Football state championship spotlight: De Smet's Jackson finds voice during COVID-19 pandemic

Tanner Jackson emerged from the pile, pigskin firmly in hand.
A defensive lineman for the De Smet football team, Jackson spent his junior season in a reserve role behind Lanell Carr, who was headed to West Virginia on a scholarship. But when Carr was unavailable for the 2019 Class 6 state championship game after being ejected the week before, Jackson was asked to step up.
He started the second half of the championship game as De Smet trailed 20-14. In the fourth quarter, Joplin’s standout running back lost control of a handoff. With the ball bouncing on the turf, Jackson hit the ground. Even as other hands pulled, prodded and probed, Jackson’s grip was ironclad. Compared to grappling with his twin brother, Jacobi — an offensive lineman and the reigning Class 4 heavyweight wrestling champion — this was nothing.
“It was just a matter of doing my job; when I got put in I had to prove myself,” Jackson said. “I got that fumble recovery and it set us up. We scored on the next play.”
It was one crucial play in a fourth quarter filled with them as De Smet scored 21 points and rallied to beat Joplin 35-20 for its second state championship but first since 2005.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, No. 1 state-ranked De Smet (6-0) will defend its title against No. 4 Raymore-Peculiar (11-2) in the Class 6 championship game at Jefferson City High.
The Spartans returned a significant portion of talented standouts from their state championship roster. Both sides of the ball are filled with NCAA Division I recruits who will fan out across the country after they graduate. While those players were around last season, they were not thrust into leadership roles that come with being a senior. And last year’s senior class didn’t have the type of challenge this year’s team faced.
“It’s a whole new team in a sense of leadership,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “The guys from last year, they’re gone. New guys have stepped up. It’s a whole new reality we’re living in.”
Jackson, 18, is one of those new leaders. The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound defensive end has started every game for the Spartans. He’s made 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Cracking the starting lineup as a senior represents four years of hard work and dedication for Jackson. He and his twin, Jacobi, played a variety of sports as kids, but football had to wait. Soccer was big for them.
Only they ended up being too big for soccer.
“We would get a lot of fouls,” said Jackson with a chuckle. “I wasn’t big for football, but I was big for soccer.”
Jacobi, who’s now nearly 300 pounds, even more so. Their parents, wary of allowing the twins to play football too soon, agreed to let them start in eighth grade.
Tanner Jackson made it only a few weeks before a fractured foot ended his first foray. When he arrived at De Smet as a freshman, he had a limited understanding of how to play.
“I was learning football,” Jackson said. “You go through the motions. The reps you get are to better you.”
After his freshman season, Jackson assessed his situation. He loved the game, but in order to play at the level he wanted there was work to be done. Namely, he had to be stronger. A wrecking ball in a soccer midfield, he was an undersized linebacker.
Jackson made the weight room his home away from home.
A quiet presence in the hallways and at practice, Jackson let his work ethic do the talking. He punched in every day.
“The weight room, that’s where you can build respect,” Steeples said.
Jackson’s body grew and so did his presence in De Smet’s hallways. As the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the country during the spring and summer it exposed significant faults in American society. Among them racial relations.
Jackson, who is bi-racial, felt moved to action. The co-president of De Smet’s Black Student Union, he and fellow co-president Marquis Govan put together an action plan to help foster honest, constructive conversations about racism in America in the school. There were hours of Zoom meetings with fellow students, faculty and staff.
“We wanted everyone to be aware of how Black students were feeling,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s own life experience compelled him to step up and speak out for those who look like him. De Smet’s student body comes from all corners of the area and they come with an array of experiences, preconceptions and opinions. Jackson wanted to take these tumultuous times and make them productive. He does not shy away from hard conversations because without them there is no chance at change.
“It’s important to have conversations like these,” Jackson said. “The best De Smet is one where everybody accepts each other. If we’re able to hear each other’s problems we can grow from them. It’s one step in the many steps we need to take.”
Jackson and Govan twice delivered their action plan to the school’s faculty and staff in the form of a speech — once in the summer and once when the school year was about to begin. It was well-received and roundly praised.
“He took a time that could have been divisive and made if unifying,” Steeples said. “This was for the greater good of the community.”
Jackson’s senior year hasn’t gone the way he imagined. While he was assembling his action plan, COVID-19 made a mess of summer workouts and preseason practice for the Spartans. Jackson continued to grind away in the weight room, but what the season would bring was anyone’s guess.
“The only word to describe it is crazy, honestly,” Jackson said. “It’s not the typical senior season. I’m really happy we’ve been able to get what we can done.”
De Smet didn’t start its season until Oct. 10 due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Steeples said his team missed approximately 40 practices through the summer and fall. Yet the Spartans are once again playing for the state championship after overcoming the unprecedented obstacles laid before them.
That, Steeples said, is exemplified by Jackson, who started out quiet and undersized and now is a leader within the school and on the field.
“He found his voice in finding one for others,” Steeples said. “Growth has been a big message during this pandemic. For me as a coach one of the best feelings is when someone is at the end of their four years and they’re ready to leave your nest.”
