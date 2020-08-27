 Skip to main content
Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Battle Spartans
Fort Zumwalt North's Chris Futrell turns the corner during a Class 5 semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

2019 records: Fort Zumwalt North 12-1; Battle 7-4.

Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.

Live stream: Prepcasts.com.

On Zumwalt North: A Class 5 semifinalist in four of the last five seasons, the Panthers return a strong core led by senior center Nate Rapplean, senior quarterback Jack Newcomb and senior running back Chris Futrell, who rushed for 677 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Senior receiver Tyler Oakes caught nine passes for 153 yards and scored six touchdowns. … The defense returns standout linebacker Parker Monnig, who racked up 24 sacks last season. Senior Robert Rezex returns the defensive backfield, where he had 66 tackles as a junior.

On Battle: Last season ended at the hands of Zumwalt North for the second time in five playoff matchups. The Spartans were the district runner-up for the first time in six tries and went home with one of the worst losses in program history, 63-20. This offseason has been spurred by that defeat and the knowledge the Panthers would be the Week 1 opponent. … Battle is leaning on senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier, who rushed for over 300 yards and scored seven touchdowns in limited action.

