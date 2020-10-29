Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars at Holt Indians

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Fort Zumwalt West 3-6; No. 3 Holt 7-1.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20; Holt was idle
Up next: Winner of No. 2 seed Francis Howell and No. 7 seed Timberland.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Fort Zumwalt West: Advanced to the Class 6 semifinals last season. … Won three in a row to close out the regular season. One of the few area teams to play nine regular season games. … Schedule was loaded with powerful opponents that included rival Francis Howell, Jackson, Hannibal and Lutheran St. Charles, all of which are state ranked in their respective classifications. … Sophomore quarterback Mike Ludwig has completed 48 of 103 passes for 469 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted 10 times. Completed 16 of 23 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown against Troy in his best performance this season. Has rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Kyle Nunn has rushed for 927 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Liam Webb rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Holt on Sept. 25. … Sophomore tight end Peyton Kraus has caught 26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Chris Kerr has made 72 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. … At linebacker Webb has made 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one sack. … Senior linebacker Jack Parker has made 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Holt: Seven wins is the most for the program since it went 8-4 in 2012. … Defeated Fort Zumwalt West 48-28 on Sept. 25 to end a five-game losing streak to the Jaguars. … Is 4-11 against Fort Zumwalt West since 2000. … Did not play last week after Liberty canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine. … Junior quarterback Cooper Brown has completed 116 of 169 passes for 1,937 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior running back Kyle Wuebbeling has rushed for 821 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior receiver Jackson Smith has 55 receptions for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 865 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns are both team bests. …Freshman linebacker Kaden Moore has made 80 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack. … Senior defensive lineman Clayton Mitchell has made 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Junior linebacker Colin Bunner has made 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.
