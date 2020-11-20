Fort Zumwalt North runs all over Battle en route to semifinal round

"This is the first positive memory that I have of this high school," Bacon said. "They've always been great games, but I was telling the kids that we've had some great teams come here and walk away with losses. That's huge."

It's the fourth time under Bacon since 2008 the Panthers have notched 11 or more wins in a season.

The Panthers carried the ball 54 times for 442 yards on the ground as a team.

"The offensive line is the biggest improvement on the offensive side," Bacon said. "A lot of those guys were starting for the first time in Week 1 and they've had a season to learn their calls and be confident in what they're doing. Those five dudes, this win is as much their win as anyone."

Fort Zumwalt North's leading rusher, Tyler Oakes, had six carries for 88 yards and a score.