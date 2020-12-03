For second time in three seasons, Andrew steers MICDS into Class 4 title game

A multi-sport athlete, Andrew played guard for the boys basketball team last winter. He’s a standout shortstop for the baseball team, too. Though his spring season for the Rams was canceled, Andrew did play with his club team, the St. Louis Gamers, in the summer. He said they got in about 40 games. Andrew credits his summer with keeping him physically and mentally fresh when football began preseason workouts in August.

“It kind of helped me stay sane over the summer,” Andrew said. “It helped me stay in shape.”

Andrew will have to be at the peak of his powers when MICDS takes on Helias. The Crusaders have been the class of Class 4 all season with a 42-16 average margin of victory. Even when things are tight Helias has found a way to win. It only advanced to the title game after it forced Smithville into a turnover on downs deep in its own territory, then went the other way to score the game-winning touchdown in the final minute and escape, 13-10.

Helias is on its own mission. Its last title came in 1998 and it has been the runner-up each of its last five championship game appearances. The Crusaders surviving Smithville only reinforces this season is their year to break through.

“Helias is a great team, being 13-0 is hard to do,” Andrew said. “We know we have a tall task in front of us.”