Football spotlight: Van thrives in CBC's high-powered backfield

Dylan Van plays his role to perfection, one reason the CBC football team is on the verge of repeating as Missouri's Class 6 state champion.

The senior running back has carved out a niche alongside standout Jeremiyah Love, one of the top running backs in the country who is bound for Notre Dame.

"He kind of knows when it's his turn and when it's his time to produce," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "We don't miss a beat when he or (Ralph Dixon) are in there."

A 6-foot, 175-pounder, Van has racked up some impressive numbers.

Van has a team-leading 125 carries for 868 yards and 13 touchdowns in helping the defending Class 6 state champions return to the title game.

CBC (12-1), winners of 11 in a row, faces Lee's Summit North (12-1) in the Class 6 championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.

The Cadets will be looking for their fifth championship to go along with titles in 2014, '17, '18 and '21.

And Van's ability to produce in a deep and talented backfield has helped the tradition-rich Town and Country enjoy another successful season.

Love leads CBC this season with 1,080 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 121 carries.

Van realizes that at another school, he likely would be the featured back.

"It doesn't bother me, I know what I am and I know what (Love) is," Van said. "We're just better together."

Part of Van's enjoyment in his role comes from the fact he is Love's best friend. The two became acquainted in second grade and have been inseparable since.

Even now they share a special bond.

The two go out to dinner on a regular basis. Their normal routine consists of a trip to a fast food drive-thru before eating in the car and chatting away for an hour or so.

"Not much of it is about football," Van said. "More about life, girls, school, things like that. It's like our away-from-football time."

Last season, Van helped the Cadets win their first state title since 2018.

Van rushed for 701 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, including a 105-yard, two-score effort in a playoff win over St. Louis U. High.

"He was our rock," Pingel said.

Love and Van are just two pieces of the Cadets' four-pronged rushing attack.

Dixon, a senior, has racked up 721 yards and 10 touchdowns. Speedy junior wideout Jeremiah McClellan has rushed for 310 yards and four scores. The majority of his touchdowns have come from the direct snap out of the pistol formation.

Over the past decade, CBC has morphed into Running Back High. The Cadets, who are 133-16 since 2011, have had at least two players with 600 or more rushing yards in each of the last nine full seasons.

That tradition of speedy and powerful running backs is never more evident than this season as 49 of the Cadets' 84 touchdowns have come on the ground.

Pingel rotates the backs on what is essentially a series-by-series basis.

Which is fine with Van.

"I just wait my turn," he said. "Then I do my job."

The Cadets, whose only loss was a 64-19 setback to East St. Louis the second week of the season, have outscored their opponents 621-270 with an average margin of victory of 27 points per game. They come into the championship affair as a solid favorite.

CBC exploded in the second half to knock off previously unbeaten Liberty North 49-21 in the semifinal round last week. Liberty North knocked off Lee's Summit North 17-7 on opening day.

"Our guys know that teams are totally different from Week One to now," Pingel said. "And we're not going to take anyone for granted — because we know what's at stake."