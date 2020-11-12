Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

What: Class 5 District 3 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Fort Zumwalt South 5-5; No. 1 Fort Zumwalt North 9-1.
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 6 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt South 48, Fort Zumwalt East 20; Fort Zumwalt North 13, Parkway Central 0 (forfeit).
Up next: Winner of Washington-Battle in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Fort Zumwalt South: Has not won a district championship since 1999. … Went 0-10 last season. ... Ended a 13-game losing streak when it beat Francis Howell Central 42-20 on Sept. 4. … Lost 11 in a row to Fort Zumwalt North, including an 18-14 decision on Oct. 9. It was the closest margin of victory in the series since Fort Zumwalt South last beat its rival in 2012, 22-21. … Junior quarterback Jay Higgins has thrown for 1,600 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. … Senior running back Keijuan Howard has rushed for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Bensing has caught 38 passes for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Elijah Edmonds had caught 43 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Luke Picht has made 144 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. … Senior linebacker Jack Bishop has made 99 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Jordan Griggs has made 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. … At defensive back Bensing has made four interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes seventh consecutive district championship game. Has won six consecutive district championships. … Defeated Fort Zumwalt South 18-14 on Oct. 9. Has won 11 in a row against its crosstown rival. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,093 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 439 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Oakes has racked up 973 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 600 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught 22 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Eddie Angelback has made 75 tackles. … Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 74 tackles and three interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Parker Monnig has 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
