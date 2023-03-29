Brian Simmons knew a good majority of his long-time high school buddies would be shocked.

But the former Bishop DuBourg High football standout could not believe how quickly the pushback began Monday after he was named the new football coach at St. Mary's.

DuBourg and St. Mary's are huge rivals and have been battling for supremacy on the south side of St. Louis for decades.

"So many texts, phone calls and emails," Simmons said. "People kept telling me, 'Are you crazy?' "

Crazy? No.

The 55-year-old is simply anxious to return the area football scene after a five-year stint as defensive backs coach at Benedictine College at Atchison, Kansas.

Simmons is taking over for Ken Turner, who guided the Dragons to back-to-back state championships the past two seasons.

A former player at Missouri Valley College, Simmons is steeped in DuBourg football playing history. His defining moment came as a sophomore when he scored all three touchdowns in the Cavaliers 21-6 win over St. Mary's.

His 65-yard interception for a score is still remembered in south city watering holes. He also rushed 85 yards for a TD and caught a 10-yard scoring strike to round out one of the best single-game performances in the long history of the storied rivalry.

Now, he is taking over a program he disliked like as a teenager.

"I love coaching," Simmons said. "It doesn't matter where I am."

St. Mary's athletics director Brocklon Chatman looked at approximately 30 solid candidates for the job before settling on Simmons.

"The two things that we (valued) the most in him were his experience and the discipline he instills in the programs where he's been," Chatman said. "It's hard to find someone as good as he is that has all that experience on the college and high school levels."

Chatman said it was ironic that the high-profile job went to a DuBourg grad.

"I told him that it took a while — but you're finally at the right south side school," Chatman joked.

Simmons had been coaching for more than 30 years. He had successful stints at Cardinal Ritter, Hazelwood East and Lutheran North, compiling a 73-39 mark over nine seasons with a three tradition-rich schools.

He helped Cardinal Ritter finish second at state in 2008. His teams posted winning records in eight of those nine seasons and reach the semifinal round three times.

"Yes, he's DuBourg guy," Chatman said. "But the most important thing is that he has ties to the south city."

Simmons will immediately jump into a rather hot seat.

The Dragons compiled a 24-3 mark in winning Class 3 state championships in 2021 and 2022.

That success had lifted the program to astronomical heights.

St. Mary's lost a host of key players from last year's title group including running back Jamal Roberts, who rushed for 1,899 yards and 28 TDs; and wideout Chase Hendricks, who caught 39 passes for 932 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But Simmons says the huge challenge is one of the main reasons he was interested in the position.

"I wanted to get back into the fraternity of area coaches," Simmons said. "I get along with everybody. And the quality of football here in St. Louis is at a high level."

When Simmons first met with his players Monday, he got a few blank stares when he talked about his playing days at DuBourg.

"They were surprised," Simmons said. "But they're also ready to go. That want to keep the (tradition) going."

Simmons laughs when recalling his big game against the Dragons in 1982.

"Back then, I never, ever, ever thought I would be here at St. Mary's," Simmons said. "But here I am. And I couldn't be happier."