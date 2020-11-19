Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Battle Spartans

On Battle: Won its sixth district championship in seven varsity seasons. … Became only the second program in state history to win a state title in its first varsity season when it won the Class 5 crown in 2014. … Junior running back Gerry Marteen rushed for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game against Washington. He torched the Panthers for five touchdowns in their Week 1 game this season. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. … Battle has won six in a row and in five of those wins did not allow its opponent to score more than 21 points. The 43 points scored by Fort Zumwalt North this season remain the most allowed by the Spartans.