O'FALLON, MO. — Max Koviak had this date circled on the calendar.
His Fort Zumwalt West football team dropped a heartbreaker in last year’s season opener when Eureka converted a fourth-down play for the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left.
This time around, it was Koviak who caught a 7-yard TD pass from Jake Murphy on fourth-and-goal at the 7-yard-line with 6 seconds left to lift the Jaguars to a 23-22 win over the Wildcats in a rain-soaked opener Friday night at Zumwalt West’s David Hoekel Stadium.
“There was a lot of buildup. I know a lot of their kids from playing in the spring with them,” said Koviak, a senior wide receiver. “Why not reverse the roles? I couldn’t have asked for any more. This meant more than a conference championship or anything, just because of the history.”
After a pair of power runs found no traction, Koviak told his quarterback to look his way for the winner.
“Max came up to me and said, ‘Dude, I’ve got it. We’re winning this game,’” Murphy said. “We’ve been working on that route ever since we started.”
The late rally gave Ben Pike a win in his first game as Jaguars head coach. Pike spent six years, including the last four as defensive coordinator, on the staff of Neil Nowack, who is now the Zumwalt West athletics director.
“They were so resilient. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Pike said. “We battled injuries. Our running back (James Strauss), who is one of our best offensive players, goes down and we have to have kind of a platoon of guys. But, these guys battled and fought and never gave up.”
After heavy storms delayed the kickoff by an hour, the rain that was still falling helped lead to the first score of the game.
A snap went over the Eureka punter’s head and resulted in a 33-yard loss that gave Zumwalt West the ball on the Wildcats 22.
Strauss converted a fourth-and-one with a bruising 9-yard run right up the gut and he punctuated the seven-play drive with a 1-yard run to put the Jaguars up 7-0 with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
“The first half was a run game and, every once in a while, see if you could toss it,” said Koviak, who only had one catch in the first half.
Eureka, the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsprorts.com large-schools rankings, scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter and take the lead.
A 7-yard pass from Carter Davis to Zach Valentine capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game exactly one minute into the second quarter.
After a personal foul penalty negated a good punt, Eureka took over at the Zumwalt West 33 and Davis notched his second TD pass 2:49 later to Josh Wetzel to give the Wildcats their first lead at 14-7.
A wise use of timeouts with Eureka stuck deep in its own territory paid dividends for the Jaguars, as a short punt set them up at the Wildcats 22. Two plays later, Murphy found a space on the left side of the line and scampered 20 yards into the end zone to tie it 14-14.
“I thought what we actually did best in the first half was we took advantage of our opportunities,” Pike said. “You’ve got to do that.”
The teams traded interceptions midway through the third quarter and it looked like a pick by the Jaguars might produce some points, but a costly 15-yard sack moved them out of field goal position.
Just when it looked like the third quarter would be scoreless, another bad snap to Davis forced him back into his own end zone and Nick Matyiko was there to wrap him up for a safety with 4.6 seconds left to give Zumwalt West a 16-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Any time you score defensively, that’s huge,” Pike said. “The percentage of you winning dramatically increases when you can do that.”
A 49-yard punt pinned Eureka deep in its own end at the 14, but Valentine converted on third down with a 16-yard catch and Jhalon Asher-Sanders took a short pass over the middle on the next play and raced 65 yards to the end zone. A two-point conversion pass put Eureka up 22-16 with 6:04 left to play.
Zumwalt West took over on its own 33 and engineered a 16-play drive capped by Koviak’s TD grab. The Jaguars converted a pair of fourth downs on the drive, including the game-winner they hope will springboard them to a successful season after last year’s opening loss led to an 0-3 start and 4-6 campaign.
“Last year was a tone-setter game,” Murphy said. “I feel like we could have won those (next) two games we played last year had we beaten Eureka in the first game. So, I’m really excited about what we have in store these next two games.”