Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Timberland Wolves

On Fort Zumwalt North: Started 0-2 for the first time since 2008. Has lost to two GAC programs since 2013 — Francis Howell last week and Timberland in 2018. Has won consecutive games and eight of its last nine against Timberland. …Panthers have alternated between senior quarterbacks Chris Rekel and Payton Hoker, who have combined to complete 15 of 33 pass attempts for 365 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Reckel is the top rusher with 145 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Braden Miller has one reception, which he turned into a 96-yard touchdown. No one else has more than three receptions this season. … Senior linebacker Spencer Steinmeyer has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. Senior linebacker DJ Jones has 14 tackles and two tackles for loss. Sophomore linebacker Shane Pruitt has two sacks.