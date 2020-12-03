For second time in three seasons, Andrew steers MICDS into Class 4 title game

Reagan Andrew’s freshman season was something out of a dream.
He won the starting quarterback job at MICDS in the summer. When the Rams opened their season, he rushed for a touchdown and then threw for another in an impressive win over what would be a rock-solid McCluer South-Berkeley squad.
The year ended in the Class 4 state championship game. Andrew walked out onto Faurot Field in Columbia filled with the endless possibilities of what the night would hold.
After rival and neighbor Ladue rolled to a 48-11 win to claim its first state title, Andrew’s dream season came to a crashing end.
“Walking off the field after that game, it was a kick in the face,” Andrew said. “That game put a chip on my shoulder. I’ve wanted to get back to where we are now.”
MICDS is in a place it has often found itself in its history. For the 15th time since 1972, the Rams are one of the last two teams standing in the state tournament. MICDS (7-0) faces No. 1-ranked Helias (13-0) in the Class 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Jefferson City High.
MICDS ranks among the most successful programs in Missouri. Its seven championships put it behind a small handful of teams in the state. Among area programs, it trails just archrival John Burroughs. which has won nine titles.
The Rams have had opportunities to grow their collection. Since their heart-stopping, record-breaking, miraculous double overtime win over Harrisonville in the 2004 Class 4 championship game at the Edward Jones Dome, the Rams have played for the title four more times. They have taken home the consolation prize each time.
Andrew, 16, knows what it’s like to endure the hardest loss of a season on the biggest stage. He’s not interested in feeling it again.
“Ending that (2018) season with a loss is not what any of us wanted,” Andrew said. “It’s not how anyone wants to end a football season.”
The 5-foot-9 and 180-pound Andrew has done his part to put the Rams in this position. When his freshman season ended, he went to work. His natural talents served him well in middle school. But he saw firsthand how different it is when you’re a freshman trying to turn the corner on a senior linebacker who’s spent four years pumping iron.
“Against kids my own age I was above average,” Andrew said. “Playing against kids three or four years older than you that edge you had in eighth grade goes away.”
Andrew did speed drills to become faster. He focused on getting more comfortable in the pocket and reading the field to be better at finding open receivers.
“It was more mental work than anything,” Andrew said.
This season required more mental work. Fred Bouchard was hired as MICDS’s new coach in February. The longtime, successful coach at Harrisonville and Staley, Bouchard brought with him a new playbook. Andrew didn’t hesitate to reach out and ask for whatever his new coach could share shortly after Bouchard was hired.
“It’s always going to be a challenge (with a new coach),” Andrew said. “He was great about getting it to me.”
Had the season started on time in August, there may have been some growing pains for the Rams and their quarterback as they adjusted to a new coach. When MICDS was unable to play the first six weeks due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health in response to the coronavirus pandemic, all the Rams could do was practice.
“You can’t figure it out everything until you’re on the field with the other guys,” Andrew said. “Not being able to play (due to restrictions), it gave us a longer offseason to sharpen the knife.”
That knife has been plenty sharp in the games MICDS did play this season. Andrew has completed 63 of his 91 passes for 1,234 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 287 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
This season Andrew has shown the ability to hurt opponents through the air or on the ground. In MICDS’s regular-season matchup with St. Dominic, Andrew passed for 231 yards and five touchdowns. Against St. Dominic in the district championship game a month later, he rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
A multi-sport athlete, Andrew played guard for the boys basketball team last winter. He’s a standout shortstop for the baseball team, too. Though his spring season for the Rams was canceled, Andrew did play with his club team, the St. Louis Gamers, in the summer. He said they got in about 40 games. Andrew credits his summer with keeping him physically and mentally fresh when football began preseason workouts in August.
“It kind of helped me stay sane over the summer,” Andrew said. “It helped me stay in shape.”
Andrew will have to be at the peak of his powers when MICDS takes on Helias. The Crusaders have been the class of Class 4 all season with a 42-16 average margin of victory. Even when things are tight Helias has found a way to win. It only advanced to the title game after it forced Smithville into a turnover on downs deep in its own territory, then went the other way to score the game-winning touchdown in the final minute and escape, 13-10.
Helias is on its own mission. Its last title came in 1998 and it has been the runner-up each of its last five championship game appearances. The Crusaders surviving Smithville only reinforces this season is their year to break through.
“Helias is a great team, being 13-0 is hard to do,” Andrew said. “We know we have a tall task in front of us.”
It’s a tall task, but not an impossible one. Andrew will take the field with the hope that all he’s learned and done over the past two years will be enough to help lift MICDS to victory.
“Last time is definitely in my mind,” Andrew said. “Being back here was my goal. Now my goal is to win it this time.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.