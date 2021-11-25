Fort Osage Indians at Holt Indians

On Holt: Advances to second semifinal in school history and first since 2003. … Scored 11 points in the final 1 minute and 38 seconds to rally past Chaminade last week. Junior kicker Brayden Burthardt hit a 29-yard field goal, his first of the season, to win the game with 1.7 seconds to play. … Has scored 28 or more points in eight consecutive games. … Senior quarterback Cooper Brown has passed for 2,907 yards, 37 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for eight touchdowns. Senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 1,521 yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jackson Smith has 91 receptions for 1,066 yards and 20 touchdowns. Junior receiver Alex Ginnever has 32 receptions for 626 yards and scored seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Zakhi Johnson has made 121 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Junior linebacker Kaden Moore has made 94 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Isaiah Slaughter has made 79 tackles and five interceptions. Junior cornerback Jack Byrne has five interceptions. Junior Caden Duke has made 61 tackles and four interceptions.