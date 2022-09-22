Football spotlight: Wood River rolls into Breese Central 4-0 for first time since 2004

WOOD RIVER — There was nowhere to go. No free space to be had. Everyone stood on top of each other, packed together tight like tuna in a can.
Miguel Romero loved it.
A senior quarterback and safety for the East Alton-Wood River High football team, Romero was one of nearly 40 players who descended upon the weight room when it opened in November. It was then with all the racks full and little room to maneuver Romero figured things could be different this fall.
“That’s when we knew everyone was dedicated,” Romero said.
That offseason dedication has paid in-season dividends as Wood River is 4-0 for the first time since 2004 and just the second time this century. Wood River will put its perfect start on the line when it travels to Breese Central (3-1 overall, 1-0 league) for a Cahokia Conference Mississippi game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Breese is always at the top of the conference and this year they’re going to be one of the top schools to beat,” Romero said.
Central has won its last two games against Wood River by a combined score of 84-12 and owns a 6-1 lead in the series since 2012. But these aren’t the same old Oilers. They proved that in Week 1 when they clawed their way to a 29-28 overtime win against Harrisburg at home after trailing 21-6 at halftime.
“It feels different,” senior center and defensive tackle Bryce Hyde said. “Last year we had a different mindset.”
Last season was a learning experience for Wood River as it opened with a 12-6 win over Madison then proceeded to lose its next six games, five of which were by 28 or more points. As the losses piled up the Oilers broke apart.
“Last year we had a little bit of bickering here and there,” Hyde said. “This year we haven’t bickered at all, really. It feels great.”
The seeds for this season’s success were planted at the end of last season. Wood River beat Roxana and Red Bud in its final two games for its first winning streak since the 2018 season, when it won five in a row. It was then the returning seniors looked at one another and decided they were going to invest in themselves. They’d live in the weight room and see where it took them.
“At the end (of last year) we started playing better, we started playing together,” senior running back and safety Seth Slayden said. “That’s what makes a difference in a team, when you’re playing together as one and not as individuals. It’s our last season, it’s all we have left. We decided that we need to make something of it.”
What the Oilers have done is give themselves an opportunity at school history. This year’s team can match the 2004 team that won all nine of its regular season games. More importantly, however, it can do something that never has been done in school history — win a playoff game.
According to the Illinois High School Association website, Wood River began playing football in 1925. Nearly a century later it is still searching for its first playoff win.
Winning playoff games is no simple matter in Illinois. Teams must first qualify for the playoffs, and the best way to do that is win a minimum of five games. Since 1999 Wood River has won five or more games nine times and qualified for the playoffs each time, most recently in 2018 when it finished 6-4.
“Obviously everybody wants to be in the playoffs and only a certain amount of teams make it in. It’s a privilege to be in,” Wood River coach Garry Herron said. “It’s exciting for them to get the chance to be that first team and I think that’s part of it, too. They want to make their mark in history here and be the first team to win.”
A 2002 graduate, Herron was part of three playoff appearances during his playing career, including the Oilers’ postseason debut in 1999 when he was a sophomore. He returned to lead his alma mater prior to the 2015 season and has guided Wood River to another three playoff appearances between 2016 and 2018. All three ended in losses to Carlinville.
In an attempt to give the Oilers and the 16 seniors who dominate the roster their best chance at success, Herron and his coaching staff made some changes to the offense this season. Most notably they moved Romero from wide receiver to quarterback.
The 6-foot and 170-pound Romero had no in-game experience at the position but showed promise when he was running the scout-team offense against his own first-team defense at practice as a junior. That’s when Herron saw something that intrigued him.
“He ran the ball through the middle hard and we were like, ‘Maybe we can put him at quarterback,’ ” Herron said. “We tell the kids all the time, you show off at practice, you earn your spot at practice. That’s what he did.”
Romero’s job is simpler than some quarterbacks because in this era of pass happy offenses Wood River is still a true believer in the Wing T. The Oilers run the ball about 90 percent of the time with Slayden carrying most of the load. For the season the 6-foot and 180-pound workhorse has rushed for 490 yards and nine touchdowns.
When Romero shifted to quarterback it gave Wood River another explosive runner in its backfield. Slayden drew all the defensive attention a year ago and rightly so as he was the Oilers’ best weapon. This season if the defense decides to stop Slayden at all costs Romero can make them pay like he did last week as he and Slayden combined to rack up 409 yards rushing in a 42-34 conference win over Salem.
It’s the first win for Wood River in three tries against Salem, which had won the previous two meetings a combined 90-20.
“It was really good to be competitive with them. The last couple years we really haven’t been,” Herron said. “(In the past) we turned the ball over too much and made too many mistakes. I felt like Friday night we did a pretty good job all around.”
With each passing week that ends with a win Wood River is building momentum not only on the field but in its community. There’s a buzz about the Oilers as they continue to do things that haven’t been done in the program in a decade or longer.
“We haven’t had a home playoff game here in a long time,” Herron said. “We’re hoping we get a good enough record to get a good draw and hopefully a home game and I think it’d be great for the community.”
First things first. Wood River has its hands full with a Breese Central team that took out conference contender Freeburg last week. Last season Breese Central rode a nine-game win streak into the Class 4A quarterfinals. Central has proven time and again hard for Wood River to beat.
But these aren’t the same old Oilers. They’re confident in what they can do and they’re going to give it their best shot.
“After that first week we realized what we could do and how we could play for the rest of the season,” Slayden said. “Us coming back and playing that hard it showed us our capabilities.”
Week 5 high school football games to watch
CBC Cadets at De Smet Spartans
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: CBC 3-1 overall, 2-0 Metro Catholic Conference; De Smet 2-2, 2-0.
Rankings: CBC, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 6 Missouri Media; De Smet, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: CBC 56, Chaminade 7; De Smet 56, Vianney 7.
On CBC: Won both the regular season and postseason meetings with De Smet last season after losing four in a row. ... Holds a 20-11 lead in the series since 1999. … Offense has scored 41 or more points in three of four games this season. … Splits time between junior quarterback Cole McKey and sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley Jr. McKey has completed 26 of 42 passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns and has been intercepted once. Wiley has completed 18 of 32 passes for 411 yards, six touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Senior running back Ralph Dixon has rushed for 353 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Van has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has caught 20 passes for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Corey Simms has eight receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior Kyan Franklin has 29 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Haverstick has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Tyler Gant has 13 tackles.
On De Smet: Has won consecutive games after dropping neutral-site games against Springfield, Ohio, and IMG Academy. … Lost its last two against CBC after ripping off four successive wins between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 49 of 73 passes for 726 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Has rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Six different players have rushed for at least one touchdown. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has caught 14 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Keshawn Ford has 13 receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Cameron Wright has caught 10 passes for 128 yards. … Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has 20 tackles and seven sacks. Senior defensive lineman Trevon Piggee-Blake has 13 tackles and three sacks. Senior linebacker Jason King has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and recovered a fumble. As a unit the defense has made nine interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
Francis Howell Vikings at Troy Buchanan Trojans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Francis Howell 4-0 overall, 1-0 GAC South; Troy 3-1, 1-0.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 5 Missouri Media; Troy, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
On Francis Howell: Had its 23-game winning streak against Troy snapped in dramatic fashion during a Class 6 district title game last season with a 23-21 loss on the last play. ... This will be the only meeting between these two this season because Howell moved into Class 5. … Junior quarterback Adam Shipley has completed 29 of 43 passes for 446 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Brady Hultman has rushed for 357 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior receiver Kendall Gurley has six receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Senior tight end Brett Norfleet has eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown. Junior receiver Jude James has caught four passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker Hultman leads the team with 44 tackles. Senior linebacker Wyatt Robins has 39 tackles. James has racked up 31 tackles and an interception. Gurley has three interceptions in the defensive secondary. Nine different players have one sack.
On Troy Buchanan: Stunned Howell at the buzzer last year to win a Class 6 district title and advance to the first state semifinal in school history. ... Hasn’t won at home against Howell this century. … Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 35 of 61 passes for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 374 yards and four touchdowns, as well. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns. Senior fullback Nick Bova has rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has 8 receptions for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver LeBron Mathews has nine receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. … At linebacker, Smith has 47 tackles and four tackles for loss and Bova has 44 tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Jahkai Lang has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at Cardinal Ritter Lions
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Lutheran St. Charles 3-1 overall, 1-1 Archdiocesan Athletic Association; Cardinal Ritter 4-0, 1-0.
Rankings: Lutheran St. Charles, No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 3 Missouri Media; Cardinal Ritter, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: St. Mary’s 56, Lutheran St. Charles 20; Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14
On Lutheran St. Charles: Faces Cardinal Ritter for the first time since 2017. ... Had area’s longest winning streak end at 12 with loss to St. Mary’s last week. ... Could rematch with Ritter in postseason play as both are in Class 3 this season. …Sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine has completed 31 of 60 passes for 608 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore running back Ayden Harris has rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Allen Mitchell has rushed for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaleb Mays has caught 12 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Michael Parr Jr. has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. No other player has more than five receptions. … At linebacker Harris has 56 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Cyril Holloway has 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman John McCaleb has 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
On Cardinal Ritter: Outscored Helias 33-7 in the second half of last week’s state-ranked showdown in Jefferson City. ... Faces Lutheran St. Charles for the first time since 2017 and holds an 8-3 edge in the series since 1999. … Junior quarterback Antwon McKay Jr. has completed 43 of 74 passes for 769 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior running back Marvin Burks Jr. has rushed for 601 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Fredrick Moore has caught 17 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Ryan Boyd has caught 16 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior safety Lawrence McConnell has 25 tackles and one interception. Junior defensive tackle Cam Clayborn has 20 tackles and three sacks. Senior cornerback Malikh Riggins has 18 tackles and two interceptions.
Triad Knights at Highland Bulldogs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Triad 2-2 overall, 1-0 Mississippi Valley; Highland 3-1, 1-0
Rankings: Highland, No. 8 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press.
On Triad: Won three in a row against Highland. All were by two touchdowns or less. ... Last week’s shutout against Civic Memorial was the first time the Knights didn’t allow an opponent to score in a fall football game since 2009. They did have two shutouts during the altered spring season of 2021. … Senior quarterback Nick Funk has completed 30 of 52 passes for 466 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Drake Keller has rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Tashon Cockarell has caught 11 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Jason Randoll has five receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jarrett Del Rosario has 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive back Ken Rodebush has 26 tackles and two interceptions. Senior defensive end Brett Beckmann has 22 tackles and six tackles for loss.
On Highland: Lone loss this season was a 31-28 nail-biter at Edwardsville. Has scored 54 or more points in every other game this season. … Senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels has completed 53 of 74 passes for 791 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Travis Porter has rushed for 373 yards and eight touchdowns. Seven different players have rushed for touchdowns. Senior receiver Cade Altadonna has caught 15 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Brode Lewis has caught 15 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ethan Greenwald has 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and recovered two fumbles. Junior defensive lineman Chase Pacatte has 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Brendan Gelly has 20 tackles and five tackles for loss.
East St. Louis Flyers at O’Fallon Panthers
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: East St. Louis 2-2 overall, 1-0 Southwestern Conference; O’Fallon 4-0, 1-0
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
On East St. Louis: Shut out its last four Southwestern Conference opponents. The last points scored by an SWC opponent against East Side was a safety by O’Fallon last year in a 48-2 win. The Flyers defense has not allowed a league opponent to score since the COVID-19 altered 2021 spring season. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 54 of 110 passes for 688 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 17 passes for 221 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Caiden Rogers has made eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has 45 tackles and two sacks. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has 39 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Keshawn “KeKe” Hayden has 37 tackles and one sack. Senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has 33 tackles, one sack and one interception.
On O’Fallon: Rallied past Edwardsville in the final two minutes as it scored the go-ahead two-point conversion to take its first lead of the game. ... Was the only Southwestern Conference team to score on East St. Louis last season when its defense garnered a safety. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 71 of 112 passes for 1,094 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 461 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has caught 24 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has caught 18 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Zach Novy has 28 tackles and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has nine tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Drake Mosley has 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles.