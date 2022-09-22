Football spotlight: Wood River rolls into Breese Central 4-0 for first time since 2004

WOOD RIVER — There was nowhere to go. No free space to be had. Everyone stood on top of each other, packed together tight like tuna in a can.

Miguel Romero loved it.

A senior quarterback and safety for the East Alton-Wood River High football team, Romero was one of nearly 40 players who descended upon the weight room when it opened in November. It was then with all the racks full and little room to maneuver Romero figured things could be different this fall.

“That’s when we knew everyone was dedicated,” Romero said.

That offseason dedication has paid in-season dividends as Wood River is 4-0 for the first time since 2004 and just the second time this century. Wood River will put its perfect start on the line when it travels to Breese Central (3-1 overall, 1-0 league) for a Cahokia Conference Mississippi game at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Breese is always at the top of the conference and this year they’re going to be one of the top schools to beat,” Romero said.

Central has won its last two games against Wood River by a combined score of 84-12 and owns a 6-1 lead in the series since 2012. But these aren’t the same old Oilers. They proved that in Week 1 when they clawed their way to a 29-28 overtime win against Harrisburg at home after trailing 21-6 at halftime.

“It feels different,” senior center and defensive tackle Bryce Hyde said. “Last year we had a different mindset.”

Last season was a learning experience for Wood River as it opened with a 12-6 win over Madison then proceeded to lose its next six games, five of which were by 28 or more points. As the losses piled up the Oilers broke apart.

“Last year we had a little bit of bickering here and there,” Hyde said. “This year we haven’t bickered at all, really. It feels great.”

The seeds for this season’s success were planted at the end of last season. Wood River beat Roxana and Red Bud in its final two games for its first winning streak since the 2018 season, when it won five in a row. It was then the returning seniors looked at one another and decided they were going to invest in themselves. They’d live in the weight room and see where it took them.

“At the end (of last year) we started playing better, we started playing together,” senior running back and safety Seth Slayden said. “That’s what makes a difference in a team, when you’re playing together as one and not as individuals. It’s our last season, it’s all we have left. We decided that we need to make something of it.”

What the Oilers have done is give themselves an opportunity at school history. This year’s team can match the 2004 team that won all nine of its regular season games. More importantly, however, it can do something that never has been done in school history — win a playoff game.

According to the Illinois High School Association website, Wood River began playing football in 1925. Nearly a century later it is still searching for its first playoff win.

Winning playoff games is no simple matter in Illinois. Teams must first qualify for the playoffs, and the best way to do that is win a minimum of five games. Since 1999 Wood River has won five or more games nine times and qualified for the playoffs each time, most recently in 2018 when it finished 6-4.

“Obviously everybody wants to be in the playoffs and only a certain amount of teams make it in. It’s a privilege to be in,” Wood River coach Garry Herron said. “It’s exciting for them to get the chance to be that first team and I think that’s part of it, too. They want to make their mark in history here and be the first team to win.”

A 2002 graduate, Herron was part of three playoff appearances during his playing career, including the Oilers’ postseason debut in 1999 when he was a sophomore. He returned to lead his alma mater prior to the 2015 season and has guided Wood River to another three playoff appearances between 2016 and 2018. All three ended in losses to Carlinville.

In an attempt to give the Oilers and the 16 seniors who dominate the roster their best chance at success, Herron and his coaching staff made some changes to the offense this season. Most notably they moved Romero from wide receiver to quarterback.

The 6-foot and 170-pound Romero had no in-game experience at the position but showed promise when he was running the scout-team offense against his own first-team defense at practice as a junior. That’s when Herron saw something that intrigued him.

“He ran the ball through the middle hard and we were like, ‘Maybe we can put him at quarterback,’ ” Herron said. “We tell the kids all the time, you show off at practice, you earn your spot at practice. That’s what he did.”

Romero’s job is simpler than some quarterbacks because in this era of pass happy offenses Wood River is still a true believer in the Wing T. The Oilers run the ball about 90 percent of the time with Slayden carrying most of the load. For the season the 6-foot and 180-pound workhorse has rushed for 490 yards and nine touchdowns.

When Romero shifted to quarterback it gave Wood River another explosive runner in its backfield. Slayden drew all the defensive attention a year ago and rightly so as he was the Oilers’ best weapon. This season if the defense decides to stop Slayden at all costs Romero can make them pay like he did last week as he and Slayden combined to rack up 409 yards rushing in a 42-34 conference win over Salem.

It’s the first win for Wood River in three tries against Salem, which had won the previous two meetings a combined 90-20.

“It was really good to be competitive with them. The last couple years we really haven’t been,” Herron said. “(In the past) we turned the ball over too much and made too many mistakes. I felt like Friday night we did a pretty good job all around.”

With each passing week that ends with a win Wood River is building momentum not only on the field but in its community. There’s a buzz about the Oilers as they continue to do things that haven’t been done in the program in a decade or longer.

“We haven’t had a home playoff game here in a long time,” Herron said. “We’re hoping we get a good enough record to get a good draw and hopefully a home game and I think it’d be great for the community.”

First things first. Wood River has its hands full with a Breese Central team that took out conference contender Freeburg last week. Last season Breese Central rode a nine-game win streak into the Class 4A quarterfinals. Central has proven time and again hard for Wood River to beat.

But these aren’t the same old Oilers. They’re confident in what they can do and they’re going to give it their best shot.

“After that first week we realized what we could do and how we could play for the rest of the season,” Slayden said. “Us coming back and playing that hard it showed us our capabilities.”