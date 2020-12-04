Fourth-quarter gamble comes up short as MICDS falls to Helias in Class 4 title tilt

JEFFERSON CITY — MICDS football coach Fred Bouchard took full responsibility.
The Rams came up just short on a fourth-quarter gamble that helped Helias Catholic to a 35-30 win on Friday in the Class 4 state championship game at Jefferson City High.
MICDS was looking for its eighth state title and first since 2004. The tradition-rich program fell to 7-9 in title contests.
Helias (14-0) claimed its third state crown to go along with titles in 1984 and 1998. The Crusaders finished with an unbeaten record for the first time school history.
Bouchard, who loves to take chances, was faced with a defining moment early in the fourth quarter. The Rams trailed 28-23 and had a fourth-and-2 from their own 28-yard-line.
The offense was coming off a pair of touchdown drives and had plenty of momentum on it side.
Bouchard decided to roll the dice and go for the first down. Rams junior quarterback Reagan Andrew came up empty on a short pass to the right side.
Helias needed just six plays to score, with senior quarterback Jacob Weaver blasting through the line from 4 yards out for a 35-23 lead.
MICDS (7-1) never recovered.
"That was the difference in the ball game," Helias coach Chris Hentges said.
Bouchard stood by his decision.
"We felt we had a really good play that would steal those two yards," he said. "That's the stuff that sits on my shoulders."
MICDS senior two-way standout Grant Purdy backed up the decision.
"We have all our faith in coach," Purdy said.
The Rams' loss ensured for the first time since 2013 that a St. Louis-area team has not won a state football title. De Smet lost in the Class 6 final last week and no other area team advanced past the semifinals.
MICDS played from behind most of the game before sophomore Steve Hall scored on an 8-yard run to give his team its only lead of the night at 23-21 with 1 minute and 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Helias marched right down 77 seconds later to take the lead for good 28-23 on a 2-yard run by Alex Clements.
The MICDS offense geared back up but was stonewalled by the fourth-down gamble.
"In a grind-it-out game every possession is absolutely cherished," Bouchard said.
The MICDS defense struggled most of the night. Helias scored on three of its first four possessions to build up a 21-10 lead.
But the Rams kept fighting back.
Will Kazmarek scored on nifty 42-yard run down the sideline to trim the deficit to 21-17 midway through the third quarter. Andrew also scored on a 1-yard run in the second period to bring his team to within 14-10.
"We knew we had our hands full," Bouchard said. "We knew (Helias) was a battle-tested football team. We felt like maybe there were a couple things we could do here and there."
The Rams got a late start to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions and came into the contest with seven games under their belt compared to Helias, which faced a full schedule.
"I couldn't be more proud of our football team," Bouchard said. "I love these guys."
Bouchard, in his first season at MICDS, has won five state titles, including four with Harrisonville. He beat MICDS twice in title games during that run.
"All the credit goes to him," Purdy said. "It was a great game on both sides of the ball."
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
Class 4 State Football Championship
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.