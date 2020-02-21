Former Vianney coach Day resurfaces at Pacific

Paul Day has returned to the sideline.

Better yet, the weight room.

After one season out of coaching, Day has been hired to lead Pacific High’s football program the school announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

Day, 51, was last seen leading Vianney to the 2018 Class 5 state championship, its second in three years and the only titles in program history. The Golden Griffins went 51-23 in six seasons with Day and were 12-12 in the rugged Metro Catholic Conference. In the two years prior to Day’s arrival, Vianney did not win a conference game.

When asked how he reshaped Vianney's trajectory, Day always maintained that success on the field was a direct correlation of how much strength and conditioning work was done in the offseason.

"I’m really excited about coming to Pacific and the vision that Pacific’s administration has for their football program," Day said in the press release.

Day is taking on a significant challenge at Pacific. He replaces Clint Anderson, who resigned in December. In Anderson’s six seasons the Indians were 14-46. Since 1999, Pacific has finished 8-3 once (2009), 5-5 once (2017) and 4-6 twice (2000, 2014). Between 2002-07 the Indians lost 53 consecutive games.