-8 and scored two touchdowns the whole season — although Markway is certain it was just one. This group has been knocked down, busted up and beaten only to brush itself off and get right back after it for themselves and for each other.

“I’ve been with the same guys through all of it,” senior left tackle Joe Renna said. “I’ve made brothers for the rest of my life.”

That brotherhood lasts forever, but careers do not. On Friday most of the seniors will play the last football game of their lives. Some of them have been together four years while others have played for six. Win or lose, this will be their swan song. They’re guaranteed four more quarters together and they plan on making the most of them.

“I’ll never have another experience like this,” Welby said. “It’s been a blessing in my life and I’ve tried to soak in every moment I can and do what we do and have fun with it.”