Fort Zumwalt North runs all over Battle en route to semifinal round

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It's no secret what Jack Newcomb is going to do at the quarterback position.
The Fort Zumwalt North senior even wears the number of a running back when he lines up behind center.
"He's a great athlete and for what we do on offense, the quarterback has to be able to run well," Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said. "He's definitely more of a 22 than a 15."
Newcomb's number 22 was imprinted on the Battle defense again and again Friday. He rushed for 201 yards and one touchdown to help the Panthers eliminate the Spartans 35-14 in a Class 5 football quarterfinal at Battle High School.
"I give all the credit to my offensive line and my slot (receivers) for giving me those hard blocks," Newcomb said.
Fort Zumwalt North (11-1) advanced to play host to Jackson (12-0) in a Class 5 semifinal.
This was the first time in seven years the Panthers notched a win at Battle. The Panthers were 0-3 all-time at Battle, including a 60-43 season-opening loss this year.
"This is the first positive memory that I have of this high school," Bacon said. "They've always been great games, but I was telling the kids that we've had some great teams come here and walk away with losses. That's huge."
It's the fourth time under Bacon since 2008 the Panthers have notched 11 or more wins in a season.
The Panthers carried the ball 54 times for 442 yards on the ground as a team.
"The offensive line is the biggest improvement on the offensive side," Bacon said. "A lot of those guys were starting for the first time in Week 1 and they've had a season to learn their calls and be confident in what they're doing. Those five dudes, this win is as much their win as anyone."
Fort Zumwalt North's leading rusher, Tyler Oakes, had six carries for 88 yards and a score.
Senior running back Chris Futrell carried it 17 times for 138 yards and scored three times.
And as much fun as Futrell had on the offensive side, he had even more fun defensively with 2.5 sacks.
"Those sacks kill them," Futrell said. "It's like snatching a soul away and putting the game away. I love it."
After giving up five touchdowns to Battle junior running back Gerry Marteen Jr. in the season-opening loss, the Panthers' defense was able to keep the dynamic running out of the end zone Friday.
Marteen rolled up 180 yards on the ground on 18 carries, but Battle was only able to muster 216 yards of total offense against Fort Zumwalt North's defense.
"We schemed all week and we were prepared," Futrell said. "It was all thanks to the coaches."
