Fourth-quarter gamble comes up short as MICDS falls to Helias in Class 4 title tilt

Bouchard stood by his decision.

"We felt we had a really good play that would steal those two yards," he said. "That's the stuff that sits on my shoulders."

MICDS senior two-way standout Grant Purdy backed up the decision.

"We have all our faith in coach," Purdy said.

The Rams' loss ensured for the first time since 2013 that a St. Louis-area team has not won a state football title. De Smet lost in the Class 6 final last week and no other area team advanced past the semifinals.

MICDS played from behind most of the game before sophomore Steve Hall scored on an 8-yard run to give his team its only lead of the night at 23-21 with 1 minute and 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Helias marched right down 77 seconds later to take the lead for good 28-23 on a 2-yard run by Alex Clements.

The MICDS offense geared back up but was stonewalled by the fourth-down gamble.

"In a grind-it-out game every possession is absolutely cherished," Bouchard said.

The MICDS defense struggled most of the night. Helias scored on three of its first four possessions to build up a 21-10 lead.