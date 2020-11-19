Fox Warriors at De Smet Spartans

On De Smet: Defending Class 6 champion. … Upended Francis Howell for the second consecutive season in the district championship game. … Played just two regular season games due to restrictions by St. Louis County Department of Public Health. … Faces Fox for the first time since 2010 when it beat the Warriors 49-0. … Senior running backs Rico Barfield (537 yards, 8 touchdowns), Taj Butts (282 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Darez Snider (340 yards, 5 touchdowns) are the bread and butter of the offensive attack. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 685 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Ra’Shod Smith-Harvey has caught 16 passes for 203 yards. … Junior linebacker Chris Skiljan has made 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has made 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman and Baylor recruit Dakote Doyle-Robinson has made 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He suffered an injury against Francis Howell and his status for Friday is unknown. … Senior linebacker Carter Edwards has made 28 tackles in limited action after missing the regular season due to appendicitis.