Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Fort Zumwalt South: Has not won a district championship since 1999. … Went 0-10 last season. ... Ended a 13-game losing streak when it beat Francis Howell Central 42-20 on Sept. 4. … Lost 11 in a row to Fort Zumwalt North, including an 18-14 decision on Oct. 9. It was the closest margin of victory in the series since Fort Zumwalt South last beat its rival in 2012, 22-21. … Junior quarterback Jay Higgins has thrown for 1,600 yards, 17 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. … Senior running back Keijuan Howard has rushed for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Bensing has caught 38 passes for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Elijah Edmonds had caught 43 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Luke Picht has made 144 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions. … Senior linebacker Jack Bishop has made 99 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Jordan Griggs has made 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. … At defensive back Bensing has made four interceptions.