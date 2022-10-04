Football: St. Charles keeps believing, gets first win in dramatic fashion

St. Charles High football coach Dan McMullen didn’t know what happened. He needed a moment to digest what just unfolded in front of him.

Senior quarterback Blake Wiggs fired a Hail Mary into the end zone that was brought down by senior receiver DeAndre Galmore with no time on the clock to give the Pirates a thrilling victory over Winfield, their first of the season.

Or so they thought.

St. Charles was called for holding on the play, which gave Winfield a choice. Accept the penalty, move the line of scrimmage back 10 yards from the spot of the foul and play one more untimed down. Or decline the penalty and let the play stand as a touchdown for St. Charles. There really wasn’t a choice — Winfield accepted the penalty.

What could have been a devastating moment turned into one of resiliency.

“I told them to run the same play and do it again,” McMullen said.

This time from about the 45-yard line Wiggs dropped back again and heaved the ball near the end zone. A Winfield defender tipped the ball up and back into the end zone, where St. Charles junior receiver Bobby Hayes was there to grab it for the winning touchdown as the Pirates beat the Warriors 30-28.

“I stood there with my arms in the air,” McMullen said.

After a moment the realization that yes, that in fact did just happen, McMullen joined the dogpile on the field as the Pirates celebrated a rare victory.

Wins have been hard to come by for St. Charles (1-5 overall, 1-1 GAC North). The Pirates had lost eight games in a row. They were 1-9 last season and 1-9 in 2020, too.

Friday’s victory would have been special simply because it was a victory, but the way in which St. Charles had to scratch and claw its way to the win was incredible. The Pirates trailed the Warriors 28-22 late in the fourth quarter. Winfield was pinned on its own 1-yard line. St. Charles managed to score a safety to cut its deficit to 28-24. It also forced Winfield to free kick the ball back to the Pirates.

St. Charles got a solid return to give its offense a chance. Wiggs called two plays that worked and moved the Pirates across midfield and set up the first game-winning touchdown. Wiggs completed 17 of his 29 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He also rushed 29 times for 159 yards.

“He was so banged up and tired,” McMullen said. “I don’t know how he threw the ball (that deep again). The stars aligned.”

It was a meaningful moment for a team trying to turn around its fortunes. McMullen was hired in the offseason to breathe new life into the program. It’s been tough sledding, but what stood out to him Friday wasn’t that his team scored on its first Hail Mary. It was the way the players responded when they had to go do it again.

“I don’t care what the down and distance is, as long as you do what you’re supposed to do we can overcome anything,” McMullen tells the team routinely.

Then they went out and lived it.

As the Pirates partied in their locker room after the game McMullen was struck by how different it was from the week prior when Fort Zumwalt East scored a 21-6 win in St. Charles’ homecoming game. The Pirates weren’t so much mad they lost, they were mad their seniors didn’t get to win their last homecoming game. It was bigger than themselves, and to McMullen that was significant.

“They want it for them,” McMullen said. “To watch them hug each other (and celebrate), that was the most special.”

St. Charles takes to the road to face Orchard Farm (0-6, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Orchard Farm was the one team the Pirates beat last season. But as he’s prepared for the Eagles, McMullen has found them to be a group that plays from the opening whistle to the final buzzer. They’ve been on the short end of a few games that could have gone either way. That tells McMullen the Pirates should be wary.

“A team like that is dangerous,” McMullen said.