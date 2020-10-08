 Skip to main content
Football spotlight: St. Mary's roller coaster ride ends as fall season finally begins
0 comments

Ken Turner tries to take every day as it comes.

It’s the only way to be in these uncertain days and times.

Named the new St. Mary’s football coach in March — two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic upended life as we know it — Turner and his Dragons have been through a roller coaster ride this fall unlike anything any of them have ever experienced.

St. Mary’s wanted to play football this fall. In mid-September it appeared the St. Louis City Department of Health wouldn’t lift restrictions related to the pandemic to allow high-frequency contact sports to compete, so St. Mary’s opted into the spring football season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. For three weeks the Dragons practiced two times a week and put their fall season hopes in the past.

Or so they thought.

On Sept. 26, the health department changed gears and lifted restrictions on moderate and high-frequency contact sports to allow competitions to begin, pending approval of the individual school’s plan to limit potential COVID-19 spread.

With this news, St. Mary’s asked MSHSAA to be reinstated into the fall season and that request was granted.

“It’s the craziest situation,” Turner said.

Now, nearly 11 months since its last game, St. Mary’s will make its season debut when it hosts St. Louis U. High at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Dragons are one of a multitude of programs around the area that will return to the gridiron Friday night. On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced youth sports restrictions barring football would be lifted this week. The key condition to returning to play was the schools and school districts that wanted to participate had to submit a plan to minimize COVID-19 exposure at their facilities and that the plan must be approved by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

One of the points of emphasis for letting football loose was restricting the spectator crowd size. When St. Mary’s was cleared by St. Louis City to compete, it had to agree to not allow any spectators in the facility. That has since changed to allow two spectators per player entry into the facility, which is a policy similar to what is being used in St. Louis County. Games in the city and county remain closed to the general public.

At this point the players are just excited to go play and aren’t all that concerned about who is and who isn’t in the stands.

“Regardless if we have fans we know we have that love and support,” St. Mary’s junior linebacker Achille Kepya Jr. said.

St. Mary’s is on a mission this season. After making the Class 4 state semifinals last fall for the second time in school history, the Dragons returned a significant portion of their roster.

“Since we lost to Platte County on Nov. 30 last year, (getting back) is all that’s been on our mind,” senior left tackle Que McBroom said.

There will be a new quarterback in junior Caron Spann, but nearly everyone else is back on the offensive side of the ball. That includes standout junior receiver Kevin Coleman. Among the most sought after high school prospects in the nation, Coleman has garnered 30 NCAA Division I offers. As a sophomore he caught 76 passes for 1,512 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. He also made eight interceptions in the defensive secondary.

Now at 6 foot and 170 pounds, Coleman said he’s more motivated than ever because of how this season has played out.

“It’s made me become more focused,” Coleman said. “It can be taken away at any time.”

In normal times, a transition between head coaches can have its challenges. Turner spent the previous 12 years at Althoff and when he arrived at St. Mary’s he installed a new offense. He brought in former St. Louis Ram Tommy Polley as his defensive coordinator, too. If there is one silver lining to being in a holding pattern, it’s the Dragons have had plenty of time to learn the nuances of their new schemes.

“Having Coach Turner come in and having a new offense and new defense, we’re excited to start our journey this year,” McBroom said.

The way this season has played out has also provided a significant amount of adversity. Coaches often speak about how adversity can help create bonds between teammates and coaching staffs as everyone works together to overcome the challenges laid before them.

Turner said the time he’s spent with his team has brought everyone closer than they might have been had this season played out like normal.

“It’s helped me build relationships with my guys,” Turner said.

Those relationships will be tested and grow in new ways Friday. All the offseason workouts, practices and meetings can’t replicate the atmosphere and emotion that comes with lining up against a live opponent and playing. Turner said he’s always excited when Week 1 comes each season. But he likes Week 2 even more.

“You see what mistakes you make in Week 1,” Turner said. “The biggest improvement in your team comes in Week 2.”

Turner can’t wait to chop up Friday night’s film and begin the process of improving. It’s a small piece of normalcy in what has been anything but a normal season.

The Dragons are just ready to let loose. It’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve very blessed to play,” Coleman said. “We have a lot to get off our chest from last year.”

