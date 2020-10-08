Football spotlight: St. Mary's roller coaster ride ends as fall season finally begins

Ken Turner tries to take every day as it comes.
It’s the only way to be in these uncertain days and times.
Named the new St. Mary’s football coach in March — two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic upended life as we know it — Turner and his Dragons have been through a roller coaster ride this fall unlike anything any of them have ever experienced.
St. Mary’s wanted to play football this fall. In mid-September it appeared the St. Louis City Department of Health wouldn’t lift restrictions related to the pandemic to allow high-frequency contact sports to compete, so St. Mary’s opted into the spring football season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. For three weeks the Dragons practiced two times a week and put their fall season hopes in the past.
Or so they thought.
On Sept. 26, the health department changed gears and lifted restrictions on moderate and high-frequency contact sports to allow competitions to begin, pending approval of the individual school’s plan to limit potential COVID-19 spread.
With this news, St. Mary’s asked MSHSAA to be reinstated into the fall season and that request was granted.
“It’s the craziest situation,” Turner said.
Now, nearly 11 months since its last game, St. Mary’s will make its season debut when it hosts St. Louis U. High at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Dragons are one of a multitude of programs around the area that will return to the gridiron Friday night. On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced youth sports restrictions barring football would be lifted this week. The key condition to returning to play was the schools and school districts that wanted to participate had to submit a plan to minimize COVID-19 exposure at their facilities and that the plan must be approved by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
One of the points of emphasis for letting football loose was restricting the spectator crowd size. When St. Mary’s was cleared by St. Louis City to compete, it had to agree to not allow any spectators in the facility. That has since changed to allow two spectators per player entry into the facility, which is a policy similar to what is being used in St. Louis County. Games in the city and county remain closed to the general public.
At this point the players are just excited to go play and aren’t all that concerned about who is and who isn’t in the stands.
“Regardless if we have fans we know we have that love and support,” St. Mary’s junior linebacker Achille Kepya Jr. said.
St. Mary’s is on a mission this season. After making the Class 4 state semifinals last fall for the second time in school history, the Dragons returned a significant portion of their roster.
“Since we lost to Platte County on Nov. 30 last year, (getting back) is all that’s been on our mind,” senior left tackle Que McBroom said.
There will be a new quarterback in junior Caron Spann, but nearly everyone else is back on the offensive side of the ball. That includes standout junior receiver Kevin Coleman. Among the most sought after high school prospects in the nation, Coleman has garnered 30 NCAA Division I offers. As a sophomore he caught 76 passes for 1,512 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. He also made eight interceptions in the defensive secondary.
Now at 6 foot and 170 pounds, Coleman said he’s more motivated than ever because of how this season has played out.
“It’s made me become more focused,” Coleman said. “It can be taken away at any time.”
In normal times, a transition between head coaches can have its challenges. Turner spent the previous 12 years at Althoff and when he arrived at St. Mary’s he installed a new offense. He brought in former St. Louis Ram Tommy Polley as his defensive coordinator, too. If there is one silver lining to being in a holding pattern, it’s the Dragons have had plenty of time to learn the nuances of their new schemes.
“Having Coach Turner come in and having a new offense and new defense, we’re excited to start our journey this year,” McBroom said.
The way this season has played out has also provided a significant amount of adversity. Coaches often speak about how adversity can help create bonds between teammates and coaching staffs as everyone works together to overcome the challenges laid before them.
Turner said the time he’s spent with his team has brought everyone closer than they might have been had this season played out like normal.
“It’s helped me build relationships with my guys,” Turner said.
Those relationships will be tested and grow in new ways Friday. All the offseason workouts, practices and meetings can’t replicate the atmosphere and emotion that comes with lining up against a live opponent and playing. Turner said he’s always excited when Week 1 comes each season. But he likes Week 2 even more.
“You see what mistakes you make in Week 1,” Turner said. “The biggest improvement in your team comes in Week 2.”
Turner can’t wait to chop up Friday night’s film and begin the process of improving. It’s a small piece of normalcy in what has been anything but a normal season.
The Dragons are just ready to let loose. It’s been a long time coming.
“We’ve very blessed to play,” Coleman said. “We have a lot to get off our chest from last year.”
Lutheran North Crusaders at Trinity Titans
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the general public.
Records: Lutheran North 1-0; Trinity 0-0.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media; Trinity, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: Lutheran North 34, Parkway West 6.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lutheran North: Reigning Class 2 state champion debuted last week against Parkway West outside of St. Louis County at Francis Howell. ... Won its last two games against Trinity and 15 of 17 since 2003. Trinity’s last win over Lutheran North came in a district final in 2016. … Power rushing attack was in full force last week as the Crusaders rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Ali Wells rushed 13 times for 143 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Brian Brown completed 7 of 11 passes for 22 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brown rushed for 47 yards. … Senior defensive end Terrance Fuller made 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford made nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive back Jerrell Carter made 10 tackles and three tackles for loss.
On Trinity: Advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons last fall. ... Lost last season’s highly touted matchup with Lutheran North 25-6 in Week 1. ... Has beaten Lutheran North twice in 17 meetings since 2003. Its last win over the Crusaders came in a Class 2 district championship in 2016. … Last season, sophomore quarterback Chris Cotton completed 114 of 195 passes for 1,655 yards, 16 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Thomas Mimes rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrius Cannon caught 23 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has verbally committed to Louisville. Senior receiver Malcolm Harvey caught 20 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns. Added CJ Van Buren II (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) to its offensive line after he transferred in the summer. … Defensive secondary is strong with senior safety Tyler Hibbler (Missouri) and defensive back Myles Norwood. Junior defensive back Chris Moore led the team with three interceptions last season.
Cardinal Ritter Lions at Francis Howell Vikings
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the public.
Records: Cardinal Ritter 0-0; Francis Howell 4-1.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Francis Howell, No. 6 large school preseason, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Francis Howell 56, Holt 28.
Stream: HowellVikingsTV.com.
On Ritter: Makes long-awaited return to competition after its 2019 season ended after Week 7 following fallout from the use of an ineligible player. Program was dissolved by school’s administration and the entire coaching staff was replaced. Coach Brennan Spain was hired during the winter to begin the program anew. ... Senior running back Bill Jackson must serve a two-game suspension this season after playing ineligibly last season. Jackson has verbally committed to Tulsa and rushed for 847 yards and nine touchdowns last season. ... Junior receiver Luther Burden III is among the most sought after receiving prospects in the nation as he holds 40 scholarship offers. Burden caught 45 passes for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games last season. … Senior defensive lineman Jahani Thomas made 34 tackles last season. Senior lineman Sam Keeper has verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State. Junior linebacker Dorian Stone made a team-high 54 tackles last season.
On Howell: Faces Ritter for the first time in school history. ... Dominated in its last three games by outscoring its opponents 155-63. … Senior running back Dane Mohrmann has rushed for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with 400 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games alone. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes has completed 44 of 76 passes for 765 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Pipes has rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Quincy Morris has caught eight passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Taj Gurley has caught 11 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has caught 14 passes for 196 yards and one score. … Senior linebacker Will Doherty has made 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Jack Meyer has made 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman TJ Houston has made 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior defensive back Gus Hetzel has made 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Mehlville Panthers at Oakville Tigers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the general public.
Last season: Mehlville 6-4; Oakville 2-9.
Stream: Will be broadcast on Mehlville High’s Facebook page.
On Mehlville: Won last season’s game 51-0 to make it three in a row and four of its last five against rival Oakville. Won the last two meetings a combined 96-6. … Senior quarterback Isaac Hannam-Lewis completed 7 of 17 passes for 108 yards in limited duty last season. Graduated top four running backs that combined for nearly 2,000 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. No returning receiver caught more than one pass last season. … Senior linebacker Cooper Ragan made 93 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Gerald Burton 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks last season. Hannam-Lewis made 38 tackles at defensive tackle.
On Oakville: Is a combined 12-39 since 2015. ... Junior quarterback Kobe Foster played in six games last season and completed 26 of his 49 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for 75 yards. Tigers graduated their top three rushers who combined for 716 of the team’s 937 total rushing yards. Senior receiver Joey Rounds caught 29 passes for 199 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Jacobi Woods caught 28 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns last season. … Senior Dino Pajazetovic made 45 tackles and three tackles for loss last season. Foster made 58 tackles in the defensive secondary. Senior linebacker Marlon Bailey 32 tackles.
Kirkwood Pioneers at Marquette Mustangs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Note: Spectators will be restricted. This game is not open to the general public.
Records: Kirkwood 0-0; Marquette 1-0.
Rankings: Kirkwood, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 9 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 41, Lafayette 7.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Kirkwood: Returns significant experience on both sides of the ball after finishing 7-4 last season and losing in a Class 6 district semifinal at Joplin. ... Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 215 of 321 passes for 3,274 yards, 38 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Senior running back Gerald Jackson rushed for a team-high 505 yards last season. Senior receiver Jackson Fortner caught a team-high 52 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Will Lee caught 47 passes for 760 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty made 68 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Bass racked up 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. On the defensive line Lee made 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Marquette: Defeated Kirkwood 42-23 last season for its first win over the Pioneers this century. Opened this season last week with a thorough victory over rival Lafayette at Union High outside of St. Louis County due to COVID-19 restrictions. … Senior running back Chris Kreh rushed 31 times for 255 yards and scored all six touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand made his debut as he completed 6 of 10 passes for 82 yards. Senior receiver Jackson Edwards caught two passes for 30 yards.
CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans
When: Noon Saturday.
Note: Spectators will be restricted. This game is not open to the general public.
Records: CBC 1-0; De Smet 0-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: CBC 42, Eureka 14.
Stream: Youtube.com/watch?v=Nb9YrKUcRj4.
On CBC: Opened up in Week 6 with an impressive win over Eureka at Northwest–Cedar Hill. Junior quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne shined in his season debut as he completed 15 of 18 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a score. Senior receiver Zach Hahn caught seven passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier “Karate” Brenson caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Isaac Cyr made 12 tackles. Junior Kendall Huston had two sacks and two tackles for loss. Defense had five total sacks.
On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion makes season debut. Won both the regular season Metro Catholic Conference matchup and the district semifinal matchup against CBC last season to end a 10-game losing streak. … Returned its trio of NCAA Division I running backs in Rico Barfield (Ball State), Taj Butts (Missouri) and Darez Snider (Miami, Ohio) who combined for rush for nearly 3,400 yards and 49 touchdowns last season. Offensive line return mostly intact and includes Hutson Lillibridge (Tulane). … Defense returns significant strength with defensive back Jakailin Johnson (Ohio State), linebacker Carter Edwards (126 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions) and defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo (Missouri) and Dakote Doyle (Baylor).
