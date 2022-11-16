Football spotlight: Timberland aims for first win over Francis Howell in Class 5 quarterfinal showdown

WENTZVILLE — If Nate Martin steps on the football field he’s not wearing sleeves.

Not in August. Not in November.

Not even when it feels like he’s playing in a deep freezer full of deer meat.

“It’s mostly a mentality thing,” Martin said. “Last year we were told by Andrew Bontrager no sleeves if you’re a lineman. Got to keep it going.”

The senior center for the Timberland football team, Martin hasn't played this late in the postseason before. None of the Wolves have and that includes the now-graduated Bontrager, who was a stalwart on the offensive line last fall with Martin.

Timberland (9-3) went on the road and beat Helias 41-24 last week to win the Class 5 District 4 championship. It’s the sixth district championship in school history and its first since 2009. It’s the Wolves’ first district title since the Missouri State High School Activities Association began using its current postseason format in 2012.

Timberland’s reward is it gets to host Francis Howell in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. That is if you can call playing a team you’ve never beaten in school history a reward.

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, Howell (11-0) has taken on all comers this season and none have been close.

Lutheran North scored first in its Week 3 matchup with the Vikings only to give up the next 21 points. Troy Buchanan led 13-0 in the first quarter of its Week 5 game only to fall behind 21-19 at halftime and then get shut out in the second half of a 35-19 loss.

No one has performed for four full quarters against Howell — and that includes Timberland.

The Vikings beat the Wolves 49-14 in a GAC South showdown Oct. 7 at Howell. The Vikings led 35-0 at halftime and extended that to 42-0 early in the third quarter.

“They’re the whole package,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said. “You have to play your best football game. You have to perform. You have to try and match their physicality and their athleticism.”

The Vikings have won all 13 of their games against the Wolves dating back to their first meeting in 2010. None of the prior 13 have been decided by less than two touchdowns. Last season Howell ended Timberland’s season — and Bontrager’s high school career — with a 63-32 win in a Class 6 district semifinal.

There’s nothing in the past to suggest this Friday will be any different for the Wolves.

Only these aren’t the same old Wolves.

Senior quarterback AJ Raines has rewritten the school’s record book this season. The 6-foot and 175-pound signal caller has completed 202 of 314 passes for 2,845 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. He’s rushed for 1,065 yards and 15 touchdowns. It’s the second consecutive season he’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

“It’s amazing to have a dual threat quarterback that can do it all,” senior receiver and cornerback Tank Billings said. “He has a fantastic arm, takes pressure off of me and our other receivers. It’s amazing to have a guy like that in the backfield.”

Raines isn’t the only one getting into the record book. Both Billings and senior receiver Creighton Ervin have surpassed the previous school record for most receiving yards in a season. Billings has the lead at the moment with 951 yards on 65 receptions, but Ervin isn’t far off with 835 yards on 46 receptions. Senior Travis Reeves also has been productive with 43 receptions for 449 yards. The trio has combined to catch 27 touchdown passes.

“We have the best receiving corps in our league,” Raines said. “It’s nice throwing to them. If one person is out I know I have three or four receivers I can rely on and are going to make plays.”

Raines didn’t play in Timberland’s first game with Howell this season. He was one of several starters that were unavailable after Troy showed up in Week 6 and put a bruising on the Wolves in a 44-12 defeat, their first of the season.

The next week Howell did its thing and two weeks after that neighbor and rival Holt beat Timberland 42-35 to close out the regular season. The Wolves went into the district tournament having lost three of four games but feeling like their best football was still ahead of them.

"We had some guys that were banged up. We got them back," Gilreath said. "The guys are coming together and playing for each other and I can’t say enough how awesome they are."

Once postseason play began Gilreath and his staff made some changes that helped shore up Timberland’s defensive deficiencies. Raines stepped in as a full-time safety and has thrived with 22 tackles and four interceptions. He picked off two passes and recovered a fumble against Washington in the Wolves first district game Oct. 28. He had another pair of interceptions last week against Helias. He averaged seven tackles a game during the district tournament.

The defensive line received some needed depth as some of the offensive linemen are now taking shifts, too.

“Everything is on the table,” Gilreath said. “We were holding a couple of other guys off as well during the season. Now they’re in the rotations. It’s paying dividends right now. We’re just trying to keep our guys fresh out there.”

Senior linebacker Ethan Wasson and sophomore linebacker Jayden Weinhardt have been machines for Timberland. Wasson has 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Weinhardt has 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. No one else has more than 55 tackles.

The Wolves defense will have to be on point if it’s going to slow Howell's potent offensive attack. The Vikings are averaging nearly 50 points per game and have been held under 41 points just once this season.

“These past three or four weeks our defense has stepped it up,” Raines said. “That was a big problem at the beginning of the season but we all just came together. We’re playing like a team right now.”

A team that’s playing with nothing to lose. Timberland wasn’t supposed to make it this far. A byproduct of its limping into the district tournament was it had to play at Holt in its district semifinal. The Wolves won 21-0 to snap a four-game skid to the Indians. It was the first time anyone wearing a Timberland jersey on the field that night beat Holt.

“It’s such a good rivalry and they’ve had us the last few years,” Gilreath said. “The fact we got that done and beat a good Holt squad is a big confidence booster for our guys.”

Taking down perennial contender Helias last week didn’t do anything to hurt that growing confidence, either. Timberland is playing with house money and it gets to put the season on the line on its home field against a team that has its number.

The Wolves can’t wait to see what happens.

“I think we’re for sure ready and I have a really good feeling about this Friday,” Raines said. “We’re going to have a big, old student section with a lot of fans coming to support us. It’s going to be nice.”