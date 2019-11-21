When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 quarterfinal
Records: Fort Zumwalt North 11-0; Chaminade 8-3
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media; Chaminade No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 63, Battle 20; Chaminade 54, McCluer North 0
Up next: Winner of Glendale-Carthage in a semifinal.
Streaming: Prepcasts.com will broadcast live video.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Sixth consecutive quarterfinal appearance. Has advanced to semifinal round two of the last three seasons. First meeting with Chaminade since 2001 which Chaminade won 44-8. Has scored 63 points in back-to-back games and 50 or more in five of last seven. ...Senior quarterback Cairo Payne has completed 57 of 77 passes for 942 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 1,418 yards and 23 touchdowns. Senior Izaiah Hartrup has rushed for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior Chris Futrell has rushed for 506 yards and nine touchdowns. Hartrup has caught 31 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Tyler Oakes has caught nine passes for 183 yards and five touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Max Martin has 90 tackles and five sacks. Junior linebacker Parker Monnig has 80 tackles and 24 sacks. Hartrup has four interceptions.
On Chaminade: Makes first quarterfinal appearance since 2016 when it was defeated by eventual champion Vianney. Win over McCluer North was largest margin of victory. ...Senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Brady Cook has completed 180 of 297 passes for 3,002 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for 367 yards and three scores. Junior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Scored a season-best four times against McCluer North. Has caught 30 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Elijah Griffin has 33 receptions for 740 yards and eight interceptions. Nine players have multiple touchdown receptions. ...Senior safety Luc Nichols and senior Jamisen Terry each have 86 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Zach Finley has 44 tackles and six sacks. Ten players have at least one sack. Senior defensive back Jabin Johnson has four interceptions. Sophomore Nick Divis has three interceptions.