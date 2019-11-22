Fort Zumwalt North's Cairo Payne scrambles out of the pocket during a Class 5 quarterfinal football game against Chaminade on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CREVE COEUR — It was a run for the ages for Cairo Payne.
The Fort Zumwalt North senior quarterback ran a total of maybe 40 or 50 yards, many of it east and west, before finding a seam and getting a 14-yard gain on a 4th-and-12 play late in Friday's Class 5 football quarterfinal at Chaminade.
The run kept a drive going and ended up giving the Red Devils a lot less time to work with on their final drive, as the Panthers held on for a 24-21 win.
“That's God-given right there,” Payne said. “I didn’t expect that to happen, but I made the play and I got it done for my teammates,”
Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon was amazed by his quarterback's run.
“He's a tremendous athlete, but he's also got tremendous heart, too,” Bacon said. “The way he kept gutting that play out to extend that and gave us the best chance to win. That was a huge play in a game of a lot of huge plays.”
The Panthers (12-0) moved on to their third state semifinal berth in four years. They will host Carthage (10-2) in a Class 5 semifinal game at 3 p.m. Nov. 30.
“I believe they're a triple-option team, maybe similar to us and they've been in the quarters and semis several times lately,” Bacon said. “They're a consistent top-four team, so we'll have our hands full.”
Chaminade (8-4) grabbed a 14-0 lead on a pair of Amar Johnson rushing TDs exactly one minute apart late in the first quarter.
The Red Devils' second possession covered 10 plays in 64 yards and culminated in Johnson's 1-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead.
North's Chris Futrell was stripped of the ball on the next offensive play by Chaminade's Ethan Finley, who also recovered it at the Panthers 13-yard line.
Three plays later, Johnson punched it in from 5 yards out to make it 14-0 with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
A bad snap on a punt gave the Panthers the ball at the Chaminade 1 and Payne kept it on the next play to cut it to 14-7.
An interception by Jalen Lee set up North's next score, as the Panthers went 63 yards in 8 plays to tie it at 14 on Tyler Oakes' 20-yard TD run on a reverse with 2:18 left in the first half.
Payne appeared to give North its first lead on an 88-yard run in the final minute of the first half, but a holding penalty nullified the score and the game remained tied at halftime.
“Our mindset was to keep fighting back every play and don't give up, and if we stick to our game plan, we knew what we had to do,” Payne said. “We stayed focused and disciplined and got the job done.”
The third quarter was scoreless, but the Panthers mounted a late-period drive that resulted in a 25-yard Owen Sears field goal 53 seconds into the fourth quarter to finally give North its first lead at 17-14.
After its defense got a three-and-out, North struck on the next offensive play when Izaiah Hartrup took a reverse 57 yards to paydirt to make it 24 unanswered points for the Panthers.
“We had some opportunities early in the game and ended up in a hole,” Bacon said. “There was a moment there where I felt like it would have been pretty easy to fold up shop, but our boys fought back and they kept believing. That's the thing we preach all the time.”
The Chaminade offense quickly went to work, as quarterback Brady Cook escaped the clutches of a North defender and found an open John Kuntz, who took it 46 yards to the end zone to cut it to 24-21 with 7:53 remaining.
But Payne's run prolonged the ensuing drive and the Red Devils then had just 1:24 to work with and 88 yards to go for a winning touchdown.
Chaminade got as far as the North 36, but four successive incompletions by Mizzou recruit Cook (including a dropped pass at the 25 on fourth down) gave the Panthers the victory and another trip to the semifinals, where they won in 2016 on the way to a second-place finish and lost in 2017.
“We knew what they were trying to do. We stuck to our game plan and stayed disciplined and executed,” Payne said. “It feels great knowing that I'm leading my teammates and they're helping me out. We just want to get that 'ship for sure.”
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Class 5 state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt 24, Chaminade 21
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.