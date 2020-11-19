 Skip to main content
Fox Warriors at De Smet Spartans
11/06/2020 - Football - C6 D1 semifinal - Lafayette at Fox

Before being tackled by Lafayette Lancers senior Owen Craddock (21), Fox Warriors senior Brock Inman (3) flips the ball causing a fumble on the play during Class.6 District 1 semifinal playoff game played on Friday November 06, 2020 at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 6 semifinal.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Fox 10-1; De Smet 5-0.

Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media.

Last week: Fox 13, Lindbergh 0 (forfeit); De Smet 28, Francis Howell 7.

Up next: Winner of Raymore-Peculiar and Liberty North in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Jefferson City High.

Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.

On Fox: First district championship in school history and first 10-win season in school history came after Lindbergh was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19. … Makes second semifinal appearance and first since 2008, when it was beaten by eventual champion Hazelwood Central. … Faces De Smet for the second time ever and first time since 2010, when it lost 49-0. … Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 914 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s thrown for 350 yards and been intercepted three times. … Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed for 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. …senior running back Jahaud Thompson has rushed for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior running back Jake Waters has rushed for 590 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Luke Pisoni has made 97 tackles, nine tackles and four sacks. … Senior linebacker Sylas Stranger has made 93 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … At defensive back Inman has made three interceptions.

On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion. … Upended Francis Howell for the second consecutive season in the district championship game. … Played just two regular season games due to restrictions by St. Louis County Department of Public Health. … Faces Fox for the first time since 2010 when it beat the Warriors 49-0. … Senior running backs Rico Barfield (537 yards, 8 touchdowns), Taj Butts (282 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Darez Snider (340 yards, 5 touchdowns) are the bread and butter of the offensive attack. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 685 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Ra’Shod Smith-Harvey has caught 16 passes for 203 yards. … Junior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has made 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He suffered an injury against Francis Howell and his status for Friday is unknown. … Senior linebacker Carter Edwards has made 28 tackles in limited action after missing the regular season due to appendicitis.

