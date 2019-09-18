Travion Ford has been ruled eligible for varsity football competition following his appeal hearing Wednesday with the Missouri State High School Activities Association's board of directors.
A junior defensive lineman for the Lutheran North football team, Ford originally was ruled ineligible by MSHSAA's appeals committee in August based upon his transfer in February to Lutheran North from Lutheran St. Charles.
A 6-foot-2 and 205-pound powerhouse, Ford missed Lutheran North's first two games against Trinity and Cardinal Ritter. Lutheran North had a bye in Week 3. Ford will be on the field when Lutheran North opens up Metro League play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Westminster.
Ford is a five-star rated college prospect with more than 20 NCAA Division I offers, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma along with Missouri and Illinois.
Ford is one of two high-profile prospects due back for the Crusaders this month. Lutheran North is scheduled to get linebacker Antonio Doyle on the field when it hosts Lutheran South on Sept. 27.
Doyle, who was verbally committed to Missouri, recently opened his recruiting and is scheduled to take official visits to Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Illinois. Doyle has said Missouri remains in the running.