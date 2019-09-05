When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Fort Zumwalt West 1-0; Fort Zumwalt North 1-0
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Eureka 22; Fort Zumwalt North 38, Francis Howell 24
On Fort Zumwalt West: Scored some payback with thrilling victory over Eureka when quarterback Jake Murphy hit Max Koviak for a 7-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with 6 seconds to play. It was the first win over Eureka in four tries and gave first-year coach Ben Pike a debut to remember. ...Murphy hit on 6 of 13 passes for 50 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back James Strauss rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. ...Defense replaced all but two starters from last season and held its own. Sam Smith led the way with 11 tackles. Nick Matyiko had 10 tackles and Ulysses Ross had seven tackles.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Won its last five against crosstown rival Fort Zumwalt West. The two neighbors are not expected to play next season after complications arose in scheduling. ...Senior Cairo Payne made the move back to quarterback after playing slot receiver the last two years and appeared to not miss a beat. Behind the Panthers loaded offensive line, Payne powered his way to 145 yards on 20 carries. Completed 1 of 3 passes for 10 yards in slick conditions. Senior Izaiah Hartrup was a two-way force as he rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and scored a 50-yard interception for a touchdown. ...Senior linebacker Max Martin had 13 tackles. Hartrup came up with a pair of interceptions and recovered a fumble. Panthers sacked Howell quarterback Alex Pipes twice.