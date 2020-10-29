Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars at Holt Indians

On Fort Zumwalt West: Advanced to the Class 6 semifinals last season. … Won three in a row to close out the regular season. One of the few area teams to play nine regular season games. … Schedule was loaded with powerful opponents that included rival Francis Howell, Jackson, Hannibal and Lutheran St. Charles, all of which are state ranked in their respective classifications. … Sophomore quarterback Mike Ludwig has completed 48 of 103 passes for 469 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted 10 times. Completed 16 of 23 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown against Troy in his best performance this season. Has rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Kyle Nunn has rushed for 927 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Liam Webb rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns against Holt on Sept. 25. … Sophomore tight end Peyton Kraus has caught 26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. … Senior linebacker Chris Kerr has made 72 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. … At linebacker Webb has made 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one sack. … Senior linebacker Jack Parker has made 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.