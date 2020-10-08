Football spotlight: St. Mary's roller coaster ride ends as fall season finally begins

Now, nearly 11 months since its last game, St. Mary’s will make its season debut when it hosts St. Louis U. High at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Dragons are one of a multitude of programs around the area that will return to the gridiron Friday night. On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced youth sports restrictions barring football would be lifted this week. The key condition to returning to play was the schools and school districts that wanted to participate had to submit a plan to minimize COVID-19 exposure at their facilities and that the plan must be approved by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

One of the points of emphasis for letting football loose was restricting the spectator crowd size. When St. Mary’s was cleared by St. Louis City to compete, it had to agree to not allow any spectators in the facility. That has since changed to allow two spectators per player entry into the facility, which is a policy similar to what is being used in St. Louis County. Games in the city and county remain closed to the general public.

At this point the players are just excited to go play and aren’t all that concerned about who is and who isn’t in the stands.

“Regardless if we have fans we know we have that love and support,” St. Mary’s junior linebacker Achille Kepya Jr. said.