Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Battle Spartans

What: Class 5 quarterfinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Fort Zumwalt North 10-1; Battle 8-1.
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 6 Class 5 Missouri Media; Battle, No. 5 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 52, Fort Zumwalt South 3; Battle 27, Washington 7.
Up next: Winner of Jackson and Chaminade in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Won its seventh consecutive district championship with a resounding victory over its rival. … Faces familiar foe in Battle. The two teams have played in the postseason five previous times with Battle holding a 3-2 edge in the series. … Fort Zumwalt North defeated Battle last season for the district championship. … Battle won the Week 1 matchup this season, 60-43. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,137 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 573 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Oakes has 1,041 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 680 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught 23 passes for 405 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. ... Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 78 tackles and four interceptions. … Senior linebacker Eddie Angelback has made 75 tackles.
On Battle: Won its sixth district championship in seven varsity seasons. … Became only the second program in state history to win a state title in its first varsity season when it won the Class 5 crown in 2014. … Junior running back Gerry Marteen rushed for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns in the district title game against Washington. He torched the Panthers for five touchdowns in their Week 1 game this season. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. … Battle has won six in a row and in five of those wins did not allow its opponent to score more than 21 points. The 43 points scored by Fort Zumwalt North this season remain the most allowed by the Spartans.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.