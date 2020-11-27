Football state championship spotlight: De Smet's Jackson finds voice during COVID-19 pandemic

“We wanted everyone to be aware of how Black students were feeling,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s own life experience compelled him to step up and speak out for those who look like him. De Smet’s student body comes from all corners of the area and they come with an array of experiences, preconceptions and opinions. Jackson wanted to take these tumultuous times and make them productive. He does not shy away from hard conversations because without them there is no chance at change.

“It’s important to have conversations like these,” Jackson said. “The best De Smet is one where everybody accepts each other. If we’re able to hear each other’s problems we can grow from them. It’s one step in the many steps we need to take.”

Jackson and Govan twice delivered their action plan to the school’s faculty and staff in the form of a speech — once in the summer and once when the school year was about to begin. It was well-received and roundly praised.

“He took a time that could have been divisive and made if unifying,” Steeples said. “This was for the greater good of the community.”